Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Paris: Edwina Tops-Alexander gewinnt den Großen Preis beim Saut Hermes

    pegasus-grand-palais.jpgSaut Hermès 2017 - einmal mehr gab es Spitzen-Springsport im legendären Grand Palais von Paris. Im mit € 400.000 dotierten Großen Preis siegte nach dreiköpfigem Stechen Edwina Tops-Alexander vor Pénélope Leprevost und Bertram Allen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Saut Hermès 2017 - once again, the legandary Grand Palais in Paris was the stage for top showjumping sport. The showjumping Grand Prix with it’s pricemoney of EUR 400.000 saw Edwina Tops-Alexander claiming the victory after a jump-off of three ahead of Pénélope Leprevost and Bertram Allen. Here are the results:

    Grand Prix Hermès

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

    1: Edwina Tops-Alexander AUS California 0 / 0 / 41,36 Sec.
    2: Pénélope Leprevost FRA Vagabond de la Pomme 0 / 0 / 41,44 Sec.
    3: Bertram Allen IRL Molly Malone 0 / 4 / 39,20 Sec.
    4: Ludger Beerbaum GER Chiara 4 / 63,73 Sec.
    5: Christian Ahlmann GER Caribis Z 4 / 65,00 Sec.
    6: John Whitaker GBR Ornellaia 4 / 65,10 Sec.
    7: Rolf-Göran Bengtsson SWE Casall 4 / 66,08 Sec.
    8: Marcus Ehning GER Funky Fred 4 / 66,37 Sec.
    9 Simon Delstre FRA Chadino 4 / 67,57 Sec.
    10: Gregory Wathelet BEL Coree 4 / 67,93 Sec.