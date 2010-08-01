Equi-News.de

Marcus Ehning ist der Sieger im Springen der Longines Global Champions Tour von Wien. Im Sattel von Comme il Faut siegte Ehning vor Landsfrau Janne Meyer / Goja und dem Franzosen Simon Delestre / Chesall. Marcus Ehning is the winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour-competition of Vienna. Riding Comme il Faut, Ehning claimed the victory ahead of his compatriot Janne Meyer with Goja and French rider Simon Delestre with Chesall.

Die Longines Global Champions Tour gastierte heuer in Wien auf der Trabrennbahn Kriau, nicht - wie in den vergangenen Jahren - direkt vor dem Rathaus. Wenngleich die Kulisse auch nicht so sehr speziell war, so gab es dennoch genug zu feiern: Springreitlegende Hugo Simon erhielt das Goldene Ehrenzeichen der Republik Österreich verliehen und The Sixth Sense, das langjährige Erfolgspferd von Thomas Frühmann, wurde offiziell verabschiedet.

Und geritten wurde auch noch: Die Pechvögel im Vorfeld der diesjährigen olympischen Springwettbewerbe holten sich beim GCT-Springen in Wien nette Trostpflaster. Marcus Ehning, dessen Pferd Cornado sich in Rio verletzt hatte, saß in Wien im Sattel von Comme il Faut und sicherte sich den zweiten Sieg in der diesjährigen Longines Global Champions Tour (Ehning hat in dieser Saison bereits in Madrid gewonnen); der Franzose Simon Delestre, der aufgrund einer Verletzung seines Olympiapferdes Hermes Ryan nicht nach Rio fliegen konnte, sicherte sich im Sattel von Chesall den dritten Platz. Hier sind die Ergebnisse:

The Longines Global Champions Tour this year was located at the trot racing track of Kriau and not - as in the past years - directly in front of the Vienna town hall. And despite the fact that the Location was not that special as in the past, there was quite a lot of glamour: Jumping legend Hugo Simon was decorated with the Golden Honorary Sign of Merit of the Austrian Republic and The Sixth Sense, Thomas Frühmann’s long-time partner of success, was officially retired.

Oh, yes, and there was also the sport: The jinxes of this year’s Rio Olympics got some nice consolations at the GCT-jumping competition in Vienna. Marcus Ehning, who missed the Olympics after his horse Cornado was injured in Rio, rode Comme il Faut in Vienna and claimed his second win in this year’s Longines Global Champions Tour Season (Ehning had won already the Madrid leg of the GCT); French rider Simon Delestre, who had missed Rio because his horse Hermes Ryan was injured, was third in Vienna with Chesall. Here are the results:

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen und Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds and jump-off