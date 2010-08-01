Equi-News.de

Beim fünf Sterne-CSI in Basel bewies Rolf-Göran Bengtsson im Championat um die ‘Goldene Trommel’, dass sein genialer Casall auch mit nunmehr 18 Jahren noch Spaß am Siegen hat. Im mit 330.000 Schweizer Franken dotieren Longines Grand Prix war es der Belgier Niels Bruynseels, der mit der 11-jährigen belgischen Stute Gancia de Muze als Bester aus den zwei Umläufen hervorging. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the five-star CSI in Bâle, it was Rolf-Göran Bengtsson, who proved during the Bâle Championships for the “Golden Drum”, that his ingenious Casall is keen to win also as an 18-year old. And the Longines Grand Prix with it’s pricemoney of 330.000 Swiss Francs saw Belgian showjumper Niels Bruynseels with the 11-year old Belgian mare Gancia de Muze as winner after two rounds. Here are the results:

Championat von Basel / Bâle Championships “Golden Drum of Basel”

Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

1: Rolf-Göran Bengtsson SWE Casall 0 / 43,20 Sec. 2: Lorenzo de Luca ITA Halifax vh Kluizebos 0 / 43,23 Sec. 3: Simon Delestre FRA Chadino 5 / 48,06 Sec. 4: Penelope Leprevost FRA Ratina d’la Rousserie 8 / 44,85 Sec. 5: Niklaus Rutschi SUI Windsor 14/57,54 Sec.

Longines Grand Prix of Basel

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds