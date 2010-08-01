Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour gastiert am Wochenende in Paris - Top-Springsport wurde zu Füßen des Eiffelturms ausgetragen. Das GCT-Springen bei Sonnenuntergang am Samstagabend endete mit einem Heimerfolg - der Franzose Julien Epaillard ging als Sieger aus dem dreiköpfigem Stechen hervor. Bester Deutscher war Christian Ahlmann mit Caribis Z auf Rang 11. The Longines Global Champions Tour this weekend takes place in Paris - top jumping sport in front of the Tour Eiffel. The GCT-competition at sunset on saturday ended with a success on home turf for French rider Julien Epaillard after a jump-off of three riders. Best-placed German rider was Christian Ahlmann, riding Caribis Z, on 11th place.

Longines Global Champions Tour Paris - CSI*****

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1:

Julien Epaillard

FRA

Usual Suspect d’auge

0 / 40,67 Sec. (j-off)

2: Olivier Philippaerts

BEL

Legend of Love

0 / 41,98 Sec. (j-off)

3. Harrie Smolders

NED

Don

0 / 42,13 Sec. (j-off)

4: Patrice Delaveau

FRA

Aquila

4 / 79,07 Sec.

5: Simon Delestre

FRA

Hermes Ryon

4 / 80,66 Sec.

