Equi-News.de

Neumünster: Worldcup-Kür für Werth, Großer Preis für Rüping
Das traditionsreiche Turnier in den Holstenhallen von Neumünster lockte am Wochenende mit tollem Sport: In der Dressur stand einmal mehr die Worldcup-Quali auf dem Programm; im Springen war ein drei-Sterne CSI ausgeschrieben. In der Worldcup-Kür der Dressurreiter war Isabell Werth schlicht unschlagbar - mit ihrer “1 b” im Stall, Don Johnson. Der Große Preis der Springreiter ging nach fünfköpfigem Stechen an Philip Rüping. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The highly traditional competition in the Holsten Hall in Neumuenster (GER) attracted the crowds with top sport: The dressage tests included a worldcup-qualififer and the jumping competitions were scheduled as a three-star CSI. The worldcup-freestyle saw Isabell Werth as winner, who was unbeatable with her ”no. 1 b”, Don Johnson. And the showjumping Grand Prix was won by Germany’s Philip Rueping after a jump-off of five. Here are the results:
FEI World Cup Dressage
Grand Prix de Dressage
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Don Johnson
|75,780%
|2:
|Madeleine Witte-Vrees
|NED
|Cennin
|74,100%
|3:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey
|73,200%
|4:
|Judy Reynolds
|IRL
|Vancouver
|72,980%
|5:
|Marcela Krinke-Susmelj
|SUI
|Smeyers Molberg
|71,820%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Don Johnson
|82,455%
|2:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey
|79,150%
|3:
|Madeleine Witte-Vrees
|NED
|Cennin
|77,765%
|4:
|Marcela Krinke-Susmelj
|SUI
|Smeyers Molberg
|75,620%
|5:
|Patrick van der Meer
|NED
|Zippo
|74,090%
CSI***
Großer Preis - International Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
|1:
|Philip Rüping
|GER
|Clinta
|0 / 31,01 Sec.
|2:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Cordess
|0 / 32,25 Sec.
|3:
|Marco Kutscher
|GER
|Quadros
|0 / 33,74 Sec.
|4:
|Heiko Schmidt
|GER
|Chap
|0 / 34,89 Sec.
|5:
|Andreas Kreuzer
|GER
|Quick Jumper
|12/31,96 Sec.