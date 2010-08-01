Equi-News.de

Beim Jumping Indoor Maastricht gab es zunächst ein Comeback in der Dressur: Isabell Werth präsentierte Don Johnson nach langer Verletzungspause in sehr guter Form und meldete sich mit Rang 3 im Grand Prix und einem Sieg im Spécial wieder zurück. At the Jumping Indoor Maastricht, the first big thing was a comeback in dressage: Isabell Werth proved that Don Johnson is back in top shape after his long break due to an injury.

Ja, er ist zurück. Don Johnson, der im Dezember 2015 sein letztes Turnier ging und durch eine Verletzung, die er sich in seiner Box zugezogen hatte, fast das komplette Turnierjahr 2016 verpasst hatte, ist wieder fit. Mit einem dritten Rang im Grand Prix beim Jumping Indoor Maastricht, wo Isabell Werth den jetzt 15-jährigen Wallach sehr auf Sicherheit ritt und einem Sieg im Grand Prix Spécial bestätigte Isabell Werth, dass sie neben Weihegold und Emilio auch ihren dritten Grand-Prix-Crack wieder zur Verfügung hat. Im Grand Prix siegte Mannschafts-Europameister Diederik van Silfhout mit Arlando (75,840%) knapp vor Worldcup-Gesamtsieger Hans Peter Minderhoud mit Flirt (75,540%), nur einen Wimpernschlag dahinter (75,520%) wurden Isabell Werth und Don Johnson Dritte.

Im Grand Prix Spécial siegte Don Johnson mit 75,314% und somit einem Riesen-Abstand vor Britta Rasche-Merkt mit Xerxes (68,804%); Diederik van Silfhout und Arlando holten sich den Sieg in der Kür (80,325%) erneut vor Hans Peter Minderhoud mit Flirt (78,500%).

Yes, he is back: Don Johnson, who made his last public appearance in December 2015 and who missed nearly the entire competition year 2016 after having sustained an injury in his stall, is back in top shape again. With his third place in the Grand Prix at the Jumping Indoor Maastricht (after Isabell Werth had shown a very safe round with hand brakes on) and a victory in the Grand Prix Spécial, Isabell proved that besides Weihegold and Emilio, she now has her third Grand Prix-crack back. The Grand Prix de Dressage was won by team European champion Diederik van Silfhout with Arlando (75,840%), who had just a tiny bit of a margin ahead of worldcup-overall winner Hans Peter Minderhoud with Flirt (75,540%) and only a fraction of a margin ahead of Isabell Werth with Don Johnson (75,520%).

The Grand Prix Spécial saw Don Johnson as winner with a final score of 75,314%, which meant of a hell of a margin ahead of runner-up Britta Rasche-Merkt with Xerxes (68,804%). Diederik van Silfhout and Arlando won the freestyle to music with 80,325%, here again Hans Peter Minderhoud and Flirt finished as runner-ups with 78,500%.