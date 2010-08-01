Equi-News.de

Stuttgart: Die unschlagbare Isabell Werth
Wow! Die aktuelle Nummer 1 der Welt hat einfach einen Lauf. Vier Mal startete sie beim Stuttgart German Masters und war stets unschlagbar. Mit ihrem Gold-Pferd Weihegold dominierte sie unangefochten die Worldcup-Quali in Stuttgart, Nachwuchscrack Emilio präsentierte sich in Bestform in der Spécial-Tour und dominiert hier. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Wow! World’s number one really is unbeatable right now. She competed four times at the Stuttgart German Masters and always claimed the victory. With her golden mare Weihegold, Isabell Werth was a class on her own at the worldcup qualifier in Stuttgart and with her up-and-coming crack Emilio, she was unbeatable in the Spécial-tour. Here are the results:
FEI World Cup Dressage
Grand Prix
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Weihegold
|84,34%
|2:
|Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
|GER
|Desperados
|79,14%
|3:
|Spencer Wilton
|GBR
|Super Nova
|74,98%
|4:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|D’Agostino
|74,82%
|5:
|Judy Reynolds
|IRL
|Vancouver
|73,98%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Weihegold
|89,418%
|2:
|Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
|GER
|Desperados
|86,306%
|3:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|D’Agostino
|78,886%
|4:
|Madeleine Witte-Vrees
|NED
|Cennin
|78,145%
|5:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Imperio
|77,645%
CDI****
Grand Prix de Dressage
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|78,58%
|2:
|Anabel Balkenhol
|GER
|Dablino
|74,34%
|3:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|Fabregaz
|71,58%
|4:
|Hendrik Lochthowe
|GER
|Boston
|70,54%
|5:
|Maria Caetano
|POR
|Coroado
|69,62%
Grand Prix Spécial
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|80,000%
|2:
|Anabel Balkenhol
|GER
|Dablino
|76,431%
|3:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|Fabregaz
|74,020%
|4:
|Maria Caetano
|POR
|Coroado
|70,608%
|5:
|Handrik Lochthowe
|GER
|Boston
|70,020%
Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils