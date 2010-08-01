Equi-News.de

Der Sieger im Großen Preis von Rom, dem Springen der Longines Global Champions Tour, heißt Harrie Smolders. Der Niederländer siegte am Sonntagvormittag, nachdem der Große Preis am Samstag aufgrund eines Unwetters abgesagt werden musste. In Spruce Meadows wiederholte der Brite Scott Brash seinen Vorjahres-Erfolg und gewann das Millionen-Springen des Masters. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The winner of the Grand Prix of Rome is Harrie Smolders. He claimed the victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour-competition on sunday morning, after the test had to be cancelled Saturday night due to thunderstorms. And in Spruce Meadows, Scott Brash did it again when winning the 1 million Dollar-competition during the Masters, the same he did last year. Here are the results:

CSI***** Rome (ITA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen und Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds and jump-off

1: Harrie Smolders NED Don 0 / 33,11 Sec. 2: Simon Delestre SUI Chesall 0 / 34,00 Sec. 3: Maikel van der Vleuten NED Arera C 0 / 34,07 Sec. 4: Alberto Zorzi ITA Fair Light van’t Heike 0 / 35,15 Sec. 5: Rolf-Göran Bengtsson SWE Casall 0 / 35,16 Sec.

Im Gesamtranking der Longines Global Champions Tour liegt nunmehr Rolf-Göran Bengtsson mit 272 Punkten an der Spitzen, gefolgt von Edwina Tops-Alexander (267 Pt.) und Christian Ahlmann (232 Pt.). The Overall ranking of the Longines Global Champions Tour is currently lead by Rolf-Göran Bengtsson with 272 Points ahead of Edwina Tops-Alexander (267 pts) and Christian Ahlmann (232 pts).

Spruce Meadows Masters - CSIO***** (CAN)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen und Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds and jump-off