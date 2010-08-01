Equi-News.de

    • Leipzig: Große Sieger bei der großartigen Partner Pferd

    stiefel.JPGPartner Pferd in Leipzig - Garant für tollen Sport und stets Austragungsort der Worldcups der Springreiter, Fahrer und Voltigierer. Der Sieg im Großen Preis ging nach 16-köpfigem Stechen nach Belgien, der Gewinner des Championats von Leipzig heißt Simon Delestre. Und Australiens Top-Vierspännerfahrer Boyd Exell holte sich einmal mehr den Sieg im Worldcup. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Partner Pferd in Leipzig (Germany), which is always a guarantee for top sport and which always schedules worldcup qualifiers showjumping, driving and vaulting. After a jump-off of 16 riders, the showjumping Grand Prix went on to Belgium and the winner of the Leipzig Championships was French rider Simon Delestre. And, which wasn’t a surprise, Australia’s top driver Boyd Excell once again claimed the victory of the worldcup qualifier. Here are the results:
    Großer Preis von Leipzig
    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen  / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
           
     1: Gregory Wathelet   BEL  Coree  0 / 41,77 Sec. 
     2: Kevin Staut FRA Reveur de Hurtebise 0 / 41,94 Sec.
     3: Niklas Krieg  GER  Carella 0 / 43,76 Sec.
     4: Ludger Beerbaum   GER  Casello  0 / 44,22 Sec.
     5: Markus Brinkmann GER  Dylon   0 / 44,47 Sec.
             
    Championat von Leipzig / Leipzig Championships
    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen  / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
           
     1: Simon Delestre FRA Chadino 0 / 41,14 Sec.
     2: Scott Brash GBR Hello M’Lord 0 / 41,31 Sec.
     3: Andreas Kreuzer GER Quick Jumper 0 / 41,57 Sec.
     4: Pieter Devos BEL Apart 0 / 41,78 Sec.
     5: Alberto Zorzi ITA Cornetto K 0 / 44,26 Sec.
             
    FEI Worldcup Driving
         
     1: Boyd Excell AUS 109,20 Sec.
     2: Jerome Voutaz SUI 109,41 Sec.
     3: Ijsbrand Chardon   NED    112,73 Sec.
           