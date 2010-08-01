Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Neumünster: Worldcup-Kür für Werth, Großer Preis für Rüping

    stiefel.JPGDas traditionsreiche Turnier in den Holstenhallen von Neumünster lockte am Wochenende mit tollem Sport: In der Dressur stand einmal mehr die Worldcup-Quali auf dem Programm; im Springen war ein drei-Sterne CSI ausgeschrieben. In der Worldcup-Kür der Dressurreiter war Isabell Werth schlicht unschlagbar - mit ihrer “1 b” im Stall, Don Johnson. Der Große Preis der Springreiter ging nach fünfköpfigem Stechen an Philip Rüping. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The highly traditional competition in the Holsten Hall in Neumuenster (GER) attracted the crowds with top sport:  The dressage tests included a worldcup-qualififer and the jumping competitions were scheduled as a three-star CSI. The worldcup-freestyle saw Isabell Werth as winner, who was unbeatable with her ”no. 1 b”, Don Johnson. And the showjumping Grand Prix was won by Germany’s Philip Rueping after a jump-off of five. Here are the results:

    FEI  World Cup Dressage

    Grand Prix de Dressage

           
     1: Isabell Werth  GER  Don Johnson   75,780% 
     2: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED  Cennin  74,100%
     3: Helen Langehanenberg  GER  Damsey  73,200% 
     4: Judy Reynolds IRL  Vancouver  72,980% 
     5: Marcela Krinke-Susmelj  SUI  Smeyers Molberg  71,820% 
             

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
     1: Isabell Werth  GER  Don Johnson   82,455%
     2: Helen Langehanenberg GER Damsey 79,150%
     3: Madeleine Witte-Vrees NED Cennin 77,765% 
     4: Marcela Krinke-Susmelj  SUI  Smeyers Molberg  75,620% 
     5: Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo  74,090%
             

    CSI***

    Großer Preis - International Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

           
     1: Philip Rüping GER  Clinta 0 / 31,01 Sec.
     2: Christian Kukuk GER Cordess 0 / 32,25 Sec.
     3: Marco Kutscher GER Quadros 0 / 33,74 Sec.
     4: Heiko Schmidt GER Chap 0 / 34,89 Sec.
     5: Andreas Kreuzer  GER Quick Jumper  12/31,96 Sec.
             

     

     

     

     

     