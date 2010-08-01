Equi-News.de

Neues Land, anderes Pferd, die gleiche Siegerin: Isabell Werth war auch beim CHI in Doha (Qatar) nicht zu schlagen. Das durchaus anspruchsvolle internationale Starterfeld dominierte die deutsche Dressur-Queen nach Belieben - dieses Mail im Sattel von Don Johnson. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: A new country, another horse, the same winner: Isabell Werth was once again unbeatable - this time at the CHI in Doha / Qatar. The German dressage queen dominated a high-quality starting field - this time riding Don Johnson. Here are the results:

Grand Prix de Dressage

1: Isabell Werth GER Don Johnson 77,600% 2: Cathrine Dufour DEN Atterupgaards Cassidy 76,820% 3: Anna Kasprzak DEN Donnperignon 73,560% 4: Inessa Merkulova RUS Mister X 73,440% 5: Patrik Kittel SWE Deja 71,960%

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Isabell Werth GER Don Johnson 81,275% 2: Cathrine Dufour DEN Atterupgaards Cassidy 80,775% 3: Anna Kasprzak DEN Donnperignon 78,700% 4: Patrik Kittel SWE Deja 77,375% 5: Inessa Merkulova RUS Mister X 76,800%