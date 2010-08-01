Equi-News.de

Pünktlich zu Jahresbeginn haben die Macher der Longines Global Champions Tour den Tour-Kalender für 2017 bekannt gegeben. Erstmals ist auch die deutsche Hauptstadt Berlin vertreten. Insgesamt stehen 14 Stationen vor dem Finale im November auf dem Plan. The new year just had started, when the organizers of the Longines Global Champions Tour announced the tour calendar for 2017. For the very first time, also the German capital Berlin is included. A total of 14 legs will lead to the final in November.

Folgende Stationen der Longines Global Champions Tour stehen in 2017 auf dem Programm: The following cities will host the Longines Global Champions Tour in 2017 :

Mexico City Mexico April 06 - 09 Miami Beach USA April 13 - 15 Shanghai China April 28 - 30 Madrid Spain May 18 - 21 Hamburg Germany May 24 - 28 Cannes France June 08 - 10 Monte Carlo Monaco June 23 - 25 Paris France June 30 - July 02 Estoril Portugal July 06 - 08 Chantilly France July 13 - 16 Berlin Germany July 28 - 30 London Great-Britain August 03 - 06 Valkenswaard Netherlands August 10 - 13 Rome Italy September 21 - 24 Doha Qatar November 09 - 11