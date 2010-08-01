Equi-News.de

Doha: Werth siegt weiter
Neues Land, anderes Pferd, die gleiche Siegerin: Isabell Werth war auch beim CHI in Doha (Qatar) nicht zu schlagen. Das durchaus anspruchsvolle internationale Starterfeld dominierte die deutsche Dressur-Queen nach Belieben - dieses Mail im Sattel von Don Johnson. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: A new country, another horse, the same winner: Isabell Werth was once again unbeatable - this time at the CHI in Doha / Qatar. The German dressage queen dominated a high-quality starting field - this time riding Don Johnson. Here are the results:
Grand Prix de Dressage
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Don Johnson
|77,600%
|2:
|Cathrine Dufour
|DEN
|Atterupgaards Cassidy
|76,820%
|3:
|Anna Kasprzak
|DEN
|Donnperignon
|73,560%
|4:
|Inessa Merkulova
|RUS
|Mister X
|73,440%
|5:
|Patrik Kittel
|SWE
|Deja
|71,960%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Don Johnson
|81,275%
|2:
|Cathrine Dufour
|DEN
|Atterupgaards Cassidy
|80,775%
|3:
|Anna Kasprzak
|DEN
|Donnperignon
|78,700%
|4:
|Patrik Kittel
|SWE
|Deja
|77,375%
|5:
|Inessa Merkulova
|RUS
|Mister X
|76,800%
Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils