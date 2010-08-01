Equi-News.de

Das traditionsreiche Turnier in den Holstenhallen von Neumünster lockte am Wochenende mit tollem Sport: In der Dressur stand einmal mehr die Worldcup-Quali auf dem Programm; im Springen war ein drei-Sterne CSI ausgeschrieben. In der Worldcup-Kür der Dressurreiter war Isabell Werth schlicht unschlagbar - mit ihrer “1 b” im Stall, Don Johnson. Der Große Preis der Springreiter ging nach fünfköpfigem Stechen an Philip Rüping. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The highly traditional competition in the Holsten Hall in Neumuenster (GER) attracted the crowds with top sport: The dressage tests included a worldcup-qualififer and the jumping competitions were scheduled as a three-star CSI. The worldcup-freestyle saw Isabell Werth as winner, who was unbeatable with her ”no. 1 b”, Don Johnson. And the showjumping Grand Prix was won by Germany’s Philip Rueping after a jump-off of five. Here are the results:

FEI World Cup Dressage

Grand Prix de Dressage

1: Isabell Werth GER Don Johnson 75,780% 2: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED Cennin 74,100% 3: Helen Langehanenberg GER Damsey 73,200% 4: Judy Reynolds IRL Vancouver 72,980% 5: Marcela Krinke-Susmelj SUI Smeyers Molberg 71,820%

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Isabell Werth GER Don Johnson 82,455% 2: Helen Langehanenberg GER Damsey 79,150% 3: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED Cennin 77,765% 4: Marcela Krinke-Susmelj SUI Smeyers Molberg 75,620% 5: Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo 74,090%

CSI***

Großer Preis - International Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off