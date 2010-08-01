Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • St. Moritz: Erste Ergebnisse / first results

    hufe-sprung.JPGKaum aus Rio zurück, geht es für die Springreiter direkt nahtlos weiter. An diesem Wochenende locken die fünf-Sterne CSI’s im schweizerischen St. Moritz und in Gijon in Spanien. Und beim Turnier der Sieger in Münster steht ein vier-Sterne-CSI auf dem Plan. Hier sind die ersten Ergebnisse aus St. Moritz: Directly when coming back from Rio, the showjumpers are back to normal work again: This weekend, there are two five-star CSI’s on the schedule - in St. Moritz (Switzerland) and in Gijon (Spain). And there is another opportunity for the jumpers - the four-star CSI in Munster (Germany) at the “Turnier der Sieger” (Competition of Champions). Here are the first results from St. Moritz:

    Longines CSI***** St. Moritz (SUI)

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,40m / Int’l jumping competition 1,40m against the clock

           
     1: Laura Kraut  USA  Bialda  0 / 61,32 sec.  
     2: Bronislav Chudyba SVK  Pokerface  0 / 62,18 sec. 
     3: Jerome Hurel  FRA  Qualipso des Bois   0 / 62,67 sec. 
     4: Hans-Dieter Dreher  GER  Catbalou  0 / 62,83 sec. 
     5: Adrian Schmid  SUI  Claus Peter  0 / 65,64 sec. 
             
             

    Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases

           
     1: Emanuele Gaudiano  ITA  Big Think 0 / 25,83 sec.  
     2: Daniel Deußer GER Zoe 0 / 27,31 sec. 
     3: Romain Duguet SUI Twentytwo des Biches   0 / 27,55 sec. 
     4: Steve Guerdat SUI Bianca 0 / 28,23 sec. 
     5: Ignace Philips BEL I Survive de Kaluri 0 / 28,50 sec. 
             
             

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock

    1: Scott Brash GBR Hello Guv’nor 0 / 65,18 sec.
    2: Lorenzo de Luca ITA Halifax 0 / 65,43 sec.
    3: Bronislav Chidyba SVK Extasy 0 / 66,97 sec.
    4: Wout-Jan van de Schans  NED  Capetown 0 / 67,42 sec.
    5: Jerome Hurel FRA Urano 0 / 68,34 sec.

    Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with two phases

    1: Bertram Allen IRL Izzy by Piccobello  0 / 27,44 sec.
    1: Jane Richard Philips   SUI Pablo de Virton 0 / 27,44 sec.
    1: Jerome Hurel FRA Urano 0 / 27,44 sec.
    4: Katherine Dinan USA  Galan 0 / 27,88 sec.
    5: Steve Guerdat SUI Ulysse des Forets    0 / 28,07 sec.

    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with two rounds

    1: Lorenzo de Luca  ITA Limestone Grey  0 / 41,00 sec.
    2: Marc Bettinger GER Baluzino 0 / 43,33 sec.
    3: Max Kühner AUT  Cielito Lindo 0 / 43,66 sec.
    4: Marc Houtzager NED Sterrehof’s Calimero 0 / 43,74 sec.
    5: Romain Duguet SUI Twentytwo des Biches  0 / 44,15 sec.