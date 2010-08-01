Equi-News.de

Paris: Edwina Tops-Alexander gewinnt den Großen Preis beim Saut Hermes
Saut Hermès 2017 - einmal mehr gab es Spitzen-Springsport im legendären Grand Palais von Paris. Im mit € 400.000 dotierten Großen Preis siegte nach dreiköpfigem Stechen Edwina Tops-Alexander vor Pénélope Leprevost und Bertram Allen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Saut Hermès 2017 - once again, the legandary Grand Palais in Paris was the stage for top showjumping sport. The showjumping Grand Prix with it’s pricemoney of EUR 400.000 saw Edwina Tops-Alexander claiming the victory after a jump-off of three ahead of Pénélope Leprevost and Bertram Allen. Here are the results:
Grand Prix Hermès
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Edwina Tops-Alexander
|AUS
|California
|0 / 0 / 41,36 Sec.
|2:
|Pénélope Leprevost
|FRA
|Vagabond de la Pomme
|0 / 0 / 41,44 Sec.
|3:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Molly Malone
|0 / 4 / 39,20 Sec.
|4:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Chiara
|4 / 63,73 Sec.
|5:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Caribis Z
|4 / 65,00 Sec.
|6:
|John Whitaker
|GBR
|Ornellaia
|4 / 65,10 Sec.
|7:
|Rolf-Göran Bengtsson
|SWE
|Casall
|4 / 66,08 Sec.
|8:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Funky Fred
|4 / 66,37 Sec.
|9
|Simon Delstre
|FRA
|Chadino
|4 / 67,57 Sec.
|10:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Coree
|4 / 67,93 Sec.