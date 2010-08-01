Equi-News.de

    • Kent Farrington siegt im Großen Preis von St. Moritz

    hufe-sprung.JPGDer Sieger des ersten fünf-Sterne CSI von St. Moritz heißt Kent Farrington. Im Sattel von Creedance siegte der US-Amerikaner vor dem britischen Springreit-Urgestein Michael Whitakter und Jane Richard Philips aus der Schweiz. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der 10 Stechteilnehmer. The winner of the first five-star CSI in St. Moritz (Switzerland) is Kent Farrington. Riding Creedance, the US showjumper claimed the victory ahead of British jumping legend Michael Whitaker and Jane Richard Philips from Switzerland. Here are the results of the 10 riders who had managed to reach the jump-off:

    Longines Grand Prix of St. Moritz
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60nm with jump-off
     
           
      1:  Kent Farrington USA  Creedance   0 / 39,56 Sec. 
      2: Michael Whitaker GBR  Viking   0 / 40,35 Sec. 
      3: Jane Richard Philips  SUI  Pablo de Virton   0 / 42,16 Sec. 
      4: Niels Bruynseels  BEL  Cas de Liberte   0 / 42,47 Sec. 
      5: Tobias Meyer  GER  Cerano   0 / 43,61 Sec. 
      6: Robert Whitaker  GBR  Catwalk   4 / 42,17 Sec. 
      7: Max Kühner  AUT  Cielito Lindo   4 / 43,20 Sec. 
      8: Riccardo Pisani  ITA  Cigo  4 / 47,80 Sec. 
      9: Marc Houtzager  NED   Calimeri   8 / 47,86 Sec. 
    10:  Marc Bettinger  GER  Balouzino  17 / 56,71 Sec. 
             