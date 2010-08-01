Equi-News.de

Die nächste Station der Longines Global Champions Tour machte Station vor dem wunderschönen Schloss von Chantilly. Es war der Niederländer Harrie Smolders, der sich am Ende über den Sieg freuen und damit seinen Vorsprung im Gesamtranking der Tour weiter ausbauen konnte. The next leg of the Longines Global Champios Tour was on the stage in front of the beautiful Chantilly Castle. At the end it was Dutch showjumper Harrie Smolders, who could enjoy his victory and by doing this, added further points to his no. 1-spot in the overall tour ranking.

Erneut waren es vier Reiter, de es ins Stechen des LGCT-Springens, einer 1,60m-Springprüfung geschafft hatten.

Am Ende konnte sich der Niederländer Harrie Smolders mit dem 13-jährigen belgischen Hengst Emerald über den Sieg freuen - Smolders hatte den Stechparcours fehlerfrei in 41,63 Sek. absolviert und hatte damit mehr als eine Sekunde Vorsprung vor seinem ärgsten Konkurrenten, dem Briten Scott Brash mit Hello Forever, einem 11-jährigen Oldenburger Wallach von For Pleasure. Scott Brash benötigte 42,82 Sek. für seinen Runde durch den Stechparcours. Der einzige französische Reiter im Stechen, Philippe Rozier, hatte mit Rahotep de Toscane das Stechen eröffnet und eine fehlerfreie Runde in 44,80 Sek. vorgelegt - am Ende der dritte Rang. Nach einem Abwurf auf den vierten Platz kam er Kolumbianer Carlos Lopez mit Cuplandra.

Im Gesamtranking der Tour führt Harrie Smolders vor dem Italiener Alberto Zorzi und dem Niederländer Maikel van der Vleuten. Christian Ahlman rangiert gegenwärtig auf dem vierten Rang und ist bester Deutscher.

Again, four riders had managed to reach the jump-off of the LGCT-competition, a 1,60m jumping competition.

And at the end, Dutch showjumper Harrie Smolders, riding the 13-year old Belgian stallion Emerald could enjoy the victory - Smolders showed a clear jump-off round in 41,63 seconds and by doing this, was more than one second faster than his closest competitor, British rider Scott Brash and Hello Forever, an 11-year old Oldenburg gelding by For Pleasure. For Scott Brash, the clock in the jump-off stopped after 42,82 seconds. The only French rider in the jump-off, Philippe Rozier with Rahotep de Toscane, was the first to go in the jump-off and had shown a clear round in 44,80 seconds, which was the third place at the end. After having had one fence down in the jump-off Carlos Lopez from Colombia and Cuplandra finished fourth.