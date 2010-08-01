Equi-News.de

St. Moritz: Erste Ergebnisse / first results
Kaum aus Rio zurück, geht es für die Springreiter direkt nahtlos weiter. An diesem Wochenende locken die fünf-Sterne CSI’s im schweizerischen St. Moritz und in Gijon in Spanien. Und beim Turnier der Sieger in Münster steht ein vier-Sterne-CSI auf dem Plan. Hier sind die ersten Ergebnisse aus St. Moritz: Directly when coming back from Rio, the showjumpers are back to normal work again: This weekend, there are two five-star CSI’s on the schedule - in St. Moritz (Switzerland) and in Gijon (Spain). And there is another opportunity for the jumpers - the four-star CSI in Munster (Germany) at the “Turnier der Sieger” (Competition of Champions). Here are the first results from St. Moritz:
Longines CSI***** St. Moritz (SUI)
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,40m / Int’l jumping competition 1,40m against the clock
|1:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Bialda
|0 / 61,32 sec.
|2:
|Bronislav Chudyba
|SVK
|Pokerface
|0 / 62,18 sec.
|3:
|Jerome Hurel
|FRA
|Qualipso des Bois
|0 / 62,67 sec.
|4:
|Hans-Dieter Dreher
|GER
|Catbalou
|0 / 62,83 sec.
|5:
|Adrian Schmid
|SUI
|Claus Peter
|0 / 65,64 sec.
Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases
|1:
|Emanuele Gaudiano
|ITA
|Big Think
|0 / 25,83 sec.
|2:
|Daniel Deußer
|GER
|Zoe
|0 / 27,31 sec.
|3:
|Romain Duguet
|SUI
|Twentytwo des Biches
|0 / 27,55 sec.
|4:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Bianca
|0 / 28,23 sec.
|5:
|Ignace Philips
|BEL
|I Survive de Kaluri
|0 / 28,50 sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
|1:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello Guv’nor
|0 / 65,18 sec.
|2:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Halifax
|0 / 65,43 sec.
|3:
|Bronislav Chidyba
|SVK
|Extasy
|0 / 66,97 sec.
|4:
|Wout-Jan van de Schans
|NED
|Capetown
|0 / 67,42 sec.
|5:
|Jerome Hurel
|FRA
|Urano
|0 / 68,34 sec.
Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with two phases
|1:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Izzy by Piccobello
|0 / 27,44 sec.
|1:
|Jane Richard Philips
|SUI
|Pablo de Virton
|0 / 27,44 sec.
|1:
|Jerome Hurel
|FRA
|Urano
|0 / 27,44 sec.
|4:
|Katherine Dinan
|USA
|Galan
|0 / 27,88 sec.
|5:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Ulysse des Forets
|0 / 28,07 sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with two rounds
|1:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Limestone Grey
|0 / 41,00 sec.
|2:
|Marc Bettinger
|GER
|Baluzino
|0 / 43,33 sec.
|3:
|Max Kühner
|AUT
|Cielito Lindo
|0 / 43,66 sec.
|4:
|Marc Houtzager
|NED
|Sterrehof’s Calimero
|0 / 43,74 sec.
|5:
|Romain Duguet
|SUI
|Twentytwo des Biches
|0 / 44,15 sec.