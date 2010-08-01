Equi-News.de

Großartigen Springsport gab es einmal mehr beim London Olympia. Daniel Deußer beendete als Sieger nach sechsköpfigem Stechen den Olympia Grand Prix als Sieger (und hatte auch zuvor schon gewonnen), Scott Brash war unschlagbar im Worldcup-Springen und weitere große Springen gingen an den Italiener Lorenzo de Luca sowie Steve Guerdat aus der Schweiz. Hier sind diese (und andere) Ergebnisse: Great jumping competitions took place at the London Olympia. Germany’s Daniel Deusser was the big winner of the Olympia Grand Prix after a jump-off of six and Scott Brash was unbeatable in the world cup competition. Other big Tests saw Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca and Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat as winners. Here are these (and other) results:

The Olympia Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Daniel Deußer GER Equita van’t Zorgvliet 0 / 45,67 Sec. 2: Edwina Tops-Alexander AUS California 0 / 48,42 Sec. 3: Scott Brash GBR Hello Guv’nor 4 / 40,83 Sec. 4: Steve Guerdat SUI Corbinian 4 / 40,83 Sec. 5: Marcus Ehning GER Gin Chin vh Lindenhof 8 / 45,17 Sec. 6: Laura Kraut USA Cavalia 12/ 52,33 Sec.

Longines FEI World Cup Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off 1: Scott Brash GBR Hello M’lady 0 / 38,73Sec. 2: Ben Maher GBR Diva II 0 / 38,85 Sec. 3: Nicola Philippaerts BEL Harley vd Bisschop 0 / 39,07 Sec. 4: Laura Kraut USA Zeremonie 0 / 39,63 Sec. 5: John Whitaker GBR Ornellaia 0 / 39,70 Sec. The Christmas Tree Stakes Int. Springprüfung 1,55 m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55with jump-off 1: Lorenzo de Luca ITA Halifax vh Kluizebos 0 / 30,20 Sec. 2: Daniel Deußer GER Hidalgo 0 / 30,65 Sec. 3: Ben Maher GBR Don Vito 0 / 31,13 Sec 4: Philippe Rozier FRA Unpulsion de la Hart 0 / 32,22 Sec. 5: Penelope Leprevost FRA Nice Stephanie 0 / 33,01 Sec. The Christmas Cracker

Int. Springprüfung 1,60 m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60with jump-off 1: Steve Guerdat SUI Corbinian 0 / 36,68 Sec. 2: Anthony Condon IRL Balzac 0 / 38,05Sec. 3: Manuel Fernandez Saro ESP U Watch 0 / 39,85 Sec 4: Malin Baryard-Johnsson SWE Cue Channa 4 / 35,87 Sec. 5: Bertram Allen IRL Izzy by Picobello 4 / 37,06 Sec. The Santa Stakes Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off 1: Daniel Deußer GER Hidalgo 0 / 36,05 Sec. 2: Ben Maher GBR Don Vito 0 / 36,27 Sec. 3: Malin Baryard-Johnsson SWE Cue Channa 0 / 37,38 Sec 4: Marcus Ehning GER Gin Chin vh Lindenhof 0 / 37,54 Sec. 5: Marin Dinesen Neergaard DEN Christoph Columbus 0 / 38,28 Sec. Holly Speed Stakes

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m against the clock

1: Darragh Kenny IRL Funke van’t Heike 46,78 Sec. 2: William Funnell GBR Billy Angelo 47,92 Sec. 3: Cian O’Connor IRL Be Gentle 49,37 Sec. 4: Philipp Weishaupt GER Call me Eva 50,55 Sec. 5: Olivier Robert FRA Fleur de Lune 51,00 Sec.