Equi-News.de

Andrew Nicholson gewinnt Badminton
Endlich! Er hat es geschafft! Im 37. Anlauf hat die neuseeländische Vielseitigkeitslegende Andrew Nicholson (Foto) das legendäre Badminton gewonnen. Mit einer fehlerfreien Springrunde verwies Nicholson zusammen mit seinem vierbeinigen Partner Nereo die vor ihm liegenden Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob und Michael Jung mit Sam, die beide Springfehler kassierten, auf die Plätze. He did it! Finally! In his 37th attempt, New Zealand’s eventing legend Andrew Nicholson (pictured) claimed the victory of the legendary Badminton. With a clear jumping round, Nicholson and his four-legged partner Nereo left no chance to Ingrid Klimke / Hale Bob and Michael Jung / Sam, who were leading after the cross country but who both collected jumping faults.
Badminton Horse Trials - CCI**** (FEI Classics)
| 1:
|Andrew Nicholson
|NZL
|Nereo
|41,4 Pts.
|38,0 + 2,4 + 1
| 2:
|Michael Jung
|GER
|Sam
|44,0 Pts.
|40.0 + 0 + 4
| 3:
|Tim Price
|NZL
|Xavier Faer
|49,2 Pts.
|48,2 + 0 + 1
|4:
|Mark Todd
|NZL
|Campino
|50,4 Pts.
|43,6 + 6,8 + 0
| 5:
|Rosalind Canter
|GBR
|Allstar
|54,5 Pts.
|44,9 + 9,6 + 0
| 6:
|Mark Todd
|NZL
|Leonidas
|58,1 Pts.
|42,9 + 15,2 + 0
| 7:
|Gemma Tattersall
|GBR
|Arctic Soul
|60,2 Pts.
|55,8 + 4,4 + 0
| 8:
| Yoshiaki Oiwa
|JPN
|The Duke of Cavan
|62,2 Pts.
|42,6 + 15,6 + 4
|9:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Hale Bob
|62,6 Pts.
|36,4 + 3,2 + 23
|10:
|Kristina Cook
|GBR
|Billy the Red
|63,4 Pts.
|47,4 +16,0 + 0
Photo courtesy: FEI / Jon Stroud Media