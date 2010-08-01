Equi-News.de

Was für eine Wahnsinns-Geschichte! Was für ein Wahnsinns-Pferd! Mit dem Sieg in der Hamburger Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour verabschiedete sich Rolf-Göran Bengtssons Erfolgspferd Casall (Foto) in den Ruhestand! What a super story! What a super horse! With a victory in the Hamburg leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour, Rolf-Göran Bengtsson’s top horse Casall (pictured) was retired from top sport.

Man hätte sich ein solches filmreifes Ende einer einzigartigen Karriere nicht besser ausdenken können. Selbst die Organisatoren der Longines Global Champions Tour sprachen hinterher von einem “Hollywood ending”. Casall, der grandiose, jetzt 18-jährige Holsteiner Hengst, der zusammen mit Rolf-Göran Bengtsson im Sattel über Jahre ein ein kongeniales Duo gebildet hatte, verabschiedete sich in Hamburg in den Ruhestand. Und es war ein Abschied “in style”. Denn zum Ende seiner Karriere gab es für Casall noch einmal einen Sieg im Springen der Global Champions Tour - nach fünfköpfigem Stechen und mit fast zweieinhalb Sekunden Vorsprung. Und Zehntausende von Zuschauern im sonnendurchfluteten Derbypark feierten die Holsteiner Legenden frenetisch.

Hinter Rolf-Göran Bengtsson mit Casall (0 / 0 / 42,69 Sek) kam der Niederländer Harrie Smolders mit Don auf den zweiten Rang (0 / 0 / 45,13 Sek), Christian Ahlmann und Epleaser van’t Heike wurden Dritte (0 / 0 / 45,57 Sek). Die weiteren Stechteilnehmer waren der für Brasilien reitende Yuri Mansur Guerios mit Babylotte (0 / 0 / 46,42 Sek - Rang vier) und die 23 Jahre junge Laura Klaphake mit Catch me if you can, die im Stechen einen Klotz kassierte (Rang fünf).

Nobody could have written a better ending for this unique career. Even the organizers of the Longines Global Champions Tour lateron called it a “Hollywood ending”. Casall, this great, 18-year old Holstein-bred stallion, who built a congenial duo together with his rider Rolf-Göra Bengtsson for years, bid farewell to his fans in Hamburg. And it was a farewell in style. At the end of his career, Casall claimed the victory in the GCT-jumping competition - after a jump-off of five and with a two and a half-seconds margin ahead of the next-placed. And tens of thousands of visitos in the sunny Derby gardens cheered their Holstein legends.

Behind Rolf-Göran Bengtsson and Casall (0 / 0/ 42,69 sec), Dutch rider Harrie Smolders and Don finished as runner-ups (0 / 0 / 45,13 sec), Christian Ahlmann and Epleaser van’t Heike came in third (0 / 0 / 45,57 sec). The next participants in the jump-off were Brazilian rider Yuri Mansur Guerios with Babylotte (0 / 0 / 46,42 sec - 4th place) and 23 years young German Laura Klaphake with Catch me if you can, who had one rail down in the jump-off.