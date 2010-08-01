Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour gastierte in Monte Carlo. Dieses Mal war es der Italiener Alberto Zorzi, der aus der Hand von IKH Prinzessin Caroline von Hannover den Siegerpokal entgegennehmen konnte. Über diesen Sieg wird sich sicherlich auch Athina Onassis freuen - ihr gehört Zorzis Siegpferd Cornetto K. Der 11-jährige Hannoveraner Wallach war übrigens das Olympiapferd des Brasilianers Doda de Miranda Neto, von dem Athina Onassis gerade in Scheidung lebt. Unt zum Abschluss des CHIO Rotterdam siegte der Schwede Peder Fredricson mit All In im Longines Grand Prix Port of Rotterdam vor dem Iren Cian O’Connor mit Good Luck. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Longines Global Champions Tour had it’s Monte Carlo-leg this weekend. This time, it was Italian rider Alberto Zorzi, who received the winner’s trophy from HRH Princess Caroline of Hannover. Well, for sure it was also Athina Onassis who enjoyed this victory, because she is the owner of Zorzi’s successful horse Cornetto K. By the way, the 11-year old Hannoverian gelding was the Olympic horse of Brazilian rider Doda de Miranda Neto, from which Athina Onassis has filed for divorce. And at the end of the CHIO Rotterdam, Swedish rider Peder Fredricson claimed the victory of the Longines Grand Prix Port of Rotterdam. Riding All In, he was in winning form ahead of Cian O’Connor from Ireland with Good Luck. Here are the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour Monaco (CSI*****)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Alberto Zorzi

ITA

Cornetto K

0 / 37,80 Sec. (j-off)

2: Christian Ahlmann

GER

Dolocia

0 / 38,20 Sec. (j-off)

3: Kevin Staut

FRA

For Joy

4 / 41,05 Sec. (j-off)

4: Scott Brash

GBR

Hello Forever

8 / 39,14 Sec. (j-off)

5: Jos Verlooy BEL

Caracas

1 / 78,44 Sec.



CHIO Rotterdam

Longines Grand Prix Port of Rotterdam - Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off