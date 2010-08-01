Equi-News.de

Die Weihnachtspause im Turnierzirkus war - wie in jedem Jahr - nicht wirklich lang. Bereits am 2. Weihnachtsfeiertag startete das Jumping Mechelen, und zwar wie gewohnt zunächst mit Dressur. Aber auch die Springreiter beschließen das Jahr mit tollem Sport. Hier sind die ersten Ergebnisse: The Christmas break in the competition circuit really isn’t too long. As in the past years, the Jumping Mechelen startet on boxing day. And as usual, the Jumping Mechelen started with dressage competitions. But also the showjumpers are finishing the year with quite good sport. Here are the first results:

Grand Prix de Dressage

1: Jorinde Verwimp BEL Tiamo 72,56% 2: Jeroen Devroe BEL Eres 72,14% 3: Tommie Visser NED Vingino 70,76% 4: Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo 70,50% 5: Theo Hanzon NED Helena v. Goorhof 70,38%

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Tommie Visser NED Vingino 78,00% 2: Jorinde Verwimp BEL Tiamo 77,90% 3: Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo 76,30% 4: Jeroen Devroe BEL Eres 75,05% 5: Irina Logutenkova UKR Don Gregorius 72,85%

Int. Springprüfung 1,40m / Int’l jumping competition 1,40m

1: Harrie Smolders NED Zinius 0 / 50,49 Sec. 2: Jos Verlooy BEL Farfelu de la Pomme 0 / 50,98 Sec. 3: Jos Verlooy BEL Napa Valley 0 / 51,40 Sec. 4: Mathieu Billot FRA Ilena 0 / 51,66 Sec. 5: Karel Cox BEL Tchao de la Roque 0 / 51,84 Sec.

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off