Equi-News.de

Der Global Champions Tour-Kalender 2017
Pünktlich zu Jahresbeginn haben die Macher der Longines Global Champions Tour den Tour-Kalender für 2017 bekannt gegeben. Erstmals ist auch die deutsche Hauptstadt Berlin vertreten. Insgesamt stehen 14 Stationen vor dem Finale im November auf dem Plan. The new year just had started, when the organizers of the Longines Global Champions Tour announced the tour calendar for 2017. For the very first time, also the German capital Berlin is included. A total of 14 legs will lead to the final in November.
Folgende Stationen der Longines Global Champions Tour stehen in 2017 auf dem Programm: The following cities will host the Longines Global Champions Tour in 2017:
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|April 06 - 09
|Miami Beach
|USA
|April 13 - 15
|Shanghai
|China
|April 28 - 30
|Madrid
|Spain
|May 18 - 21
|Hamburg
|Germany
|May 24 - 28
|Cannes
|France
|June 08 - 10
|Monte Carlo
|Monaco
|June 23 - 25
|Paris
|France
|June 30 - July 02
|Estoril
|Portugal
|July 06 - 08
|Chantilly
|France
|July 13 - 16
|Berlin
|Germany
|July 28 - 30
|London
|Great-Britain
|August 03 - 06
|Valkenswaard
|Netherlands
|August 10 - 13
|Rome
|Italy
|September 21 - 24
|Doha
|Qatar
|November 09 - 11
Archivfoto: Copyright Longines Global Champions Tour