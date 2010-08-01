Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour machte Station in Cannes. 24 ReiterInnen gingen im LGCT-Springen an den Start. Nach zehnköpfigem Stechen siegte der Spanier Sergio Alvarez Moya mit dem 12-jährigen Baloubet de Rouet-Sohn Arrayan vor Simon Delestre mit Hermes Ryan and Daniel Deusser mit Hidalgo. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Longines Global Champions Tour was at the scene in Cannes. 24 riders were on the starting list for the LGCT-competition. After a jump-off of ten, Spanish showjumper Sergio Alvarez Moya and his 12-year old Arrayan, a son of the legendary Baloubet de Rouet, claimed the victory ahead of French rider Simon Delestre with Hermes Ryan and Daniel Deusser with Hidalgo. Here are the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour - CSI***** Cannes (FRA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off