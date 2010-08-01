Equi-News.de

Wow! Die aktuelle Nummer 1 der Welt hat einfach einen Lauf. Vier Mal startete sie beim Stuttgart German Masters und war stets unschlagbar. Mit ihrem Gold-Pferd Weihegold dominierte sie unangefochten die Worldcup-Quali in Stuttgart, Nachwuchscrack Emilio präsentierte sich in Bestform in der Spécial-Tour und dominiert hier. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Wow! World’s number one really is unbeatable right now. She competed four times at the Stuttgart German Masters and always claimed the victory. With her golden mare Weihegold, Isabell Werth was a class on her own at the worldcup qualifier in Stuttgart and with her up-and-coming crack Emilio, she was unbeatable in the Spécial-tour. Here are the results:

FEI World Cup Dressage

Grand Prix

1: Isabell Werth GER Weihegold 84,34% 2: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER Desperados 79,14% 3: Spencer Wilton GBR Super Nova 74,98% 4: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER D’Agostino 74,82% 5: Judy Reynolds IRL Vancouver 73,98%

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Isabell Werth GER Weihegold 89,418% 2: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER Desperados 86,306% 3: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER D’Agostino 78,886% 4: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED Cennin 78,145% 5: Hubertus Schmidt GER Imperio 77,645%

CDI****

Grand Prix de Dressage

1: Isabell Werth GER Emilio 78,58% 2: Anabel Balkenhol GER Dablino 74,34% 3: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER Fabregaz 71,58% 4: Hendrik Lochthowe GER Boston 70,54% 5: Maria Caetano POR Coroado 69,62%

Grand Prix Spécial

1: Isabell Werth GER Emilio 80,000% 2: Anabel Balkenhol GER Dablino 76,431% 3: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER Fabregaz 74,020% 4: Maria Caetano POR Coroado 70,608% 5: Handrik Lochthowe GER Boston 70,020%