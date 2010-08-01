Equi-News.de

London Olympia: Deußer siegt im Großen Preis - und andere big winner
Großartigen Springsport gab es einmal mehr beim London Olympia. Daniel Deußer beendete als Sieger nach sechsköpfigem Stechen den Olympia Grand Prix als Sieger (und hatte auch zuvor schon gewonnen), Scott Brash war unschlagbar im Worldcup-Springen und weitere große Springen gingen an den Italiener Lorenzo de Luca sowie Steve Guerdat aus der Schweiz. Hier sind diese (und andere) Ergebnisse: Great jumping competitions took place at the London Olympia. Germany’s Daniel Deusser was the big winner of the Olympia Grand Prix after a jump-off of six and Scott Brash was unbeatable in the world cup competition. Other big Tests saw Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca and Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat as winners. Here are these (and other) results:
The Olympia Grand Prix
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
Longines FEI World Cup
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Daniel Deußer
|GER
|Equita van’t Zorgvliet
|0 / 45,67 Sec.
| 2:
|Edwina Tops-Alexander
|AUS
|California
|0 / 48,42 Sec.
| 3:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello Guv’nor
|4 / 40,83 Sec.
| 4:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Corbinian
|4 / 40,83 Sec.
| 5:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Gin Chin vh Lindenhof
|8 / 45,17 Sec.
| 6:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Cavalia
|12/ 52,33 Sec.
The Christmas Tree Stakes
Int. Springprüfung 1,55 m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55with jump-off
| 1:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello M’lady
|0 / 38,73Sec.
| 2:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Diva II
|0 / 38,85 Sec.
| 3:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Harley vd Bisschop
|0 / 39,07 Sec.
| 4:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Zeremonie
|0 / 39,63 Sec.
| 5:
|John Whitaker
|GBR
|Ornellaia
|0 / 39,70 Sec.
The Christmas Cracker
| 1:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Halifax vh Kluizebos
|0 / 30,20 Sec.
| 2:
|Daniel Deußer
|GER
|Hidalgo
|0 / 30,65 Sec.
| 3:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Don Vito
|0 / 31,13 Sec
| 4:
|Philippe Rozier
|FRA
|Unpulsion de la Hart
|0 / 32,22 Sec.
| 5:
|Penelope Leprevost
|FRA
|Nice Stephanie
|0 / 33,01 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,60 m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60with jump-off
The Santa Stakes
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
| 1:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Corbinian
|0 / 36,68 Sec.
| 2:
|Anthony Condon
|IRL
|Balzac
|0 / 38,05Sec.
| 3:
|Manuel Fernandez Saro
|ESP
|U Watch
|0 / 39,85 Sec
| 4:
|Malin Baryard-Johnsson
|SWE
|Cue Channa
|4 / 35,87 Sec.
| 5:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Izzy by Picobello
|4 / 37,06 Sec.
Holly Speed Stakes
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m against the clock
| 1:
|Daniel Deußer
|GER
|Hidalgo
|0 / 36,05 Sec.
| 2:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Don Vito
|0 / 36,27 Sec.
| 3:
|Malin Baryard-Johnsson
|SWE
|Cue Channa
|0 / 37,38 Sec
| 4:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Gin Chin vh Lindenhof
|0 / 37,54 Sec.
| 5:
|Marin Dinesen Neergaard
|DEN
|Christoph Columbus
|0 / 38,28 Sec.
The Ivy Stakes
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
| 1:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Funke van’t Heike
|46,78 Sec.
| 2:
|William Funnell
|GBR
|Billy Angelo
|47,92 Sec.
| 3:
|Cian O’Connor
|IRL
|Be Gentle
|49,37 Sec.
| 4:
|Philipp Weishaupt
|GER
|Call me Eva
|50,55 Sec.
| 5:
|Olivier Robert
|FRA
|Fleur de Lune
|51,00 Sec.
The Ivy Stakes
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
| 1:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Corrada
|0 / 44,42 Sec.
| 2:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Unna de Kerglenn
|4 / 34,07 Sec.
| 3:
|Michael Whitaker
|GBR
|Hot Stuff
|4 / 37,06 Sec.
| 4:
|William Funnell
|GBR
|Billy McCain
|8 / 37,16 Sec.
| 5:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Napa Valley
|8 / 37,20 Sec.
