Equi-News.de

LGCT Paris: Julien Epaillard gewinnt zu Füßen des Eiffelturms
Die Longines Global Champions Tour gastiert am Wochenende in Paris - Top-Springsport wurde zu Füßen des Eiffelturms ausgetragen. Das GCT-Springen bei Sonnenuntergang am Samstagabend endete mit einem Heimerfolg - der Franzose Julien Epaillard ging als Sieger aus dem dreiköpfigem Stechen hervor. Bester Deutscher war Christian Ahlmann mit Caribis Z auf Rang 11. The Longines Global Champions Tour this weekend takes place in Paris - top jumping sport in front of the Tour Eiffel. The GCT-competition at sunset on saturday ended with a success on home turf for French rider Julien Epaillard after a jump-off of three riders. Best-placed German rider was Christian Ahlmann, riding Caribis Z, on 11th place.
Longines Global Champions Tour Paris - CSI*****
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Usual Suspect d’auge
|0 / 40,67 Sec. (j-off)
|2:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Legend of Love
|0 / 41,98 Sec. (j-off)
|3.
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Don
|0 / 42,13 Sec. (j-off)
|4:
|Patrice Delaveau
|FRA
|Aquila
|4 / 79,07 Sec.
|5:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryon
|4 / 80,66 Sec.
Photo courtesy: Stefano Grasso / Longines Global Champions Tour