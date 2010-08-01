Equi-News.de

Was für ein Wahnsinns-Finale! Die Einzelentscheidung in der Kür in Rio war ein wahrer Thriller, der viele wunderbare Ritte und großartige Momente bot. Die Goldmedaille ging an Charlotte Dujardin mit Valegro, Silber überraschend an Isabell Werth mit Weihegold und Bronze gab es für Kristina Bröring-Sprehe mit Desperados. What a super final! The individual competition - the freestyle to music - in Rio was a real thriller, who presented many wonderful rounds and really great moments. Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro claimed gold, silver went on to Isabell Werth with Weihegold and Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados won bronze.

Sie sind nach wie vor die beste Kombination der Welt: Charlotte Dujardin und Valegro haben noch einmal bewiesen, warum sie vor vier Jahren umjubelte Olympiasieger in London waren und warum sie diesen Titel auch jetzt wieder verteidigen konnten. Auch wenn natürlich auch der jetzt 14-jähriger Valegro, ein Sohn des Negro, älter geworden ist und ihm manchmal der Glanz der früheren Jahre fehlte, so war diese Kür noch einmal ein Stück zum Träumen. Eine wunderbare Runde ohne jeden Fehler - da griffen die Richter tief in die Notenkiste und am Ende standen 93,857% für sie fest. Alleine in der B-Note gab es zwei Mal eine 99%, einmal eine 98% und vier Richter vergaben 97%! Charlotte Dujardin brach nach ihrem Ritt in Tränen aus - zum einen wahrscheinlich vor Freude, zum anderen sicherlich aber auch, weil die Kür in Rio vermutlich die letzte Prüfung in Valegros Leben war. Bereits vor dem Abflug nach Brasilien hatte man durchblicken lassen, dass man über Valegros Rente nach den Olympischen Spielen nachdenkt. Das Einzelgold aus Rio wäre auf jeden Fall ein angemessener Abschied für das beste Pferd der Welt.

Überraschende Silbermedaillengewinnerin wurde Isabell Werth mit der 11-jährigen Oldenburger Don Schufro-Tochter Weihegold. 89,071% gab es für eine wunderbar harmonische Runde mit einer grandiosen Piaffe-Passage-Tour, in der allerdings ein Taktfehler und ein etwas hakeliger Übergang in die Piaff-Pirouette als Malus zu Buche schlugen. Isabell selbst hatte wohl nicht mit einem solchen Monsterscore gerechnet, denn nach der Prüfung ärgerte sie sich ausgiebig über den Haken beim Übergang. Die Richter sahen dies jedoch als nicht so gravierend an, bewerteten auch völlig zu Recht den wahnsinnig hohen Schwierigkeitsgrad und die Harmonie sehr hoch - so konnte sich Isabell Werth am Ende über ihre insgesamt 10. (!) olympische Medaille freuen.

Bronze ging nach einer ebenfalls ganz großartigen Runde an Kristina Bröring-Sprehe und den jetzt 15-jährigen Hannoveraner Hengst Desperados (v. De Niro). Für eine fast fehlerfreie und sehr ausdrucksvolle Runde, in der allerdings ein kleiner Haken am Ende der Zweierwechsel passierte, gab es 87,142%. Allerdings hatte man den Eindruck, dass Desperados am Ende der Prüfung ein wenig müde wurde. Gleichwohl - die Nummer 1 der Weltrangliste bewies einmal mehr ihre Klasse.

Mit einem tollen vierten Platz beendete die US-Reiterin Laura Graves mit ihrem 14-jährigen KWPN-Wallach Verdades (v. Florett Ass) die Olympischen Spiele. 85,196% erhielt die junge Amerikanerin für eine technisch ungeheuer anspruchsvolle Kür (z.B. Zweierwechsel auf gebogener Linie, die nahtlos in Einerwechsel übergehen), die voller Power, aber auch voller Harmonie ins Viereck gezaubert wurde. Das Ergebnis für Laura Graves war definitiv nicht zu hoch angesetzt, und wäre sie mit einer Einzelmedaille nach Hause zurückgekehrt, so hätte man dies auch nicht als unverdient bezeichnet.

Auf Rang 5 landete der Publikumsliebling von Rio, der Spanier Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez. Im Sattel seines erst 10-jährigen Lorenzo erritt sich der Bereiter im Stall von Andreas Helgstrand eine tolles Ergebnis von 83,625%. Auch in Rio ritt Jurado Lopez die letzte Pi-Pa-Tour wieder einhändig - und das Publikum in Deodoro fiel jubelnd und klatschend ein. Aber auch neben ein bisschen Show (die muss bei Spaniern nun mal sein) war die Qualität des Rittes ganz ausgezeichnet und der fünfte Rang absolut verdient.

Nach einigen Fehlerchen in den Piaffen, einem Haken in den Pirouetten und einem weiteren Fehler in den Einerwechseln sprang für Dorothee Schneider und ihren 10-jährigen Hannoveraner Showtime (v. Sandro Hit) in der Kür “nur” der sechste Platz heraus. Mit 82,946% hatte sich Doro Schneider damit vor den zweiten britischen Reiter, Carl Hester mit Nip Tuck gesetzt. Hester hatte einmal mehr seine Klasse bewiesen, als er Nip Tuck, der ja eigentlich ein “ganz normales” Pferd ist, mit brillanter Präzision zu einem Ergebnis von tollen 82,553% und somit Platz 7 pilotierte.

They are still world’s best combination: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro proved once again, why they became the highly acclaimed Olympic champions in London four years ago and why they could defend this title still today. For sure, the now 14-year old Valegro (by Negro) has somewhat matured and here and there is a bit less radiant than in earlier years, but today’s freestyle was still a fairytale. A beautiful round without the tiniest mistake resulted in judges who gave great marks for a great Performance. At the end, the final result was 93,857%. For the B-score, Charlotte got two times a 99% (!), one 98% and four times 97%! Charlotte Dujardin bursted into tears after her round - on one side, for sure, overjoyed, but on the other side for sure also due to the fact, that the Rio-Freestyle most probably was the last competition in Valegro’s life. Already before leaving for Rio, there were rumours that Valegro will be retired after the Olympics. Well, the second individual Gold medal from the Olympics would be a reasonable parting gift for the best horse in the world.

The surprising - and surprised - silver medal winner was Isabell Werth his her 11-year old Oldenbourg-bred mare Weihegold (by Don Schufro). 89,071% was the result for a super harmonic round with a superb piaffe-passage-tour but, however, with one step out of the rhythm in the extended trot and a tiny hook in the transition into the piaffe-pirouette. Isabell herself for sure hadn’t thought of such a superscore - after her test she was quite angry about her own mistake in the transition. The judges, however, didn’t found this so serious, but rewarded - fully justified - the extraterrestrial degree of difficulty and the harmony between rider and horse. Therefore, Isabell could enjoy her 10th (!) Olympic medal.

Bronze went on to Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and her now 15-year old Hannoverian stallion Desperados (by De Niro) after a really great round. There was a tiny hook at the end of the two-tempis, but Kristina got a stunning score of 87,142%, However, at the end of the test one could get the impression that Desperados was a bit tired. Anyway, the no. 1 of the world ranking list has proven her class once again.

With a great fourth place, US rider Laura Graves and her 14-year old KWPN-gelding Verdades (by Florett Ass) finished their Olympic Games. The young American rider got a final score of 85,196% for a freestyle which had a really extraordinary high level of difficulty (for example: two tempis on a circle which ended in one-tempis), but was also full of harmony. The result for Laura Graves indeed wasn’t too high and if she would have returned home with an individual medal, this would not have been undeserved.

The darling of the audience in Rio, Spanish rider Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez, finished on fifth place. Riding the only 10-year old Lorenzo, Jurado Lopez, who is working as professional rider with Andreas Helgstrand, got a great score of 83,625%. Also in Rio, Jurado Lopez showed the last center line with piaffe and passage, ridden with one hand only - and the audience in Deodoro joined in, clapping and cheering. But besides a bit of show (which seems to be mandatory for the Spanish riders), the round had a super quality and the fifth place was really well-deserved.

After some mistakes in the piaffes, a hook in the pirouettes and another mistake in the one-tempis, Dorothee Schneider and her 10-year old Hannoverian Showtime (by Sandro Hit) finished on 6th place “only”. With her score of 82,946%, Doro Schneider placed ahead of the second British rider, Carl Hester with Nip Tuck. Hester once again proved that he is a class of ist own, when he piloted Nip Tuck - a really “normal” horse - with a brilliant accuracy to a super score of 82,553%, which was the 7th place.