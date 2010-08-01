Equi-News.de

Die neue Deutsche Meisterin Vielseitigkeit heißt Bettina Hoy. Mit Seigneur Medicott holte sie sich den Sieg in der 3-Sterne-Prüfung; im CCI**** lag sie mit Designer nach dem Gelände ebenfalls in Führung (Foto), vergab den Sieg aber im abschließenden Springen. Hier hieß die Siegerin Julia Krajewski mit Samourai du Thot. New German national champion eventing is Bettina Hoy. Riding Seigneur Medicott, she claimed the victory in the 3-star-competition; in the CCI**** she was overnight leader after the cross country test, riding Designer (pictured), but lost the victory in the jumping test. Julia Krajewski with Samourai du Thot claimed the victory. Zum vierten Mal in ihrer fast 40-jährigen Karriere im Vielseitigkeits-Sattel ist Bettina Hoy Deutsche Meisterin. Im Sattel des 11-jährigen Westfalenwallachs Seigneur Medicott siegte sie mit 27,3 Punkten - sie hatte ihrem glänzenden Dressurergebnis von 26,3 Punkten nur einen kleinen Zeitstrafpunkt aus dem Springen addiert. Der Titel des Vizemeisters ging an Michi Jung, der den erst 9-jährigen Star Connection unter dem Sattel hatte. Nach einer mit 35,60 Punkten bewerteten Dressur kam Michi Jung fehlerfrei durch Gelände und Springen. Weltmeisterin Sandra Auffahrth und ihr Gold-Pferd Opgun Louvo erreichten mit einem Ergebnis von 36,2 Punkten (35,80 + 0,40 + 0) den dritten Rang - und Sandra war überglücklich, dass sich ihr “Wolle” nach längerer Verletzungspause wieder top-fit zurückmeldete. Die nach dem Gelände auf dem zweiten und dritten Platz liegende Ingrid Klimke hatte im abschließenden Springen Pech - mit Hale Bob kassierte sie einen Klotz, was am Ende Rang 4 mit 37,3 Punkten bedeutete, mit Weisse Düne sammelte Ingrid insgesamt 13 Strafpunkte im Springen und fiel auf den 9. Rang zurück.

Mit dem 13-jährigen Westfalen Designer lag Bettina Hoy nach dem Gelände auch im CCI**** in Führung, kassierte am Ende aber 7 Strafpunkte im abschließenden Springen, sodass es ”nur” der dritte Platz in der vier-Sterne-Prüfung war (43,0 Punkte). Es siegte erstmals Julia Krajewski mit Samourai du Thot mit einem Endergebnis von 41,10 Punkten (37,10 + 0,0 + 4), gefolgt von der Britin Nicola Wilson mit Bulana, die die Prüfung mit 41,7 Punkten beendete (38,70 + 0,0 + 0).

Allgemein gelobt wurden die Cross-Kurse des neuen Course Designers Mike Etherington-Smith, der technisch anspruchsvoll, aber durchaus “freundlich” gebaut hatte - es gab keine verletzten Reiter oder Pferde am Ende des Geländetages zu verzeichnen. Das abschließende Springen, für welches Martin Otto verantwortlich zeichnete, war dafür “hölleschwer” und wirbelte das Reglement nochmals kräftig durcheinander.

For the fourth time in her career of nearly 40-years in the eventing saddle, Bettina Hoy is German national champion. Riding the 11-year old Westfalian gelding Seigneur Medicott, she claimed victory and title with 27,3 pts - she only added one tiny time penalty point in the showjumping test to her brilliant dressage score of 26,3 pts. The title of a vice champion went on to Michael Jung and the only 9-years’ young Star Connection. Michi Jung finished the competition with his dressage score of 35,60 pts. Current world champion Sandra Auffahrth and her “golden horse” Opgun Louvo came in third with a final score of 36,2 pts (35,80 + 0,40 + 0). Sandra was quite happy that her “Wolle” (which is Opgun’s nickname) is back in top shape after being sidelined for monthes due to an injury. Ingrid Klimke, who ranked on second and third place after dressage and cross country, had bad luck in the showjumping test. Hale Bob left one on the floor, which finally was the fourth place (37,3 pts), but with Weisse Düne, Ingrid collected a total of 13 Penalty pts in the jumping and therefore ended on 9th place only.

With the 13-year old Westfalian gelding Designer, Bettina Hoy was also overnight leader after the cross country phase in the four-star CCI, but a total of 7 penalty pts in the jumping test left her on the third place “only” (43,0 pts). For the first time, it was Julia Krajewski with Samourai du Thot, who claimed the title with a final score of 41,10 pts (31,70 + 0,0 + 4), followed by British eventer Nicola Wilson with Bulana, who had 41,7 pts at the end (38,70 + 0,0 + 0).