Equi-News.de

Endlich! Er hat es geschafft! Im 37. Anlauf hat die neuseeländische Vielseitigkeitslegende Andrew Nicholson (Foto) das legendäre Badminton gewonnen. Mit einer fehlerfreien Springrunde verwies Nicholson zusammen mit seinem vierbeinigen Partner Nereo die vor ihm liegenden Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob und Michael Jung mit Sam, die beide Springfehler kassierten, auf die Plätze. He did it! Finally! In his 37th attempt, New Zealand’s eventing legend Andrew Nicholson (pictured) claimed the victory of the legendary Badminton. With a clear jumping round, Nicholson and his four-legged partner Nereo left no chance to Ingrid Klimke / Hale Bob and Michael Jung / Sam, who were leading after the cross country but who both collected jumping faults.

Badminton Horse Trials - CCI**** (FEI Classics)

1:

Andrew Nicholson

NZL

Nereo 41,4 Pts.

38,0 + 2,4 + 1 2:

Michael Jung

GER

Sam

44,0 Pts.

40.0 + 0 + 4 3:

Tim Price

NZL

Xavier Faer

49,2 Pts.

48,2 + 0 + 1 4: Mark Todd

NZL

Campino

50,4 Pts.

43,6 + 6,8 + 0 5:

Rosalind Canter

GBR

Allstar

54,5 Pts.

44,9 + 9,6 + 0 6:

Mark Todd NZL

Leonidas

58,1 Pts.

42,9 + 15,2 + 0 7:

Gemma Tattersall GBR

Arctic Soul

60,2 Pts.

55,8 + 4,4 + 0 8:

Yoshiaki Oiwa

JPN

The Duke of Cavan

62,2 Pts.

42,6 + 15,6 + 4 9: Ingrid Klimke

GER

Hale Bob

62,6 Pts.

36,4 + 3,2 + 23 10:

Kristina Cook

GBR Billy the Red

63,4 Pts.

47,4 +16,0 + 0