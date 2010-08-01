Equi-News.de

Super-Sieg für den Belgier Gregory Wathelet: er siegte im Longines Grand Prix von Paris vor dem jungen Iren Bertram Allen. Daniel Deusser, Sieger von Los Angeles, verpasste knapp die Chance auf den Grand Slam und wurde Dritter, die britische Springsportlegende John Whitaker folgte auf de vierten Rang. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der acht Stechteilnehmer: Great victory for Belgian showjumper Gregory Wathelet: he claimed the victory of the Longines Grand Prix of Paris ahead of Irish young gun Bertram Allen. Daniel Deusser, winner in Los Angeles, missed the chance for the Grand Slam when finishing third and British showjumping legend John Whitaker kam in on fourth place. Here are the results of the eight riders who had managed to reach the jump-off:

Longines Grand Prix, CSI***** Paris (FRA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off