Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Der Global Champions Tour-Kalender 2017

    gct_12175_skl.jpgPünktlich zu Jahresbeginn haben die Macher der Longines Global Champions Tour den Tour-Kalender für 2017 bekannt gegeben. Erstmals ist auch die deutsche Hauptstadt Berlin vertreten. Insgesamt stehen 14 Stationen vor dem Finale im November auf dem Plan. The new year just had started, when the organizers of the Longines Global Champions Tour announced the tour calendar for 2017. For the very first time, also the German capital Berlin is included. A total of 14 legs will lead to the final in November.

    Folgende Stationen der Longines Global Champions Tour stehen in 2017 auf dem Programm: The following cities will host the Longines Global Champions Tour in 2017:

         
    Mexico City Mexico   April 06 - 09 
    Miami Beach  USA  April 13 - 15 
    Shanghai China April 28 - 30 
    Madrid  Spain  May 18 - 21 
    Hamburg  Germany May 24 - 28
    Cannes France  June 08 - 10 
    Monte Carlo Monaco June 23 - 25 
    Paris France  June 30 - July 02 
    Estoril Portugal  July 06 - 08 
    Chantilly France  July 13 - 16 
    Berlin Germany July 28 - 30 
    London  Great-Britain     August 03 - 06 
    Valkenswaard    Netherlands  August 10 - 13 
    Rome Italy  September 21 - 24 
    Doha   Qatar November 09 - 11
         

    Archivfoto: Copyright Longines Global Champions Tour