Equi-News.de

Der Dressurtag beim London Olympia endete mit einem Worldcup-Sieg von Carl Hester mit Nip Tuck. Doch der absolute Star des Abends war Valegro, der sich in Bestform ins Rentnerleben verabschiedete. The dressage day at the London Olympia ended with a victory of Carl Hester with Nip Tuck in the world cup freestyle. However, the star of the day was Valegro, who was officially retired from competition Sport and presented himself in top shape.

Der Worldcup der Dressurreiter bei der Olympia Horse Show in London war international nicht allzu stark besetzt. So war es keine große Überraschung, das local hero Carl Hester mit seinem 12-jährigen KWPN Nip Tuck recht souverän und nach einer wirklich überaus präzisen Vorstellung die Worldcup-Kür mit einem Ergebnis von 84,669% gewann. Zweiter wurde der Worldcup-Gesamtsieger der letzten Saison, Hans Peter Minderhoud mit seinem seinerzeitigen Sieger Flirt (81,880%) vor seinem Landsmann und Lebenspartner Edward Gal. Gal hatte Voice mit nach London gebracht, und der jetzt 14-jährige KWPN-Hengst, der ja bei Championaten gerne einmal seine “null Bock”-Phasen nimmt, hatte ausnahmsweise einmal Lust und beendete die Prüfung nach einer nicht unsoliden Leistung mit 80,467%. Judy Reynolds aus Irland wurde mit ihrem Vancouver Vierte (78,269%).

Star des Abends aber war Valegro. Noch einmal zeigte der Multi-Champion, der amtierende Europameister, Weltmeister und Olympiasieger seine legendäre Kür von den Olympischen Spielen 2012 in London. Noch einmal verzauberte er sein Publikum mit seiner harmonischen Leichtigkeit bei gleichzeitiger Mega-Präzision. Noch einmal bewies er, warum er fünf Jahre lang das beste Dressurpferd der Welt war - und vermutlich als eines der besten aller Zeiten in die Geschichte eingehen wird. Bye-bye, Blueberry! Wir wünschen dir eine tolle Zeit als topfitter Rentner. Und wir werden dich vermissen!

The dressage world cup at the Olympia Horse Show in London had not a too prominent international starting field. Therefore, it was no surprise at all that local hero Carl Hester and his 12-year old KWPN Nip Tuck were the undefeated winners of the world cup freestyle after an admittedly very precise and correct performance, which got a final score of 84,669%. The worldcup overall winner 2015/16, Hans Peter Minderhoud and his world cup winning horse Flirt finished as runner-ups with a score of 81,880%, followed by his compatriot and life partner Edward Gal. Gal had Voice under his saddle, and the now 14-year old KWPN-stallion, who so often has no vibe at championships, this time was in good mood and finished the test after a really solid performance with 80,467%. Irish rider Judy Reynolds and Vancouver came in on fourth place (78,269%).

However, the star of the day was Valegro. Once more, the multiple champion, the current European, world and Olympic champion presented his legendary freestyle from the London Olympics 2012. Once more, he bewitched the crowd with his harmonic lightness with same-time mega-precision. And once again he proved why he was world’s best dressage horse of the past five years and will remain in history as one of the best ever. Bye-bye, Blueberry! We wish you all the best for many happy years of retirement. And be sure, we will miss you!