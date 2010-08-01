Equi-News.de

Das wunderbare Pfingstturnier in Wiesbaden litt gestern wieder einmal unter dem Wetter. Aufgrund von heftigen Gewittern mussten Prüfungen unterbrochen und verschoben werden. Doch Teilnehmer und Zuschaer ließen sich vom Wetter nicht beeindrucken. Im Grand Prix der Kür-Tour siegte Isabell Werth, in der 3-Sterne-Vielseitigkeit die Britin Sarah Cohen. The great Pfingtturnier in Wiesbaden yesterday again faced some weather trouble. Due to heavy thunderstorms, competitions had to be interrupted and postponed. But athletes and spectators weren’t impressed by the weather. In the Grand Prix for freestyle, the winner was once more Isabell Werth, the 3-star eventing competition saw Sarah Cohen from Great-Britain as winner.

Das Pfingtturnier Wiesbaden leidet heuer nicht nur unter Wetterkapriolen, sondern auch ein wenig unter dem Datum. Bei den Springreitern finden an diesem Wochenende die hochdotierte Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez und das CSIO St. Gallen statt, für die Dressurreiter stehen am nächsten Wochenende die Deutschen Meisterschaften als Pflichttermin an. So waren die Starterfelder ein wenig dezmiert.

Im leider nur mit sechs Teilnehmern besetzten Grand Prix der Kür-Tour war es eigentlich von vornherin klar, wer als Siegerin aus dem Viereck reiten würde. Denn die achtbeste Kombination der aktuellen Weltrangliste - Isabell Werth und Don Johnson - ritten in einer eigenen Liga und beendeten den Grand Prix mit 77,9% siegreich und mit damit mit gehörigem Abstand auf die zweitplatzierte Charlott-Maria Schürmann mit Burlington (73,64%), Hendrik Lochthowe mit Boston wurde Dritter (72,48%).

Im CIC*** siegte … .nein, nicht die bis zum vorletzten Sprung im Gelände führende Ingrid Klimke mit Escada, sondern letztendlich die Britin Sarah Cohen mit Treason mit einem Ergebnis von 46,8 Pt. Zu ihrem Dressurergebnis von 43,2 Pt. kamen nur 3,6 Zeitstrafpunkte aus dem Gelände - das war der Sieg. Denn Ingrid Klimkes Escada schnurrte bis zum vorletzten Sprung blitzauber durchs Gelände, kassierte dort aber zwei Steher, was am Ende Rang 17 bedeutete. Julia Krajewski mit Chipmuk wurde mit 54,2 Pt Zweite (Dressurergebnis 36,2 + 3 Abwürfe im Springen + 6 Zeitstrafpunkte im Gelände). Michael Jung und Star Connection wurden bei dessen erstem drei-Sterne Start Dritte (41,7 + 4 + 6), liefen allerdings aufgrund fehlender Qualfikation in der Wertung der Event Riding Masters-Serie außer Konkurrenz.

Im Springen gab es bislang folgende Ergebnisse:

Int. Springprüfung 1,40m: 1: Markus Renzel (GER) / Quick Step - 0 / 62,36 Sek; 2: Lillie Keenen (USA) / Be Gentle - 0 / 62,92 Sek; 3: Molly Ashe (USA) / Pjotter vd Zonnehoeve - 0 / 64,29 Sek

Int. Springprüfung 1,45m: 1: Moly Ashe (USA) / D’Arnita - 0 / 65,69 Sek; 2: Lillie Keenan (USA) / Fibonacci - 0 / 70,60 Sek; 3: Patrick Stühlmeyer (GER) / Lacan - 0 / 72,57 Sek

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m: 1: Lillie Keenan (USA) / Super Sox - 0 / 66,28 Sek; 2: Emmanuele Gaudiano (ITA) / Jasper - 0 / 66,79 Sek; 3: Christian Weier (LUX) / Global - 0 / 69,86 Sek.

The Pfingstturnier competition in Wiesbaden is really suffering from the weather conditions this year. But also the date was not quite good. In showjumping, this same weekend the Athina Onassis Horse Show in St.Tropez with its huge pricemoney is taking place as well as the CSIO St. Gallen. And for the German dressage riders, the German national championships are taking place, they are a mandatory selection trial. Therefore the starting fields in Wiesbaden are a bit smaller thanusual.

In the Grand Prix for freestyle (with only six participants), it was more or less clear directly from the beginning, who would leave the arena as winner. Because world’s current no. 8, Isabell Werth and Don Johnson, were a class of their own and finished the Grand Prix with a final score of 77,9%, which meant quite a margin ahead of the runner-up, Charlott-Maria Schürmann with Burlington (73,64%). Hendrik Lochthowe and Boston finished third (72,48%).

In the CIC*** the winner was - no, not Ingrid Klimke with Escada, who was in the least until the next-to-last cross country fence, but British eventer Sarah Cohen with Treason with a final score of 46,8%, They had a dressage score of 43,2 pts and just added tiny 3,6 time penalty pts - which was the victory. Ingrid Klimkes Escada made a super round in the cross, but had two refusals at the next-to-last fence, which was the 17th place at the end. Germany’s Julia Krajewski with Chipmuk finished as runner-ups with their score of 54,2 pts (dressage score 36,2 + 2 fences down in jumping + 6 time penalty pts in the cross). Michael Jung and Star Connection finished third on their three-star first-time (41,7 +4 + 6), but due to missing qualifier criteria were out of the ranking for the Event Riding Masters-serie.

In showjumping, there were the following results until now:

Int’l jumping competition 1,40m: 1st: Markus Renzel (GER) / Quick Step - 0 / 62,36 sec; 2nd: Lillie Keenen (USA) / Be Gentle - 0 / 62,92 sec; 3rd: Molly Ashe (USA) / Pjotter vd Zonnehoeve - 0 / 64,29 sec.



Int’l jumping competition 1,45m: 1st: Moly Ashe (USA) / D’Arnita - 0 / 65,69 sec; 2nd: Lillie Keenan (USA) / Fibonacci - 0 / 70,60 sec; 3rd: Patrick Stühlmeyer (GER) / Lacan - 0 / 72,57 sec.