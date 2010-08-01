Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Stuttgart: Die unschlagbare Isabell Werth

    werth-weihegold-7376.jpgWow! Die aktuelle Nummer 1 der Welt hat einfach einen Lauf. Vier Mal startete sie beim Stuttgart German Masters und war stets unschlagbar. Mit ihrem Gold-Pferd Weihegold dominierte sie unangefochten die Worldcup-Quali in Stuttgart, Nachwuchscrack Emilio präsentierte sich in Bestform in der Spécial-Tour und dominiert hier. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Wow! World’s number one really is unbeatable right now. She competed four times at the Stuttgart German Masters and always claimed the victory. With her golden mare Weihegold, Isabell Werth was a class on her own at the worldcup qualifier in Stuttgart and with her up-and-coming crack Emilio, she was unbeatable in the Spécial-tour. Here are the results:

    FEI World Cup Dressage

    Grand Prix

             
     1:  Isabell Werth  GER  Weihegold  84,34% 
     2: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe   GER  Desperados   79,14% 
     3: Spencer Wilton  GBR  Super Nova     74,98% 
     4: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER  D’Agostino  74,82% 
     5: Judy Reynolds IRL Vancouver 73,98% 
             

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

             
     1:  Isabell Werth  GER  Weihegold  89,418% 
     2: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe   GER  Desperados    86,306% 
     3: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER  D’Agostino 78,886% 
     4: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED  Cennin 78,145% 
     5: Hubertus Schmidt GER Imperio 77,645% 
             

    CDI****

    Grand Prix de Dressage

             
     1:  Isabell Werth  GER   Emilio 78,58% 
     2: Anabel Balkenhol GER Dablino 74,34% 
     3: Fabienne Lütkemeier   GER Fabregaz 71,58% 
     4: Hendrik Lochthowe GER Boston 70,54% 
     5: Maria Caetano POR Coroado      69,62% 
                   

    Grand Prix Spécial

             
     1:  Isabell Werth  GER  Emilio 80,000% 
     2: Anabel Balkenhol GER Dablino 76,431% 
     3: Fabienne Lütkemeier   GER   Fabregaz    74,020% 
     4: Maria Caetano POR Coroado 70,608% 
     5: Handrik Lochthowe GER Boston 70,020% 
             

    Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils