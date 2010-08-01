Equi-News.de

Jumping Mechelen: Erste Ergebnisse / first results
Die Weihnachtspause im Turnierzirkus war - wie in jedem Jahr - nicht wirklich lang. Bereits am 2. Weihnachtsfeiertag startete das Jumping Mechelen, und zwar wie gewohnt zunächst mit Dressur. Aber auch die Springreiter beschließen das Jahr mit tollem Sport. Hier sind die ersten Ergebnisse: The Christmas break in the competition circuit really isn’t too long. As in the past years, the Jumping Mechelen startet on boxing day. And as usual, the Jumping Mechelen started with dressage competitions. But also the showjumpers are finishing the year with quite good sport. Here are the first results:
Grand Prix de Dressage
|1:
|Jorinde Verwimp
|BEL
|Tiamo
|72,56%
|2:
|Jeroen Devroe
|BEL
|Eres
|72,14%
|3:
|Tommie Visser
|NED
|Vingino
|70,76%
|4:
|Patrick van der Meer
|NED
|Zippo
|70,50%
|5:
|Theo Hanzon
|NED
|Helena v. Goorhof
|70,38%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Tommie Visser
|NED
|Vingino
|78,00%
|2:
|Jorinde Verwimp
|BEL
|Tiamo
|77,90%
|3:
|Patrick van der Meer
|NED
|Zippo
|76,30%
|4:
|Jeroen Devroe
|BEL
|Eres
|75,05%
|5:
|Irina Logutenkova
|UKR
|Don Gregorius
|72,85%
Int. Springprüfung 1,40m / Int’l jumping competition 1,40m
|1:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Zinius
|0 / 50,49 Sec.
|2:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Farfelu de la Pomme
|0 / 50,98 Sec.
|3:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Napa Valley
|0 / 51,40 Sec.
|4:
|Mathieu Billot
|FRA
|Ilena
|0 / 51,66 Sec.
|5:
|Karel Cox
|BEL
|Tchao de la Roque
|0 / 51,84 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|1:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Sultan du Chateau
|0 / 31,71 Sec.
|2:
|Jérome Guery
|BEL
|Papillon
|0 / 31,99 Sec.
|3:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Don
|0 / 34,59 Sec.
|4:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Apart
|4 / 31,81 Sec.
|5:
|Pilar Lucrecia Cordon
|ESP
|Galine la Cour
|4 / 31,94 Sec.