Equi-News.de

Isabell Werth bleibt auch zu Beginn des neuen Jahres an der Spitze der Weltrangliste Dressur, unverändert gefolgt von ihren Landsfrauen Kristina Bröring-Sprehe und Dorothee Schneider. Also at the beginning of the new year, Isabell Werth remains at the top of the world ranking list dressage, as in past months followed by her compatriotes Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Dorothee Schneider.

Weltrangliste Dressur per 01.01.2017/ World Ranking List Dressage as per Januar 1st, 2017