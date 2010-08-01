Equi-News.de

Zum 50. Jubiläum des Indoor Brabant gab es einmal mehr tollen Sport in den Brabanthallen von s’Hertogenbosch. Die letzte Worldcup-Quali der laufenden Saison sah den Vorjahres-Gesamtsieger Hans Peter Minderhoud als Sieger. Adelinde Cornelissen verabschiedete am Samstag ihren Crack Parzival. Und im Großen Preis der Springreiter, der von nun an Teil des Rolex Grand Slam ist, siegte mit Leopold van Asten ebenfalls ein Niederländer. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the 50th anniversary, the Indoor Brabant presented once again top sport in the Brabant Hall in Den Bosch. The final worldcup-qualifier of the 2016/17 season saw last year’s overall winner Hans Peter Minderhoud as winner. Adelinde Cornelissen retired her crack Parzival on saturday. And in the showjumping Grand Prix, which from now on is part of the Rolex Grand Slam, Dutch rider Leopold van Asten claimed the victory. Here are the results:

FEI World Cup Dressage

Grand Prix de Dressage

1: Isabell Werth GER Emilio 80,000% 2: Hans Peter Minderhoud NED Flirt 77,020% 3: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER Zaire 75,500% 4: Fabienne Lütkemeier GER D’Agostino 74,180% 5: Judy Reynolds IRL Vancouver 73,640%

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Hans Peter Minderhoud NED Flirt 84,890% 2: Isabell Werth GER Emilio 83,300% 3: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER Zaire 80,265% 4: Edward Gal NED Voice 78,520% 5: Jorinde Verwimp BEL Tiamo 78,145%

CSI*****

Großer Preis - International Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off