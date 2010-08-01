Equi-News.de

Aachen: Der Kanadier Eric Lamaze wiederholte seinen Vorjahressieg im Preis von Europa, der aufgrund eines Unwetters unterbrochen werden musste. Im Preis des Handwerks ging der Sieg an Philip Rüping und aus der 2-Phasen-Springprüfung am Abend ging Cian O’Connor als Sieger hervor. Im “kleinen” Grand Prix, dem Grand Prix des CDI**** siegte Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey vor Isabell Werth mit Emilio und Anna Kasprzak mit ihrem Nachwuchscrack Quarton gewann den Prix St. Georges. Aachen: Eric Lamaze from Canada claimed the victory of the Price of Europe - as he did last year. The Price of Europe had to be interrupted due to a thunderstorm. The “Price of the Handwerk” went on to Philip Rüping and the jumping competition with 2 phases at night saw Cian O’Connor as winner. The “small” Grad Prix, the four-star CDI Grand Prix went on to Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey ahead of Isabell Werth with Emilio and Anna Kasprzak won the Prix St. Georges with her up-and-coming crack Quarton.

Preis von Europa

1: Eric Lamaze

CAN

Fine Lady 0 / 42,97 Sec.

2: Ludger Beerbaum

GER

Chiara

0 / 43,05 Sec. 3: Bertram Allen

IRL

Molly Malone

0 / 43,06 Sec.

4: Cian O’Connor

IRL

Good Luck

0 / 43,09 Sec.

5: Lauren Hough

USA Ohlala

0 / 43,20 Sec.



Preis des Handwerks

1:

Philip Rüping

GER

Chalypsa

0 / 60,10 Sec.

2: Harrie Smolders

NED

Zinius

0 / 61,56 Sec.

3: Mario Stevens

GER

El Bandiata

0 / 61,69 Sec.

4: Nicola Philippaerts BEL

Zilverstar

0 / 62,63 Sec.

5: Werner Muff

SUI

Cosby

0 / 63,45 Sec.



Preis der Städte-Region Aachen

1:

Cian O’Connor

IRL

Callisto

0 / 0 / 35,39 Sec.

2: Daniel Bluman

ISR

Apardi

0 / 0 / 36,14 Sec.

3: Laura Kraut

USA

Whitney

0 / 0 / 37,45 Sec.

4: Juan Carlos Garcia

ITA

Zilver

0 / 0 / 38,12 Sec.

5: Lauren Hough

USA

Waterford

0 / 0 / 38,43 Sec.



Grand Prix de Dressage - CDI****

1: Helen Langehanenberg

GER

Damsey FRH

75,90%

2: Isabell Werth

GER Emilio

75,04%

3: Anna Kasprzak

DEN

Donnperignon

74,32%

4: Beatriz Ferrer-Salat

ESP

Delgado

72,98% 5: Annabel Balkenhol

GER

Heubeger TSF

71,14%



Prix St. Georges