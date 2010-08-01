Equi-News.de

Jerome Guery gewinnt die zweite Etappe der Global Champions Tour
An der Traumlocation direkt am Meer von Miami Beach gastierte die Longines Global Champions Tour zu ihrer 2. Etappe. Der Belgier Jerôme Guéry siegte nach einem vierköpfigen Stechen vor dem Italiener Alberto Zorzi und senem belgischen Landsmann Nicola Philippaerts. At the dream location directly on the beach at Miami Beach, the Longines Global Champions Tour held its second leg. Belgian showjumper Jerôme Guéry claimed the victory after a jump-off of four ahead of Italian rider Albrto Zorzi and his fellow countryman Nicola Philippaerts.
Longines Global Champions Tour - Miami Beach/ USA
Int. Zeitspringprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m against the clock with jump-off
| 1:
|Jerôme Guéry
|BEL
|Grand Cru vd Rozenberg
|0 / 0 / 37,39 Sec.
|2:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Cornetto
|0 / 0 / 37,96 Sec.
|3:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Chilli Willi
|0 / 0 / 39,50 Sec.
|4:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Emerald
|0 / 8 / 51,45 Sec.
|5:
|Margie Goldstein Engle
|USA
|Royce
|4 / 63,61 Sec.
| 6:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|4 / 64,71 Sec.
|7:
|Jane Richard Philips
|SUI
|Diedonne de Guldenboom
|4 / 65,40 Sec.
|8:
|Carlos Lopez
|COL
|Cuplandra
|4 / 66,21 Sec.
| 9:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello M’Lady
|4 / 66,28 Sec.
|10:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Armitages Boy
|4 / 66,39 Sec.