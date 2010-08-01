Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • LGCT Paris: Julien Epaillard gewinnt zu Füßen des Eiffelturms

    epaillard-paris.jpgDie Longines Global Champions Tour gastiert am Wochenende in Paris - Top-Springsport wurde zu Füßen des Eiffelturms ausgetragen. Das GCT-Springen bei Sonnenuntergang am Samstagabend endete mit einem Heimerfolg - der Franzose Julien Epaillard ging als Sieger aus dem dreiköpfigem Stechen hervor. Bester Deutscher war Christian Ahlmann mit Caribis Z auf Rang 11.  The Longines Global Champions Tour this weekend takes place in Paris - top jumping sport in front of the Tour Eiffel. The GCT-competition at sunset on saturday ended with a success on home turf for French rider Julien Epaillard after a jump-off of three riders. Best-placed German rider was Christian Ahlmann, riding Caribis Z, on 11th place.

    Longines Global Champions Tour Paris - CSI*****

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Usual Suspect d’auge
    		 0 / 40,67 Sec. (j-off)
     2: Olivier Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Legend of Love
    		 0 / 41,98 Sec. (j-off)
     3. Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Don
    		 0 / 42,13 Sec. (j-off)
     4: Patrice Delaveau
    		 FRA
    		 Aquila
    		 4 / 79,07 Sec.
     5: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryon
    		 4 / 80,66 Sec.

    Photo courtesy: Stefano Grasso / Longines Global Champions Tour