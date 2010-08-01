Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • LGCT Cannes: Sieg für Alvarez Moya, Deusser Dritter

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Longines Global Champions Tour machte Station in Cannes. 24 ReiterInnen gingen im LGCT-Springen an den Start. Nach zehnköpfigem Stechen siegte der Spanier Sergio Alvarez Moya mit dem 12-jährigen Baloubet de Rouet-Sohn Arrayan vor Simon Delestre mit Hermes Ryan and Daniel Deusser mit Hidalgo. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Longines Global Champions Tour was at the scene in Cannes. 24 riders were on the starting list for the LGCT-competition. After a jump-off of ten, Spanish showjumper Sergio Alvarez Moya and his 12-year old Arrayan, a son of the legendary Baloubet de Rouet, claimed the victory ahead of French rider Simon Delestre with Hermes Ryan and Daniel Deusser with Hidalgo. Here are the results:

    Longines Global Champions Tour - CSI***** Cannes (FRA)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off 

             
      1: Sergio Alvarez Moya
    		 ESP
    		 Arrayan
    		  0 / 35,76 Sec.
      2: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		  0 / 36,70 Sec.
      3: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Hidalgo
    		  0 / 37,63 Sec.
      4: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Going Global
    		  0 / 38,30 Sec.
      5: Eric van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Wunschkind
    		  0 / 43,84 Sec.
      6: Roger Yves Bost FRA
    		 Sydney une Prince
    		  4 / 37,48 Sec.
      7: Olivier Philipaaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Legend of Love
    		  4 / 40,01 Sec.
      8: Evelina Tovek
    		 SWE
    		 Castello
    		  4 / 42,25 Sec.
      9: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Colorit
    		  8 / 38,59 Sec.
    10:
    		 Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Emerald
    		 12 / 53,95 Sec.
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 