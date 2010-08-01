Equi-News.de

Das Festhallenturnier Frankfurt (CDI****/CSI***) ist vorüber. Große Siegerin im Finale des Nürnberger Burgpokals ist - ein klein wenig überraschend - Isabel Freese mit Vitalis, der Grand Prix Spécial endete, wie auch schon der Grand Prix de Dressage, mit einem Sieg von Anabel Balkenhol und Dablino. Und im Springen gingen das Championat von Frankfurt an Jörg Oppermann und der Große Preis von Hessen an Christian Kukuk. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Festhallen-Competition in Frankfurt (CDI****/CSI***) has ended. Big winner in the Nurnberger Burgpokal final was - a little bit surprising - Isabel Freese with Vitalis, the Grand Prix Spécial went on to Anabel Balkenhol with Dablino (who had already won the Grand Prix de Dressage). And in jumping, the Frankfurt Championships were won by Joerg Oppermann and the showjumping Grand Prix saw Christian Kukuk as winner. Here are the results:

Nürnberger Burgpokal - Finale

Prix St. Georges Spécial

1: Isabel Freese NOR Vitalis 79,220% 2: Ingrid Klimke GER Franziskus 77,634% 3: Ingrid Klimke GER Geraldine 76,951% 4 Jill-Marielle Becks GER Damon’s Satellite 75,341% 5: Kira Wulferdig GER Benaglio 74,659%

Grand Prix Spécial

1: Anabel Balkenhol GER Dablino 76,706% 2: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER Fabregaz 74,608% 3: Michelle Hagman SWE Happiness 72,784% 4 Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo 70,941% 5: Sanneke Rothenberger GER Wolke Sieben 70,804%

Championat von Frankfurt / Frankfurt Championships Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off 1: Jörg Oppermann GER Che Guevara 0 / 36,65 Sec. 2: Janne-Friederike Meyer GER Chuck 0 / 38,70 Sec. 3: Andreas Knippling GER Tannenhof’s Chacco Chacco 0 / 39,38 Sec. 4 Christian Kukuk GER Limonchello 0 / 41,49 Sec. 5: Walter Gabathuler SUI Fine Fleur du Marais 0 / 41,77 Sec.

Großer Preis von Hessen

Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off