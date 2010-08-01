Equi-News.de

Kaum aus Rio zurück, geht es für die Springreiter direkt nahtlos weiter. An diesem Wochenende locken die fünf-Sterne CSI’s im schweizerischen St. Moritz und in Gijon in Spanien. Und beim Turnier der Sieger in Münster steht ein vier-Sterne-CSI auf dem Plan. Hier sind die ersten Ergebnisse aus St. Moritz: Directly when coming back from Rio, the showjumpers are back to normal work again: This weekend, there are two five-star CSI’s on the schedule - in St. Moritz (Switzerland) and in Gijon (Spain). And there is another opportunity for the jumpers - the four-star CSI in Munster (Germany) at the “Turnier der Sieger” (Competition of Champions). Here are the first results from St. Moritz:

Longines CSI***** St. Moritz (SUI)

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,40m / Int’l jumping competition 1,40m against the clock

1: Laura Kraut USA Bialda 0 / 61,32 sec. 2: Bronislav Chudyba SVK Pokerface 0 / 62,18 sec. 3: Jerome Hurel FRA Qualipso des Bois 0 / 62,67 sec. 4: Hans-Dieter Dreher GER Catbalou 0 / 62,83 sec. 5: Adrian Schmid SUI Claus Peter 0 / 65,64 sec.

Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases

1: Emanuele Gaudiano ITA Big Think 0 / 25,83 sec. 2: Daniel Deußer GER Zoe 0 / 27,31 sec. 3: Romain Duguet SUI Twentytwo des Biches 0 / 27,55 sec. 4: Steve Guerdat SUI Bianca 0 / 28,23 sec. 5: Ignace Philips BEL I Survive de Kaluri 0 / 28,50 sec.

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock

1: Scott Brash GBR Hello Guv’nor 0 / 65,18 sec. 2: Lorenzo de Luca ITA Halifax 0 / 65,43 sec. 3: Bronislav Chidyba SVK Extasy 0 / 66,97 sec. 4: Wout-Jan van de Schans NED Capetown 0 / 67,42 sec. 5: Jerome Hurel FRA Urano 0 / 68,34 sec.

Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with two phases

1: Bertram Allen IRL Izzy by Piccobello 0 / 27,44 sec. 1: Jane Richard Philips SUI Pablo de Virton 0 / 27,44 sec. 1: Jerome Hurel FRA Urano 0 / 27,44 sec. 4: Katherine Dinan USA Galan 0 / 27,88 sec. 5: Steve Guerdat SUI Ulysse des Forets 0 / 28,07 sec.

Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with two rounds