Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Ergebnisse vom Wochenende / Weekend’s Results

    stiefel.JPGIn Oslo startete die neue Worldcup-Saison der Springreiter - Alberto Zorzi ist der erste Gewinner der neuen Saison. Der Italiener siegte vor Marcus Ehning und dem Belgier Pieter Devos. Bei den Buschreitern gab es im Rahmen der FEI Classics in Pau (FRA) eine Überraschung: Der junge Franzose Maxime Livio schlug den hohen Favoriten, Olympiasieger und Weltmeister Michi Jung. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: In Oslo, the new worldcup season jumping took off - Alberto Zorzi is the first winner of the new season. The Italian showjumper claimed the victory ahead of Germany’s Marcus Ehning and Belgian rider Pieter Devos. And in eventing, there was a kind of sensation at the FEI Classics in Pau (FRA): It was young French eventer Maxime Livio who beat the high favourite, Olympic and world champion Michael Jung. Here are the results:
    Longines Worldcup Jumping - Oslo (NOR)
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
           
     1:  Alberto Zorzi ITA  Fair Light van’t Heike  0 / 36,93 Sec. 
     2: Marcus Ehning  GER   Funky Fred  0 / 37,34 Sec. 
     3: Pieter Devos  BEL Dream of India 0 / 38,10 Sec. 
     4: Piergiorgio Bucci  ITA Casallo Z 0 / 38,35 Sec. 
     4: Steve Guerdat  SUI  Bianca  0 / 38,35 Sec. 
             
             
    FEI Classics - Pau (FRA)
    CCI****
           
     1:  Maxime Livio  FRA  Qalao des Mers 45,3 Pts 45,3 +   0,0 + 0
     2: Michael Jung GER Takinou 52,1 Pts. 39,3 +   8,8 + 4
     3: Michael Jung GER Rocana 52,2 Pts. 43,8 +   0,4 + 8
     4: Nicola Wilson GBR One Two Many 54,4 Pts. 43,6 +   2,8 + 8
     4: Alexander Bragg GBR Zagreb 55,4 Pts. 43,0 + 12,4 + 0
             