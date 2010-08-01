Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • CHIO Rotterdam: Ergebnisse / Results

    Das CHIO Rotterdam läuft - in der Dressur holte sich die USA rund um die Siegerin des Grand Prix und der Kür, Laura Graves, den Nationenpreis (im Grand Prix Special siegte Edward Gal mit Voice). In der 3-Sterne-Tour siegte Emmelie Scholtens in Grand Prix und Special und Edward Gal mit seinem Nachwuchscrack Zonik in der Kür. Die Schweden gewannen den Nationenpreis der Springreiter und Marcus Ehning das Championat von Rotterdam. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The CHIO is in full swing -the dressage nations cup was won by the riders from the US around the Grand Prix- and freestyle winner Laura Graves (the Special saw Edward Gal with Voice as winner). In the 3-star tour, Emmelie Scholten claimed the victory in the Grand Prix and the Special and Edward Gal won the freestyle with his up-and-coming star Zonik. The Swedish showjumpers were in winning form in the FEI nations cup showjumping and Germany's Marcus Ehning is the big winner of the Championships of Rotterdam. Here are the results:

    CDIO*****

    FEI Nations Cup Dressage

    1. USA -  446,443%: Laura Graves / Verdades - 79,46% + 80,98%, Kasey Perry-Glass / Dublet - 71,56% + 71, 784%, Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir - 74,58% + 68,078%, Dawn White O”Connor / Legolas - elim.

    2: Sweden - 427,035%: Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino - 73,82% + 71,843%, Rose Mathisen / Zuidenwind - 69,90% + 73,675%, Juliette Ramel / Buriel - 68,68% + 69,117%, Mads Hendeliowitz / Jimmy Choo - (68,18% + 70,50%)

    3: Germany - 414,031%: Anabel Balkenhol / Dablino - 70,46% + 68,686%, Jan-Dirk Giesselman / Real Dancer - 69,06% + 70,575%, Hartwig Burfeind / Fine Spirit - 66,78% + 68,47%

    CDI***

    Grand Prix

             
     1: Emmelie Scholtens
    		 NED
    		 Apache
    		 75,88%
     2: Edward Gal
    		 NED
    		 Zonik
    		 75,44$
     3: Adrienne Lyle
    		 USA
    		 Salvino 72,42%
     4: Jeanette Haazen
    		 NED
    		 Dabanos
    		 71,76%
     5: Tommie Visser
    		 NED
    		 Vingino
    		 69,90%

    Grand Prix Spécial

             
     1:
    		 Emmelie Scholtens NED
    		 Apache
    		 72,76$%
     2: Adelinde Cornelissen
    		 NED
    		 Aquiedo
    		 71,882%
     3: Fanny Verliefden
    		 BEL
    		 Indoctro vd Steenblok
    		 69,274%
     4. Shelly Francis USA
    		 Doktor
    		 67,784%
     5: Katja Gervers
    		 NED
    		 Thriller
    		 67,078%
             

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

             
     1: Edward Gal
    		 NED
    		 Zonik 77,450%
     2: Danielle Heijkoop
    		 NED
    		 Siro
    		 74,075%
     3: Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo
    		 73,860%
     4: Jeannette Haazen
    		 NED
    		 Dabanos
    		 72,210%
     5: Morgan Barbancon Mestre
    		 ESP
    		 Sir Donerhall
    		 72,150%
             
             

    CHIO

    FEI Nations Cup presented by Longines

    1: Sweden: 4 ttl. penalty pts: Henrik von Eckermann / Cantinero - 0 / 0, Rolf-Göran Bengtsson / Clarimo - 0 / NS, Douglas Lindelöw / Zacramento - 0 / 4, Peder Fredricson / All In - NS / 0

    2: Switzerland: ttl. 8 penalty pts: Steve Guerdat / Bianca - 0 / 0, Romain Duguet /Twentytwo des Biches - 0 / 8, Werner Muff / Daimler - 0 / 4, Martin Fuchs / Clooney - NS / 4,

    3: Italy: ttl. 12 penalty pts: Piergiorgio Bucci / Casallo Z - 0 / 4, Luca Marziani / Tokyo du Soleil - 4 / 8, Emanuele Gaudiano - Caspar - 16 / 4, Lorenzo de Luca / Armitages Boy - 0 / o

    Championship of Rotterdam - Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

             
     1: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Funky Fred
    		 0 / 40,11 Sec. (j-off)
     2: Marco Kutscher
    		 GER
    		 Balermo
    		 0 / 41,19 Sec. (j-off)
     3: Rolf-Göran Bengtsson
    		 SWE
    		 Spring Dark
    		 4 / 40,33 Sec. (j-off)
     4: Aniek Poels
    		 NED
    		 Barry White
    		 4 / 43,00 Sec. (j-off)
     5: Wilton Porter USA
    		 Delinquent
    		 1 / 71,84 Sec.
             