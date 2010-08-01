Equi-News.de

LGCT Cannes: Sieg für Alvarez Moya, Deusser Dritter
Die Longines Global Champions Tour machte Station in Cannes. 24 ReiterInnen gingen im LGCT-Springen an den Start. Nach zehnköpfigem Stechen siegte der Spanier Sergio Alvarez Moya mit dem 12-jährigen Baloubet de Rouet-Sohn Arrayan vor Simon Delestre mit Hermes Ryan and Daniel Deusser mit Hidalgo. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Longines Global Champions Tour was at the scene in Cannes. 24 riders were on the starting list for the LGCT-competition. After a jump-off of ten, Spanish showjumper Sergio Alvarez Moya and his 12-year old Arrayan, a son of the legendary Baloubet de Rouet, claimed the victory ahead of French rider Simon Delestre with Hermes Ryan and Daniel Deusser with Hidalgo. Here are the results:
Longines Global Champions Tour - CSI***** Cannes (FRA)
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Sergio Alvarez Moya
|ESP
|Arrayan
| 0 / 35,76 Sec.
|2:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
| 0 / 36,70 Sec.
|3:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Hidalgo
| 0 / 37,63 Sec.
|4:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Going Global
| 0 / 38,30 Sec.
|5:
|Eric van der Vleuten
|NED
|Wunschkind
| 0 / 43,84 Sec.
|6:
|Roger Yves Bost
|FRA
|Sydney une Prince
| 4 / 37,48 Sec.
|7:
|Olivier Philipaaerts
|BEL
|Legend of Love
| 4 / 40,01 Sec.
|8:
|Evelina Tovek
|SWE
|Castello
| 4 / 42,25 Sec.
|9:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Colorit
| 8 / 38,59 Sec.
|10:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Emerald
|12 / 53,95 Sec.