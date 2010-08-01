Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Jerome Guery gewinnt die zweite Etappe der Global Champions Tour

    hufe-sprung.JPGAn der Traumlocation direkt am Meer von Miami Beach gastierte die Longines Global Champions Tour zu ihrer 2. Etappe. Der Belgier Jerôme Guéry siegte nach einem vierköpfigen Stechen vor dem Italiener Alberto Zorzi und senem belgischen Landsmann Nicola Philippaerts. At the dream location directly on the beach at Miami Beach, the Longines Global Champions Tour held its second leg. Belgian showjumper Jerôme Guéry claimed the victory after a jump-off of four ahead of Italian rider Albrto Zorzi and his fellow countryman Nicola Philippaerts.

    Longines Global Champions Tour - Miami Beach/ USA

    Int. Zeitspringprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m  against the clock with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Jerôme Guéry
    		 BEL
    		 Grand Cru vd Rozenberg
    		 0 / 0 / 37,39 Sec.
     2: Alberto Zorzi ITA
    		 Cornetto
    		 0 / 0 / 37,96 Sec.
     3: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Chilli Willi
    		 0 / 0 / 39,50 Sec.
     4: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Emerald 0 / 8 / 51,45 Sec.
     5: Margie Goldstein Engle
    		 USA
    		 Royce
    		 4 / 63,61 Sec.
     6:
    		 Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		 4 / 64,71 Sec.
     7: Jane Richard Philips
    		 SUI
    		 Diedonne de Guldenboom
    		 4 / 65,40 Sec.
     8: Carlos Lopez
    		 COL
    		 Cuplandra
    		 4 / 66,21 Sec.
     9:
    		 Scott Brash
    		 GBR
    		 Hello M’Lady
    		 4 / 66,28 Sec.
    10:
    		 Lorenzo de Luca
    		 ITA
    		 Armitages Boy
    		 4 / 66,39 Sec.