Die Familie Ehning kann ein neues Familienmitglied begrüßen: Marcus und Nadia Ehning sind gestern Eltern eines gesunden Jungen geworden. Der Kleine ist das vierte Kind der Ehnings. A new family member could be welcomed at the Ehning-family: Marcus and Nadia Ehning became parents of a baby boy. It’s the fourth child for Marcus and Nadia.

Lyas heißt der kleine Junge, der das Nachwuchs-Quartett von Marcus und Nadia Ehning komplettiert. Mutter und Kind sind wohlauf. Und Yula Ekaterina, Davy Andreas und Nael Fyor sind jetzt stolze große Geschwister. Equi-News.de gratuliert der Familie Ehning ganz herzlich und wünscht dem kleinen Lyas alles erdenklich Gute für seinen Lebensweg.