Equi-News.de

Leipzig: Große Sieger bei der großartigen Partner Pferd
Partner Pferd in Leipzig - Garant für tollen Sport und stets Austragungsort der Worldcups der Springreiter, Fahrer und Voltigierer. Der Sieg im Großen Preis ging nach 16-köpfigem Stechen nach Belgien, der Gewinner des Championats von Leipzig heißt Simon Delestre. Und Australiens Top-Vierspännerfahrer Boyd Exell holte sich einmal mehr den Sieg im Worldcup. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Partner Pferd in Leipzig (Germany), which is always a guarantee for top sport and which always schedules worldcup qualifiers showjumping, driving and vaulting. After a jump-off of 16 riders, the showjumping Grand Prix went on to Belgium and the winner of the Leipzig Championships was French rider Simon Delestre. And, which wasn’t a surprise, Australia’s top driver Boyd Excell once again claimed the victory of the worldcup qualifier. Here are the results:
Großer Preis von Leipzig
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
|1:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Coree
|0 / 41,77 Sec.
|2:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Reveur de Hurtebise
|0 / 41,94 Sec.
|3:
|Niklas Krieg
|GER
|Carella
|0 / 43,76 Sec.
|4:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Casello
|0 / 44,22 Sec.
|5:
|Markus Brinkmann
|GER
|Dylon
|0 / 44,47 Sec.
Championat von Leipzig / Leipzig Championships
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|1:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Chadino
|0 / 41,14 Sec.
|2:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello M’Lord
|0 / 41,31 Sec.
|3:
|Andreas Kreuzer
|GER
|Quick Jumper
|0 / 41,57 Sec.
|4:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Apart
|0 / 41,78 Sec.
|5:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Cornetto K
|0 / 44,26 Sec.
FEI Worldcup Driving
|1:
|Boyd Excell
|AUS
|109,20 Sec.
|2:
|Jerome Voutaz
|SUI
|109,41 Sec.
|3:
|Ijsbrand Chardon
|NED
|112,73 Sec.