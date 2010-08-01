Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Doha: Werth siegt weiter

    i-werth-don-johnson-0430.JPGNeues Land, anderes Pferd, die gleiche Siegerin: Isabell Werth war auch beim CHI in Doha (Qatar) nicht zu schlagen. Das durchaus anspruchsvolle internationale Starterfeld dominierte die deutsche Dressur-Queen nach Belieben - dieses Mail im Sattel von Don Johnson. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: A new country, another horse, the same winner: Isabell Werth was once again unbeatable - this time at the CHI in Doha / Qatar. The German dressage queen dominated a high-quality starting field - this time riding Don Johnson. Here are the results:

    Grand Prix de Dressage

           
     1: Isabell Werth  GER  Don Johnson   77,600% 
     2: Cathrine Dufour DEN  Atterupgaards Cassidy   76,820%
     3: Anna Kasprzak DEN Donnperignon 73,560% 
     4: Inessa Merkulova   RUS Mister X 73,440% 
     5: Patrik Kittel SWE Deja  71,960% 
             

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
     1: Isabell Werth  GER  Don Johnson   81,275%
     2: Cathrine Dufour DEN Atterupgaards Cassidy   80,775%
     3: Anna Kasprzak  DEN Donnperignon 78,700% 
     4: Patrik Kittel  SWE Deja  77,375% 
     5: Inessa Merkulova   RUS Mister X 76,800%
             

    Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils