Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Longines Grand Prix von Paris für Gregory Wathelet

    hufe-sprung.JPGSuper-Sieg für den Belgier Gregory Wathelet: er siegte im Longines Grand Prix von Paris vor dem jungen Iren  Bertram Allen. Daniel Deusser, Sieger von Los Angeles, verpasste knapp die Chance auf den Grand Slam und wurde Dritter, die britische Springsportlegende John Whitaker folgte auf de vierten Rang. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der acht Stechteilnehmer: Great victory for Belgian showjumper Gregory Wathelet: he claimed the victory of the Longines Grand Prix of Paris ahead of Irish young gun Bertram Allen. Daniel Deusser, winner in Los Angeles, missed the chance for the Grand Slam when finishing third and British showjumping legend John Whitaker kam in on fourth place. Here are the results of the eight riders who had managed to reach the jump-off:

    Longines Grand Prix, CSI***** Paris (FRA)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

           
     1: Gregory Wathelet BEL  Eldorado vh Vijverhof   0 / 41,86 Sec. 
     2: Bertram Allen IRL Hector van’d Abdijhoeve   0 / 42,08 Sec.
     3: Daniel Deusser GER Equita van’t Zorgvliet 0 / 43,81 Sec.
     4 John Whitaker GBR Ornellaia 0 / 47,35 Sec.
     5: Max Kühner AUT Coret Kalua 4 / 45,14 Sec.
     6: Niels Bruynseels BEL  Cas de Liberté  4 / 45,94 Sec.
     7: Simon Delestre  FRA  Chesall  4 / 52,16 Sec. 
     8: Nicola Philippaerts  BEL  Harley v. Bisschop 8 / 45,81 Sec 
             
     