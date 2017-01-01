Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Weltrangliste Dressur: 3 Deutsche an der Spitze

    dressur-img_5479.JPGIsabell Werth bleibt auch zu Beginn des neuen Jahres an der Spitze der Weltrangliste Dressur, unverändert gefolgt von ihren Landsfrauen Kristina Bröring-Sprehe und Dorothee Schneider. Also at the beginning of the new year, Isabell Werth remains at the top of the world ranking list dressage, as in past months followed by her compatriotes Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Dorothee Schneider.

    Weltrangliste Dressur per 01.01.2017/ World Ranking List Dressage as per Januar 1st, 2017
             
    Rank  Prev. Rank Rider  Nation  Horse  Points 
      1       1 Isabell Werth GER  Weihegold  2.928 
      2       Kristina Bröring-Sprehe GER  Desperados  2.823 
      3      3 Dorothee Schneider  GER  Showtime  2.704
      4       Laura Graves  USA  Verdades  2.462 
      5       Carl Hester  GBR  Nip Tuck  2.460 
      6       Inessa Merkulova  RUS  Mister X  2.404 
      7       Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez  ESP  Lorenzo   2.397 
      8      11  Isabell Werth GER  Emilio 2.389 
      9       7  Steffen Peters USA Legolas 2.387 
     10       Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven SWE  Don Auriello  2.369
               