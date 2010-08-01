Equi-News.de

Kurz vor dem Abflug zum Worldcup-Finale gab es schlechte Nachrichten für Titelverteidiger Hans Peter Minderhoud und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl: Die Pferde Flirt und Unee BB sind nicht fit; der Start in Omaha ist geplatzt. Shortly before the flight to the world cup finals, there came bad news for title defendor Hans Peter Minderhoud and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl: The horses Flirt and Unee BB are not fit to compete, the participation at the finals had to be cancelled.

Das nennt man Pech: Der letztjährige Worldcup-Gesamtsieger und somit Titelverteidiger Hans Peter Minderhoud muss auf einen Start in Omaha verzichten: Sein 16-jähriger schweizerischer Wallach Flirt kam am Nachmittag vor dem Abflug lahm aus der Box. Wie das Glock Horse Performance Center auf Facebook mitteilt, wird das Auskurieren der erlittenen Verletzung ein wenig dauern. So konnte nur Flirts Stallnachbar Voice mit seinem Reiter Edward Gal Richtung Nebraska fliegen.

Pech hatte auch Jessica von Bredow-Werndls Unee BB . Er erlitt am Flughafen Amsterdam plötzlich eine leichte Kolik, woraufhin Jessica, die bereits mit ihrer Mutter in Omaha weilte, entschied, den jetzt 16-jährigen Hengst nicht fliegen zu lassen, um jedes Risiko zu vermeiden. Mittlerweile geht es Unee wieder gut, er ist wieder daheim - und wartet nun wieder auf seine Reiterin, die sich noch auf dem Rückweg aus den USA befindet.

This is really bad luck: last year’s world cup overall winner and therefore title defendor Hans Peter Minderhoud had to cancel his participation at the Omaha finals. His 16-year old Swiss gelding Flirt was lame when coming out of his stall for a handwalk before departing to the Airport. As the Glock Horse Performance Center announced via Facebook, it will take some time for recovery. Therefore, only Flirt’s stable-mate Voice could fly to Omaha together with his rider Edward Gal.

And there was also bad luck for Jessica von Bredow-Werndl’s Unee BB. He had a slight colic attac at the Amsterdam airport and Jessica, who was already in Omaha together with her mum, decided that the 16-year old stallion would not go to the finals in order not to take any risk. Meanwhile, Unee is fine again - and waiting for his rider, who is till on the trip back from the States.