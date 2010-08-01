Equi-News.de

Das CHIO Rotterdam läuft - in der Dressur holte sich die USA rund um die Siegerin des Grand Prix und der Kür, Laura Graves, den Nationenpreis (im Grand Prix Special siegte Edward Gal mit Voice). In der 3-Sterne-Tour siegte Emmelie Scholtens in Grand Prix und Special und Edward Gal mit seinem Nachwuchscrack Zonik in der Kür. Die Schweden gewannen den Nationenpreis der Springreiter und Marcus Ehning das Championat von Rotterdam. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The CHIO is in full swing -the dressage nations cup was won by the riders from the US around the Grand Prix- and freestyle winner Laura Graves (the Special saw Edward Gal with Voice as winner). In the 3-star tour, Emmelie Scholten claimed the victory in the Grand Prix and the Special and Edward Gal won the freestyle with his up-and-coming star Zonik. The Swedish showjumpers were in winning form in the FEI nations cup showjumping and Germany’s Marcus Ehning is the big winner of the Championships of Rotterdam. Here are the results:

CDIO*****

FEI Nations Cup Dressage



1. USA - 446,443%: Laura Graves / Verdades - 79,46% + 80,98%, Kasey Perry-Glass / Dublet - 71,56% + 71, 784%, Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir - 74,58% + 68,078%, Dawn White O”Connor / Legolas - elim.

2: Sweden - 427,035%: Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino - 73,82% + 71,843%, Rose Mathisen / Zuidenwind - 69,90% + 73,675%, Juliette Ramel / Buriel - 68,68% + 69,117%, Mads Hendeliowitz / Jimmy Choo - (68,18% + 70,50%)

3: Germany - 414,031%: Anabel Balkenhol / Dablino - 70,46% + 68,686%, Jan-Dirk Giesselman / Real Dancer - 69,06% + 70,575%, Hartwig Burfeind / Fine Spirit - 66,78% + 68,47%

CDI***

Grand Prix

1: Emmelie Scholtens

NED

Apache

75,88%

2: Edward Gal

NED

Zonik

75,44$

3: Adrienne Lyle

USA

Salvino 72,42%

4: Jeanette Haazen

NED

Dabanos

71,76%

5: Tommie Visser

NED

Vingino

69,90%

Grand Prix Spécial

1:

Emmelie Scholtens NED

Apache

72,76$%

2: Adelinde Cornelissen

NED

Aquiedo

71,882%

3: Fanny Verliefden

BEL

Indoctro vd Steenblok

69,274% 4. Shelly Francis USA

Doktor

67,784%

5: Katja Gervers

NED

Thriller

67,078%



Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

1: Edward Gal

NED

Zonik 77,450%

2: Danielle Heijkoop

NED

Siro

74,075%

3: Patrick van der Meer NED Zippo

73,860%

4: Jeannette Haazen

NED

Dabanos

72,210%

5: Morgan Barbancon Mestre

ESP

Sir Donerhall

72,150%



CHIO

FEI Nations Cup presented by Longines



1: Sweden: 4 ttl. penalty pts: Henrik von Eckermann / Cantinero - 0 / 0, Rolf-Göran Bengtsson / Clarimo - 0 / NS, Douglas Lindelöw / Zacramento - 0 / 4, Peder Fredricson / All In - NS / 0

2: Switzerland: ttl. 8 penalty pts: Steve Guerdat / Bianca - 0 / 0, Romain Duguet /Twentytwo des Biches - 0 / 8, Werner Muff / Daimler - 0 / 4, Martin Fuchs / Clooney - NS / 4,

3: Italy: ttl. 12 penalty pts: Piergiorgio Bucci / Casallo Z - 0 / 4, Luca Marziani / Tokyo du Soleil - 4 / 8, Emanuele Gaudiano - Caspar - 16 / 4, Lorenzo de Luca / Armitages Boy - 0 / o

Championship of Rotterdam - Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off