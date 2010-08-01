Equi-News.de

Indoor Brabant: Minderhoud siegt in der Worldcup-Kür, van Asten im Großen Preis
Zum 50. Jubiläum des Indoor Brabant gab es einmal mehr tollen Sport in den Brabanthallen von s’Hertogenbosch. Die letzte Worldcup-Quali der laufenden Saison sah den Vorjahres-Gesamtsieger Hans Peter Minderhoud als Sieger. Adelinde Cornelissen verabschiedete am Samstag ihren Crack Parzival. Und im Großen Preis der Springreiter, der von nun an Teil des Rolex Grand Slam ist, siegte mit Leopold van Asten ebenfalls ein Niederländer. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the 50th anniversary, the Indoor Brabant presented once again top sport in the Brabant Hall in Den Bosch. The final worldcup-qualifier of the 2016/17 season saw last year’s overall winner Hans Peter Minderhoud as winner. Adelinde Cornelissen retired her crack Parzival on saturday. And in the showjumping Grand Prix, which from now on is part of the Rolex Grand Slam, Dutch rider Leopold van Asten claimed the victory. Here are the results:
FEI World Cup Dressage
Grand Prix de Dressage
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|80,000%
|2:
|Hans Peter Minderhoud
|NED
|Flirt
|77,020%
|3:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Zaire
|75,500%
|4:
|Fabienne Lütkemeier
|GER
|D’Agostino
|74,180%
|5:
|Judy Reynolds
|IRL
|Vancouver
|73,640%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Hans Peter Minderhoud
|NED
|Flirt
|84,890%
|2:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|83,300%
|3:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|Zaire
|80,265%
|4:
|Edward Gal
|NED
|Voice
|78,520%
|5:
|Jorinde Verwimp
|BEL
|Tiamo
|78,145%
CSI*****
Großer Preis - International Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Showjumping Grand Prix - Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Leopold van Asten
|NED
|Zidane
|0 / 39,29 Sec.
|2:
|Wout-Jan van de Schans
|NED
|Capetown
|0 / 40,51 Sec.
|3:
|Marc Houtzager
|NED
|Sterrehof’s Calimero
|0 / 41,11 Sec.
|4:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Ensor de Litrange LXII
|4 / 39,75 Sec.
|5:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Reveur de Hurtebise
|4 / 39,95 Sec.