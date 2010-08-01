Equi-News.de

Sie ist als hohe Favoritin zum Worldcup-Finale geflogen und wurde dieser Favoritenrolle im Grand Prix schon mal gerecht: Isabell Werth siegte im Sattel von Weihegold vor der US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves mit Verdades und Groß Britanniens Carl Hester mit Nip Tuck. She came to the worldcup finals as the high favourite and lived up to all expectations in the Grand Prix: Isabell Werth and Weihegold were unbeatable and claimed the victory ahead of US-rider Laura Graves with Verdades and Great Britain’s Carl Hester with Nip Tuck. Isabell Werth und Weihegold sind in dieser Worldcup-Saison das Maß aller Dinge - und demzufolge natürlich auch die hohen Favoriten beim Finale in Omaha. Und Isabell Werth wurde dieser Rolle gerecht. Nach einer auf Sicherheit gerittenen Runde mit einem Haken in den Zweierwechseln, aber einer - wieder einmal - grandiosen Piaff-Passage-Tour siegten Isabell Werth und Weihegold mit 82,30%. Die Amerikanerin Laura Graves und ihr jetzt 15-jähriger KWPN-Wallach Verdades zeigten eine sehr schöne Runde, hatten allerdings recht viel Spannung in der ersten Piaffe und einen Rhythmusverlust in der zweiten Pirouette. 79,80% war das Endresultat der fünf Richter - und schon jetzt steht fest, dass ich der Titelkampf in der Kür zwischen diesen beiden Amazonen abspielen wird.

76,671% standen am Ende für Carl Hester und seinen Nip Tuck fest - Nip Tuck ist ein hervorragend ausgebildetes, aber keinesfalls spektakuläres Pferd, aber ein so starker Reiter und Ausbilder wie Hester macht aus daraus ein Pferd, dass im Worldcup-Finale aufs Podium kommt. Edward Gal und Voice kamen mit 74,786% auf den vierten Rang.

Am Samstag wird wieder bei Null angefangen - dann geht es in der Kür um den Titel. Hier wird Laura Graves mit Verdades als Zehnte ins Viereck gehen; Isabell Werth und Weihegold gehen als 14. und letztes Paar an den Start.

Isabell Werth and Weihegold were the best of the best during this world cup season - and therefore also the high favourites at the finals in Omaha. And Isabell Werth lived up to all expectations. After a safe round with a hook int he two-tempi changes, but also with a - again - breathtaking piaffe-passage-tour, Isabell and Weihegold claimed the victory with a final score of 82,30%. US rider Laura Graves and her now 15-year old KWPN-gelding Verdades showed also a super round, but had a quite tensed first piaffe and lost a bit of rhythm in the second pirouette, which ended up in a final score opf 79,80%. It is already clear right now that the decision who claims the title will be taken betweens these two lady riders.

76,671% were the final score for Carl Hester and Nip Tuck - Nip Tuck is a super trained, but in no way spectacular horse, but such a great rider and trainer like Carl Hester makes it possible that such a “normal” horse will make it onto the Podium in the worldcup-final. Edward Gal and Voice finished fourth with a score of 74,786%.

However, the Grand Prix results will have no Impact on the final’s outcome - as usual, the freestyle will be scored completely on ist own. On saturday, Laura Graves and Verdades will be the 10th combination in the arena, Isabell Werth and Weihegold will be the last to go with start no. 14.