Equi-News.de

CHIO Rotterdam: Ergebnisse / Results
Das CHIO Rotterdam läuft - in der Dressur holte sich die USA rund um die Siegerin des Grand Prix und der Kür, Laura Graves, den Nationenpreis (im Grand Prix Special siegte Edward Gal mit Voice). In der 3-Sterne-Tour siegte Emmelie Scholtens in Grand Prix und Special und Edward Gal mit seinem Nachwuchscrack Zonik in der Kür. Die Schweden gewannen den Nationenpreis der Springreiter und Marcus Ehning das Championat von Rotterdam. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The CHIO is in full swing -the dressage nations cup was won by the riders from the US around the Grand Prix- and freestyle winner Laura Graves (the Special saw Edward Gal with Voice as winner). In the 3-star tour, Emmelie Scholten claimed the victory in the Grand Prix and the Special and Edward Gal won the freestyle with his up-and-coming star Zonik. The Swedish showjumpers were in winning form in the FEI nations cup showjumping and Germany’s Marcus Ehning is the big winner of the Championships of Rotterdam. Here are the results:
CDIO*****
FEI Nations Cup Dressage
1. USA - 446,443%: Laura Graves / Verdades - 79,46% + 80,98%, Kasey Perry-Glass / Dublet - 71,56% + 71, 784%, Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir - 74,58% + 68,078%, Dawn White O”Connor / Legolas - elim.
2: Sweden - 427,035%: Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino - 73,82% + 71,843%, Rose Mathisen / Zuidenwind - 69,90% + 73,675%, Juliette Ramel / Buriel - 68,68% + 69,117%, Mads Hendeliowitz / Jimmy Choo - (68,18% + 70,50%)
3: Germany - 414,031%: Anabel Balkenhol / Dablino - 70,46% + 68,686%, Jan-Dirk Giesselman / Real Dancer - 69,06% + 70,575%, Hartwig Burfeind / Fine Spirit - 66,78% + 68,47%
CDI***
Grand Prix
|1:
|Emmelie Scholtens
|NED
|Apache
|75,88%
|2:
|Edward Gal
|NED
|Zonik
|75,44$
|3:
|Adrienne Lyle
|USA
|Salvino
|72,42%
|4:
|Jeanette Haazen
|NED
|Dabanos
|71,76%
|5:
|Tommie Visser
|NED
|Vingino
|69,90%
Grand Prix Spécial
| 1:
|Emmelie Scholtens
|NED
|Apache
|72,76$%
|2:
|Adelinde Cornelissen
|NED
|Aquiedo
|71,882%
|3:
|Fanny Verliefden
|BEL
|Indoctro vd Steenblok
|69,274%
|4.
|Shelly Francis
|USA
|Doktor
|67,784%
|5:
|Katja Gervers
|NED
|Thriller
|67,078%
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Edward Gal
|NED
|Zonik
|77,450%
|2:
|Danielle Heijkoop
|NED
|Siro
|74,075%
|3:
|Patrick van der Meer
|NED
|Zippo
|73,860%
|4:
|Jeannette Haazen
|NED
|Dabanos
|72,210%
|5:
|Morgan Barbancon Mestre
|ESP
|Sir Donerhall
|72,150%
CHIO
FEI Nations Cup presented by Longines
1: Sweden: 4 ttl. penalty pts: Henrik von Eckermann / Cantinero - 0 / 0, Rolf-Göran Bengtsson / Clarimo - 0 / NS, Douglas Lindelöw / Zacramento - 0 / 4, Peder Fredricson / All In - NS / 0
2: Switzerland: ttl. 8 penalty pts: Steve Guerdat / Bianca - 0 / 0, Romain Duguet /Twentytwo des Biches - 0 / 8, Werner Muff / Daimler - 0 / 4, Martin Fuchs / Clooney - NS / 4,
3: Italy: ttl. 12 penalty pts: Piergiorgio Bucci / Casallo Z - 0 / 4, Luca Marziani / Tokyo du Soleil - 4 / 8, Emanuele Gaudiano - Caspar - 16 / 4, Lorenzo de Luca / Armitages Boy - 0 / o
Championship of Rotterdam - Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
|1:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Funky Fred
|0 / 40,11 Sec. (j-off)
|2:
|Marco Kutscher
|GER
|Balermo
|0 / 41,19 Sec. (j-off)
|3:
|Rolf-Göran Bengtsson
|SWE
|Spring Dark
|4 / 40,33 Sec. (j-off)
|4:
|Aniek Poels
|NED
|Barry White
|4 / 43,00 Sec. (j-off)
|5:
|Wilton Porter
|USA
|Delinquent
|1 / 71,84 Sec.