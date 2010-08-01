Equi-News.de

An der Traumlocation direkt am Meer von Miami Beach gastierte die Longines Global Champions Tour zu ihrer 2. Etappe. Der Belgier Jerôme Guéry siegte nach einem vierköpfigen Stechen vor dem Italiener Alberto Zorzi und senem belgischen Landsmann Nicola Philippaerts. At the dream location directly on the beach at Miami Beach, the Longines Global Champions Tour held its second leg. Belgian showjumper Jerôme Guéry claimed the victory after a jump-off of four ahead of Italian rider Albrto Zorzi and his fellow countryman Nicola Philippaerts.

Longines Global Champions Tour - Miami Beach/ USA

Int. Zeitspringprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m against the clock with jump-off