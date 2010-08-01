Equi-News.de

Die für Israel startende Danielle Goldstein siegte im Hauptspringen im portugiesischen Cascais / Estoril, wo die Longines Global Champions Tour an diesem Wochenende gastiert. Nach fünfköpfigem Stechen siegte die gebürtige Amerikanerin, die auch in Wellington lebt, vor dem Niederländer Maikel van der Vleuten und Martin Fuchs aus der Schweiz. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Danielle Goldstein, who is competing for Israel, claimed the victory in the main competition in Cascais / Estoril (Portugal), where the Longines Global Champions Tour is on stage this weekend. After a jump-off of five, the American-born rider, who is also living in Wellington, was unbeatable and sent Dutch showjumper Maikel van der Vleuten and Swiss Martin Fuchs to the ranks two and three. Here are the results:

Erstmals stand sie bei einem Großen Preis der Longines Global Champions Tour ganz vorn: Danielle Goldstein. Die für Israel startende US-Amerikanerin und Lizziemary, die 11-jährige Tochter des französischen Hengstes Cabri d’elle, waren im von Frank Rothenberger designten Kurs von Cascais nicht zu schlagen.

For the first time in her riding career, Danielle Goldstein was on the top in a Grand Prix of the Longines Global Champions Tour. The US-rider who is competing for Israel and her 11-year old mare Lizziemary, a daughter of the Frech stallion Cabri d’elle, were unbeatable in the course of Cascais, which this time was designed by Frank Rothenberger.

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off