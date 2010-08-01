Equi-News.de

Frankfurt: Ergebnisse / Results
Das Festhallenturnier Frankfurt (CDI****/CSI***) ist vorüber. Große Siegerin im Finale des Nürnberger Burgpokals ist - ein klein wenig überraschend - Isabel Freese mit Vitalis, der Grand Prix Spécial endete, wie auch schon der Grand Prix de Dressage, mit einem Sieg von Anabel Balkenhol und Dablino. Und im Springen gingen das Championat von Frankfurt an Jörg Oppermann und der Große Preis von Hessen an Christian Kukuk. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Festhallen-Competition in Frankfurt (CDI****/CSI***) has ended. Big winner in the Nurnberger Burgpokal final was - a little bit surprising - Isabel Freese with Vitalis, the Grand Prix Spécial went on to Anabel Balkenhol with Dablino (who had already won the Grand Prix de Dressage). And in jumping, the Frankfurt Championships were won by Joerg Oppermann and the showjumping Grand Prix saw Christian Kukuk as winner. Here are the results:
Nürnberger Burgpokal - Finale
Prix St. Georges Spécial
Grand Prix Spécial
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Isabel Freese
|NOR
|Vitalis
|79,220%
| 2:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Franziskus
|77,634%
| 3:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Geraldine
|76,951%
| 4
|Jill-Marielle Becks
|GER
|Damon’s Satellite
|75,341%
| 5:
|Kira Wulferdig
|GER
|Benaglio
|74,659%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Championat von Frankfurt / Frankfurt Championships
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Anabel Balkenhol
|GER
|Dablino
|76,706%
| 2:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|Fabregaz
|74,608%
| 3:
|Michelle Hagman
|SWE
|Happiness
|72,784%
| 4
|Patrick van der Meer
|NED
|Zippo
|70,941%
| 5:
|Sanneke Rothenberger
|GER
|Wolke Sieben
|70,804%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Großer Preis von Hessen
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Jörg Oppermann
|GER
|Che Guevara
|0 / 36,65 Sec.
| 2:
|Janne-Friederike Meyer
|GER
|Chuck
|0 / 38,70 Sec.
| 3:
|Andreas Knippling
|GER
|Tannenhof’s Chacco Chacco
|0 / 39,38 Sec.
| 4
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Limonchello
|0 / 41,49 Sec.
| 5:
|Walter Gabathuler
|SUI
|Fine Fleur du Marais
|0 / 41,77 Sec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Limonchello
|0 / 40,57 Sec. (j-off)
| 2:
|Markus Renzel
|GER
|Cato
|0 / 41,64 Sec. (j-off)
| 3:
|Holger Hetzel
|GER
|Legioner
|0 / 42,38 Sec. (j-off)
| 4
|Luca Maria Moneta
|ITA
|Herold
|4 / 42,12 Sec. (j-off)
| 5:
|Andreas Knippling
|GER
|Tannenhof’s Chacco Chaccco
|1 / 64,44 Sec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|