Equi-News.de

CHIO Aachen: Lamaze gewinnt Preis von Europa, Langehanenberg den “kleinen” Grand Prix
Aachen: Der Kanadier Eric Lamaze wiederholte seinen Vorjahressieg im Preis von Europa, der aufgrund eines Unwetters unterbrochen werden musste. Im Preis des Handwerks ging der Sieg an Philip Rüping und aus der 2-Phasen-Springprüfung am Abend ging Cian O’Connor als Sieger hervor. Im “kleinen” Grand Prix, dem Grand Prix des CDI**** siegte Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey vor Isabell Werth mit Emilio und Anna Kasprzak mit ihrem Nachwuchscrack Quarton gewann den Prix St. Georges. Aachen: Eric Lamaze from Canada claimed the victory of the Price of Europe - as he did last year. The Price of Europe had to be interrupted due to a thunderstorm. The “Price of the Handwerk” went on to Philip Rüping and the jumping competition with 2 phases at night saw Cian O’Connor as winner. The “small” Grad Prix, the four-star CDI Grand Prix went on to Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey ahead of Isabell Werth with Emilio and Anna Kasprzak won the Prix St. Georges with her up-and-coming crack Quarton.
Preis von Europa
|1:
|Eric Lamaze
|CAN
|Fine Lady
|0 / 42,97 Sec.
|2:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Chiara
|0 / 43,05 Sec.
|3:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Molly Malone
|0 / 43,06 Sec.
|4:
|Cian O’Connor
|IRL
|Good Luck
|0 / 43,09 Sec.
|5:
|Lauren Hough
|USA
|Ohlala
|0 / 43,20 Sec.
Preis des Handwerks
| 1:
|Philip Rüping
|GER
|Chalypsa
|0 / 60,10 Sec.
|2:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Zinius
|0 / 61,56 Sec.
|3:
|Mario Stevens
|GER
|El Bandiata
|0 / 61,69 Sec.
|4:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Zilverstar
|0 / 62,63 Sec.
|5:
|Werner Muff
|SUI
|Cosby
|0 / 63,45 Sec.
Preis der Städte-Region Aachen
| 1:
|Cian O’Connor
|IRL
|Callisto
|0 / 0 / 35,39 Sec.
|2:
|Daniel Bluman
|ISR
|Apardi
|0 / 0 / 36,14 Sec.
|3:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Whitney
|0 / 0 / 37,45 Sec.
|4:
|Juan Carlos Garcia
|ITA
|Zilver
|0 / 0 / 38,12 Sec.
|5:
|Lauren Hough
|USA
|Waterford
|0 / 0 / 38,43 Sec.
Grand Prix de Dressage - CDI****
|1:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey FRH
|75,90%
|2:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|75,04%
|3:
|Anna Kasprzak
|DEN
|Donnperignon
|74,32%
|4:
|Beatriz Ferrer-Salat
|ESP
|Delgado
|72,98%
|5:
|Annabel Balkenhol
|GER
|Heubeger TSF
|71,14%
Prix St. Georges
| 1:
|Anna Kasprzak
|DEN
|Quarton
|72,237%
|2:
|Juan Matute
|ESP
|Dhannie Ymas
|71,947%
|3:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Brisbane
|70,816%
|3:
|Hubertus Schmidt
|GER
|Escolar
|70,816%
|5:
|Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
|GER
|Destiny OLD
|70,474%