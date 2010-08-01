Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • London Olympia: Deußer siegt im Großen Preis - und andere big winner

    hufe-sprung.JPGGroßartigen Springsport gab es einmal mehr beim London Olympia. Daniel Deußer beendete als Sieger nach sechsköpfigem Stechen den Olympia Grand Prix als Sieger (und hatte auch zuvor schon gewonnen), Scott Brash war unschlagbar im Worldcup-Springen und weitere große Springen gingen an den Italiener Lorenzo de Luca sowie Steve Guerdat aus der Schweiz. Hier sind diese (und andere) Ergebnisse: Great jumping competitions took place at the London Olympia. Germany’s Daniel Deusser was the big winner of the Olympia Grand Prix after a jump-off of six and Scott Brash was  unbeatable in the world cup competition. Other big Tests saw Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca and Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat as winners. Here are these (and other) results:

    The Olympia Grand Prix
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
     
           
     1:  Daniel Deußer  GER  Equita van’t Zorgvliet  0 / 45,67 Sec.
     2: Edwina Tops-Alexander AUS  California  0 / 48,42 Sec. 
     3: Scott Brash  GBR  Hello Guv’nor  4 / 40,83 Sec. 
     4: Steve Guerdat  SUI  Corbinian  4 / 40,83 Sec. 
     5: Marcus Ehning  GER  Gin Chin vh Lindenhof  8 / 45,17 Sec. 
     6:  Laura Kraut  USA  Cavalia  12/ 52,33 Sec. 
             
             
     
    Longines FEI World Cup
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
     
           
     1:  Scott Brash GBR  Hello M’lady 0 / 38,73Sec.
     2: Ben Maher GBR Diva II 0 / 38,85 Sec. 
     3: Nicola Philippaerts  BEL Harley vd Bisschop 0 / 39,07 Sec. 
     4: Laura Kraut USA Zeremonie 0 / 39,63 Sec. 
     5: John Whitaker GBR Ornellaia 0 / 39,70 Sec. 
             
             
     
    The Christmas Tree Stakes
    Int. Springprüfung 1,55 m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55with jump-off
     
           
     1:  Lorenzo de Luca ITA Halifax vh Kluizebos 0 / 30,20 Sec.
     2: Daniel Deußer GER Hidalgo 0 / 30,65 Sec.
     3: Ben Maher GBR Don Vito 0 / 31,13 Sec
     4: Philippe Rozier FRA Unpulsion de la Hart 0 / 32,22 Sec.
     5: Penelope Leprevost FRA Nice Stephanie 0 / 33,01 Sec.
             
             
       
    The Christmas Cracker
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60 m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60with jump-off
     
           
     1:  Steve Guerdat SUI Corbinian 0 / 36,68 Sec.
     2: Anthony Condon IRL Balzac 0 / 38,05Sec.
     3: Manuel Fernandez Saro ESP U Watch 0 / 39,85 Sec
     4: Malin Baryard-Johnsson   SWE Cue Channa 4 / 35,87 Sec.
     5: Bertram Allen IRL Izzy by Picobello  4 / 37,06 Sec.
             
             
     
    The Santa Stakes
    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
     
           
     1:  Daniel Deußer GER Hidalgo 0 / 36,05 Sec.
     2: Ben Maher GBR Don Vito 0 / 36,27 Sec.
     3: Malin Baryard-Johnsson SWE Cue Channa 0 / 37,38 Sec
     4: Marcus Ehning GER Gin Chin vh Lindenhof 0 / 37,54 Sec.
     5: Marin Dinesen Neergaard   DEN Christoph Columbus 0 / 38,28 Sec.
             
             
          
     Holly Speed Stakes
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m against the clock
     
             
     1:  Darragh Kenny  IRL  Funke van’t Heike  46,78 Sec.
     2: William Funnell GBR   Billy Angelo  47,92 Sec. 
     3: Cian O’Connor  IRL  Be Gentle  49,37 Sec. 
     4: Philipp Weishaupt   GER  Call me Eva  50,55 Sec. 
     5: Olivier Robert FRA  Fleur de Lune  51,00 Sec. 
             
     
    The Ivy Stakes
    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
     
             
     1:  Harrie Smolders    NED  Corrada 0 / 44,42 Sec.
     2: Kevin Staut FRA Unna de Kerglenn   4 / 34,07 Sec. 
     3: Michael Whitaker GBR Hot Stuff 4 / 37,06 Sec. 
     4: William Funnell GBR Billy McCain 8 / 37,16 Sec. 
     5: Jos Verlooy BEL Napa Valley 8 / 37,20 Sec. 
             
      
