Equi-News.de

Was für ein Pech! Für Deutschlands beste Para-Reiterin sind die Paralympics schon vorbei, bevor sie begonnen haben. Hanne Brenner (Foto) musste ihren Start in Rio aufgrund einer Verletzung ihres Pferdes absagen. What a pity! For Germany’s best para-rider, the Paralympics are over before they started. Hanne Brenner (pictured) had to cancel her participation at the Rio Paralympics due to an injury her horse has sustained.

Es sollten Hanne Brenners sechste Paralympics werden, doch daraus wird nun nichts. Ihr Pferd Kawango, ein 11-jähriger Trakehner-Wallach von Sixtus, hat sich verletzt. Der Wallach hat sich offenbar in der Box verletzt und muss nun zwei Wochen geschont werden.

Nachrückerin für Hanne Brenner ist Claudia Schmidt. Die Championats-Debütantin startet in Grade II, ihr vierbeiniger Partner ist Romeo Royal, ein 14-jähriger Hannoveraner-Wallach von Royal Diamond.

Nach dem Ausfall von Hanne Brenner ist Grade II-Reiter Steffen Zeibig mit Feel Good der einzige Reiter mit Paralympic-Erfahrung im deutschen Team.

Die deutschen Para-Reiter befinden sich gegenwärtig im Abschlusstraining im Pferdesport- und Reittherapiezentrum der Gold-Kraemer-Stiftung im rheinischen Frechen; von dort geht es am Freitag Richtung Rio.

It would have been Hanne Brenner’s sixth Paralympic Games, but this dream has come to an end. Her horse Kawango, an 11-year old Trakehner gelding by Sixtus, has sustained an injury. The horse obviously injured himself in his stall and needs a two weeks’ rest.

Hanne Brenner will be replaced by Claudia Schmidt. The championships’ first-timer is starting in grade II, her four-legged prtner for Rio is Romeo Royal, a 14-year old Hannoverian gelding by Royal Diamond.

After the withdrawal of Hanne Brenner, grade II-rider Steffen Zeibig is the only German tam member who has already taken part at Paralympic Games.

Right now, the German para-riders have their final training sessions at the equestrian and hippotherapy centre of the Gold Kraemer foundation in Frechen (Northrhine-Westfalia), from there they will go to Rio on friday.