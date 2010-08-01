Equi-News.de

Ein toller Doppelsieg für Rolf-Göran Bengtsson und Casall: Das Duo siegte nicht nur im Finalspringen der Longines Global Champions Tour in Doha, sondern sicherte sich auch noch den Sieg im Gesamtranking. What a great double victory for Rolf-Göran Bengtsson and Casall: This combination claimed not only the victory in the final competition of the Longines Global Champions Tour in Doha, but also claimed the victory in the overall ranking.

Zwei Mal war er ganz nah dran, aber jetzt hat er es geschafft. Der Schwede Rolf-Göran Bengtsson und sein legendärer, schon 17-jähriger Holsteiner Hengst Casall haben sich erstmals das Gesamtranking der Longines Global Champions Tour gewonnen - und konnten heute auch im Finalspringen in Doha triumphieren (was übrigens sein dritter Sieg in der diesjährigen Global Champions Tour war). Für den sympathischen Schweden war der Gesamtsieg “die Erfüllung eines Traums”.

Den Sieg im Gesamtranking hatte Bengtsson übrigens schon vor Beginn des heutigen zweiten Umlaufs in der Tasche - denn seine ärgste Verfolgerin, Edwina Tops-Alexander, hatte im ersten Umlauf zwei Abwürfe kassiert und sich damit nicht für die zweite Runde qualifiziert. Damit war klar, dass sie heute keine Punkte mehr würde gewinnen können, sondern die diesjährige Tour als Zweite beenden würde. Der dritte Rang im Gesamtranking ging an die gegenwärtige Nummer 1 der Welt, Christian Ahlmann. Der Weltranglistenerste zeigte mit seinem grandiosen Taloubet Z heute zwei Nullrunden, kassierte aber im Stechen einen Abwurf.

Im heutigen Finalspringen kamen hinter Rolf-Göran Bengtsson Daniel Deusser mit First Class auf den zweiten und Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum mit Fibonacci auf den dritten Rang.

He was so close not only once, but twice in the past, but today it was his day. Sweden’s showjumper Rolf-Göran Bengtsson and his legendary, already 17-year old Holstein-bred stallion Casall for the first time have claimed the victory in the Overall ranking of the Longines Global Champions Tour - and, as the cherry on the cream, he also claimed the victory in today’s final competition in Doha, which was his third victory in this year’s tour. For the likeable Swede, the Overall win was “a dream which came true”.

By the way: Bengtsson was alreay the tour-winner before the second round of today’s competition could start. Because Edwina T0ps-Alexander, who was close on his heels, had two fences down in the first round and therefore was not qualified for the second round and therefore could not gain any more ranking points. Due to this, she finished this year’s tour as runner-up. The third place in the overall ranking went on to the current no. 1 in the world, Germany’s Christian Ahlmann. The current leader of the world ranking list and his great Taloubet Z was double clear today, but had one fence down in the jump-off.

In today’s final jumping competition, Daniel Deusser and First Class were the runner-ups, followed by Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum and Fibonacci on third place.