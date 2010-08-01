Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Jumping Mechelen: Erste Ergebnisse / first results

    stiefel.JPGDie Weihnachtspause im Turnierzirkus war - wie in jedem Jahr - nicht wirklich lang. Bereits am 2. Weihnachtsfeiertag startete das Jumping Mechelen, und zwar wie gewohnt zunächst mit Dressur. Aber auch die Springreiter beschließen das Jahr mit tollem Sport. Hier sind die ersten Ergebnisse: The Christmas break in the competition circuit really isn’t too long. As in the past years, the Jumping Mechelen startet on boxing day. And as usual, the Jumping Mechelen started with dressage competitions. But also the showjumpers are finishing the year with quite good sport. Here are the first results:

    Grand Prix de Dressage

           
     1:  Jorinde Verwimp BEL  Tiamo   72,56% 
     2: Jeroen Devroe BEL  Eres  72,14% 
     3: Tommie Visser NED  Vingino 70,76% 
     4: Patrick van der Meer  NED  Zippo  70,50% 
     5: Theo Hanzon   NED  Helena v. Goorhof   70,38% 
             
             

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

            
     1:  Tommie Visser         NED Vingino 78,00% 
     2: Jorinde Verwimp BEL Tiamo 77,90% 
     3: Patrick van der Meer  NED  Zippo 76,30% 
     4: Jeroen Devroe BEL Eres 75,05% 
     5: Irina Logutenkova UKR Don Gregorius    72,85% 
             
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,40m / Int’l jumping competition 1,40m

           
     1:  Harrie Smolders    NED Zinius 0 / 50,49 Sec.
     2: Jos Verlooy BEL  Farfelu de la Pomme   0 / 50,98 Sec.
     3: Jos Verlooy BEL Napa Valley 0 / 51,40 Sec.
     4: Mathieu Billot FRA  Ilena 0 / 51,66 Sec.
     5: Karel Cox BEL Tchao de la Roque 0 / 51,84 Sec.
             
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen  / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

           
     1:  Simon Delestre  FRA Sultan du Chateau  0 / 31,71 Sec.
     2: Jérome Guery BEL Papillon 0 / 31,99 Sec.
     3: Harrie Smolders NED Don 0 / 34,59 Sec.
     4: Pieter Devos BEL Apart 4 / 31,81 Sec.
     5: Pilar Lucrecia Cordon  ESP Galine la Cour 4 / 31,94 Sec.
             
             