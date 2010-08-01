Equi-News.de

    • Andrew Nicholson gewinnt Badminton

    andrew-nicholson-nzl.jpgEndlich! Er hat es geschafft! Im 37. Anlauf hat die neuseeländische Vielseitigkeitslegende Andrew Nicholson (Foto) das legendäre Badminton gewonnen. Mit einer fehlerfreien Springrunde verwies Nicholson zusammen mit seinem vierbeinigen Partner Nereo die vor ihm liegenden Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob und Michael Jung mit Sam, die beide Springfehler kassierten, auf die Plätze. He did it! Finally! In his 37th attempt, New Zealand’s eventing legend Andrew Nicholson (pictured) claimed the victory of the legendary Badminton. With a clear jumping round, Nicholson and his four-legged partner Nereo left no chance to Ingrid Klimke / Hale Bob and Michael Jung / Sam, who were leading after the cross country but who both collected jumping faults.

    Badminton Horse Trials - CCI**** (FEI Classics)

             
      1:
    		 Andrew Nicholson
    		 NZL
    		 Nereo  41,4 Pts.
    		 38,0 + 2,4 + 1
      2:
    		 Michael Jung
    		 GER
    		 Sam
    		 44,0 Pts.
    		 40.0 + 0    + 4
      3:
    		 Tim Price
    		 NZL
    		 Xavier Faer
    		 49,2 Pts.
    		 48,2 + 0    + 1
      4: Mark Todd
    		 NZL
    		 Campino
    		 50,4 Pts.
    		 43,6 + 6,8 + 0
      5:
    		 Rosalind Canter
    		 GBR
    		 Allstar
    		 54,5 Pts.
    		 44,9 + 9,6 + 0
      6:
    		 Mark Todd NZL
    		 Leonidas
    		 58,1 Pts.
    		 42,9 + 15,2 + 0
      7:
    		 Gemma Tattersall GBR
    		 Arctic Soul
    		 60,2 Pts.
    		 55,8 + 4,4 + 0
      8:
    		  Yoshiaki Oiwa
    		 JPN
    		 The Duke of Cavan
    		 62,2 Pts.
    		 42,6 + 15,6 + 4
      9: Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Hale Bob
    		 62,6 Pts.
    		 36,4 + 3,2 + 23
    10:
    		 Kristina Cook
    		 GBR Billy the Red
    		 63,4 Pts.
    		 47,4 +16,0 + 0

    Photo courtesy: FEI / Jon Stroud Media 