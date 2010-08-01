Equi-News.de

Was für eine unglaubliche Reiterin! Was für ein unglaubliches Pferd! Und was für ein tolles Finale! Mit über 90% siegte Isabell Werth, die hohe Favoritin auf den Titel beim Worldcup-Finale in Omaha. Zweite wurde die ebenfalls grandios gute US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves, Carl Hester kam auf den dritten Rang. What an incredible rider! What an incredible horse! And what a great final! With more than 90%, Isabell Werth, the high favourtie, claimed the overall worldcup title in Omaha. US young gun Laura Graves also performed great and finished as runner-ups, Carl Hester completed the podium as the third-placed.

Das war ein wirklich toller Ritt! Mit ihrer Kür, die sie bereits bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio präsentiert hatte, verzauberten Isabell Werth und Weihegold nicht nur die Zuschauer, sondern auch die Richter in Omaha. Mit 90,704% belohnten die Richter eine Runde, in der Weihegold ausgiebig ihr wunderbares Talent für Piaffe und Passage zelebrierte. Die Kür war, wie bei Isabell Werth üblich, mit gleichbleibend hohem Schwierigkeitsgrad ; die Richter vergaben B-Noten zwischen 93,20% und 97,40%! Für Isabell Werth ist es der dritte Worldcup-Gesamtsieg - vor 25 Jahren siegte sie mit Fabienne, vor 10 Jahren mit Warum nicht.

Die einzige Reiterin, die Isabell Werth in diesem Starterfeld womöglich hätte gefährlich werden können, war die junge US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves mit ihrem Verdades. Die Viertplatzierte der Olympischen Spiele in Rio hatte ihre Kür extra noch um einige Schwierigkeiten ergänzt (wie z.B. eine Fächerpirouette) und zeigte wirklich eine brillante Vorstellung. Auch wenn es in Omaha “nur” zu Rang 2 mit grandios guten 85,307% reichte, so hat Laura Graves erneut bewiesen, dass sie definitiv zu den besten Kombinationen der Welt gehört.

Carl Hester und sein grundsolider Nip Tuck gaben eine Paradevorführung von glänzender Ausbildung und reiterlicher Kunst ab. Mit 83,757% beendeten Hester und Nip Tuck das Worldcup-Finale mit Rang 3 und bewiesen damit einmal mehr, dass ein brillanter Reiter und Ausbilder auch aus einem recht “normalen” Pferd ein Weltpferd machen kann.

Auf den nächsten Rängen folgten: 4: Judy Reynolds (IRL) mit Vancouver - 79,571%, 5: Madeleine Witte-Vrees (NED) mit Cennin - 79,046%, 6: Edward Gal (NED) mit Voice - 78,921%.

Die Siegerehrung ging dann ein wenig turbulent zu: Nicht nur, dass Isabell Werth als Erste schnurstracks aufs Podium marschierte (normalerweise werden erst der Dritt- und dann die Zweitplatzierte geehrt); am Ende gab es dann von der Dressur-Queen in bester Formel 1-Manier für ihre Mitstreiter eine Champagner-Dusche - und die Zuschauer waren einmal mehr begeistert.

This really was a super, super round. With the same freestyle they already showed at the Rio Olympics, Isabell Werth and Weihegold bewitched not only the audience, but also the judges in Omaha. The judges awarded a final score of 90,704% for a round, where Weihegold extensively showed her great talent for piaffes and passages. As it is usual for Isabell Werth, the degree of difficulty in the freestyle was extremely high; the judges awarded this with B-scores between 93,20% and 97,40%. For Isabell, this was her third worldcup-overall win - 25 years ago, she claimed the title with Fabienne, 10 years ago it was Warum nicht, who was her four- legged partner of success.

The only rider in the field who had a realistic chance to eventually endanger Isabell’s victory was the Young US-American rider Laura Graves with Verdades. The fourth-placed rider of the Rio Olympics even had increased the degree of difficulty in her freestyle test (and had added, for example, a fan-pirouette). Her test was really brillant. Also when in Omaha it was the runner-up spot “only” at the end with a great score of 85,307%, Laura Graves had once more proven that she belongs to world’s best combinations in dressage.

Carl Hester and his very solid Nip Tuck were the prime example of super training and brillant riding. With 83,757%, Hester and Nip Tuck finished the final with a third place and proved once again that a great rider and trainer can make a “world horse” out of a quite normal one.

The next-placed riders: 4th: Judy Reynolds (IRL) with Vancouver - 79,571%, 5th: Madeleine Witte-Vrees (NED) with Cennin - 79,046%, 6th: Edward Gal ( NED) with Voice - 78,921%.

The price giving ceremony that night was a bit turbulent: Not only that Isabell Werth directly jumped onto the podium (normally, first the third-placed and then the runner-up were honoured); later on the German dressage queen gave her competitors a shower with champagne in best Formula 1-manner - and the audience was thrilled.