Equi-News.de

“Meine Pferde sind meine Kinder”. Das war zeitlebens der Wahlspruch von Christel Sembach-Krone. Die Prinzipalin des Circus Krone, selber eine profilierte Tierlehrerin, die mit ihren Pferde-Freiheitsdressuren Geschichte schrieb, ist in der vergangenen Woche im Alter von 80 Jahren in München verstorben. “My horses are my kids”. This was Christel Sembach-Krone’s lifelong motto. The principal of the Krone Circus, a highly-profiled animal trainer herself, who made history with her performances by liberty horses, passed away in Munich (GER) the past week, aged 80.

Sie war über 20 Jahre lang - in der Nachfolge ihrer Eltern - die Chefin des größten Circus Europas. Sie kümmerte sich 50 Jahre lang um die Pferdedressuren bei Krone. Sie ritt selber bis zur Hohen Schule. Und auch wenn die Wappentiere des Circus Krone stets die Elefanten waren - Christel Sembach-Krones Liebe galt stets ihren Pferden. Sie suchte die Pferde für den Circus immer persönlich aus, war z. B. bei den Araberherden im weltberühmten Landgestüt Marbach ein häufiger Gast - und eine gute Kundin.

In den letzten Jahren, als sie krankheitsbedingt nicht mehr so gut laufen konnte, hatte sie die Arbeit mit den Pferden an ihre Adoptivtochter Jana Lacey-Krone übergeben, hatte jedoch auch weiterhin stets die Pferde mit ausgesucht und die Proben begleitet. Christel Sembach-Krone hatte stets dafür gesorgt, dass die Tiere im Circus Krone die bestmöglichen Bedingungen haben - die Pferde im Marstall des Circus stehen allesamt in Paddockboxen, zusätzlich steht eine Führmaschine zur Verfügung; wird ein Pferd älter oder soll es sich erholen, so kommt es auf circuseigene Gestüt Wessling in der Nähe von München.

Nun ist Christel Sembach-Krone in München nach kurzer, schwerer Krankheit im Alter von 80 Jahren gestorben. Die Leitung des Circus Krone, des größten europäischen Zirkus, geht an Jana Lacey Krone über.

München und die Zirkuswelt werden am kommenden Donnerstag auf dem Münchner Waldfriedhof Abschied von Christel Sembach-Krone nehmen.

For more than 20 years - following her parents’ lifelong work - she was the boss of the largest circus in Europe. For more than 50 years, she cared for the horse training at the Circus Krone. She rode herself up to Haute Ecole (high school). And despite the fact that the heraldic animals of Circus Krone are elephants - Christel Sembach-Krone had a special passion for horses. She herself selected the horses for the circus - for example, she was a frequent visitor - and customer - at the herds of Arabian horses at the famous Marbach State Stud.

During last years, when Christel Sembach-Krone had some problems to walk due to an illness, she had passed on the work with the horses to her adopted daughter Jana Lacey-Krone. However, she still selected the horses and observed the training. Christel Sembach-Krone always took care for the fact that the horses in Circus Krone had the best possible living conditions - the horses in the stables are all having stalls with their own paddock, in addition, there is a horse walker. In case a horse gets older or needs a rest, they will be taken to circus-owned Wessling Stud close to Munich,

Now, Christel Sembach-Krone has passed away after a short, but severe illness, aged 80. Jana Lacey-Krone will take over the management of the Circus.