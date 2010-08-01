Equi-News.de

Saut Hermès 2017 - einmal mehr gab es Spitzen-Springsport im legendären Grand Palais von Paris. Im mit € 400.000 dotierten Großen Preis siegte nach dreiköpfigem Stechen Edwina Tops-Alexander vor Pénélope Leprevost und Bertram Allen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Saut Hermès 2017 - once again, the legandary Grand Palais in Paris was the stage for top showjumping sport. The showjumping Grand Prix with it’s pricemoney of EUR 400.000 saw Edwina Tops-Alexander claiming the victory after a jump-off of three ahead of Pénélope Leprevost and Bertram Allen. Here are the results:

Grand Prix Hermès

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off