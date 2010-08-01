Equi-News.de

Der Worldcup der Springreiter machte an diesem Wochenende Station in der spanischen Hauptstadt Madrid - und der große Sieger heißt Marcus Ehning. Der siegte im Worldcup-Springen vor Kevin Staut und Scott Brash. Und bei der Sweden International Horse Show (CSI****) in Stockholm war der Ire Betram Allen im Großen Preis unschlagbar - er siegte mit Molly Malone vor der Schweizerin Janika Sprunger. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: This weekend, the jumping worldcup was taking place in the Spanish capital Madrid. And here, the big winner was Marcus Ehning, who claimed the victory ahead of Kevin Staut and Scott Brash. And at the Sweden International Horse Show (CSI****) in Stockholm, Ireland’s Bertram Allen was unbeatable in the Showjumping Grand Prix. Riding Molly Malone, he claimed the victory ahead of Swiss jumper Janika Sprunger. Here are the results:

CSI-W Madrid (ESP)

Großer Preis - Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Marcus Ehning GER Comme il faut 0 / 43,56 Sec. 2: Kevin Staut FRA Aran 0 / 43,98 Sec. 3: Scott Brash GBR Hello M’Lady 0 / 44,04 Sec. 4 Ludger Beerbaum GER Casello 0 / 47,91 Sec. 5: Denis Lynch IRL All Star 0 / 48,17 Sec.

Sweden International Horse Show, CSI**** (SWE)

Großer Preis - Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Siegerrunde / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with winning round