Equi-News.de

    • CHIO Aachen: Lamaze gewinnt Preis von Europa, Langehanenberg den “kleinen” Grand Prix

    aachen-4658.JPGAachen: Der Kanadier Eric Lamaze wiederholte seinen Vorjahressieg im Preis von Europa, der aufgrund eines Unwetters unterbrochen werden musste. Im Preis des Handwerks ging der Sieg an Philip Rüping und aus der 2-Phasen-Springprüfung am Abend ging Cian O’Connor als Sieger hervor. Im “kleinen” Grand Prix, dem Grand Prix des CDI**** siegte Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey vor Isabell Werth mit Emilio und Anna Kasprzak mit ihrem Nachwuchscrack Quarton gewann den Prix St. Georges. Aachen: Eric Lamaze from Canada claimed the victory of the Price of Europe - as he did last year. The Price of Europe had to be interrupted due to a thunderstorm. The “Price of the Handwerk” went on to Philip Rüping and the jumping competition with 2 phases at night saw Cian O’Connor as winner. The “small” Grad Prix, the four-star CDI Grand Prix went on to Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey ahead of Isabell Werth with Emilio and Anna Kasprzak won the Prix St. Georges with her up-and-coming crack Quarton.

    Preis von Europa

             
     1: Eric Lamaze
    		 CAN
    		 Fine Lady 0 / 42,97 Sec.
     2: Ludger Beerbaum
    		 GER
    		 Chiara
    		 0 / 43,05 Sec.
     3: Bertram Allen
    		 IRL
    		 Molly Malone
    		 0 / 43,06 Sec.
     4: Cian O’Connor
    		 IRL
    		 Good Luck
    		 0 / 43,09 Sec.
     5: Lauren Hough
    		 USA Ohlala
    		 0 / 43,20 Sec.
             
             

    Preis des Handwerks

             
     1:
    		 Philip Rüping
    		 GER
    		 Chalypsa
    		 0 / 60,10 Sec.
     2: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Zinius
    		 0 / 61,56 Sec.
     3: Mario Stevens
    		 GER
    		 El Bandiata
    		 0 / 61,69 Sec.
     4: Nicola Philippaerts BEL
    		 Zilverstar
    		 0 / 62,63 Sec.
     5: Werner Muff
    		 SUI
    		 Cosby
    		 0 / 63,45 Sec.
             
             

    Preis der Städte-Region Aachen

             
     1:
    		 Cian O’Connor
    		 IRL
    		 Callisto
    		 0 / 0 / 35,39 Sec.
     2: Daniel Bluman
    		 ISR
    		 Apardi
    		 0 / 0 / 36,14 Sec.
     3: Laura Kraut
    		 USA
    		 Whitney
    		 0 / 0 / 37,45 Sec.
     4: Juan Carlos Garcia
    		 ITA
    		 Zilver
    		 0 / 0 / 38,12 Sec.
     5: Lauren Hough
    		 USA
    		 Waterford
    		 0 / 0 / 38,43 Sec.
             
             

    Grand Prix de Dressage - CDI****

             
     1: Helen Langehanenberg
    		 GER
    		 Damsey FRH
    		 75,90%
     2: Isabell Werth
    		 GER Emilio
    		 75,04%
     3: Anna Kasprzak
    		 DEN
    		 Donnperignon
    		 74,32%
     4: Beatriz Ferrer-Salat
    		 ESP
    		 Delgado
    		 72,98%
     5: Annabel Balkenhol
    		 GER
    		 Heubeger TSF
    		 71,14%
             
             

    Prix St. Georges

             
     1:
    		 Anna Kasprzak DEN
    		 Quarton 72,237%
     2: Juan Matute
    		 ESP
    		 Dhannie Ymas
    		 71,947%
     3: Helen Langehanenberg
    		 GER
    		 Brisbane
    		 70,816%
     3: Hubertus Schmidt
    		 GER
    		 Escolar
    		 70,816%
     5: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe
    		 GER
    		 Destiny OLD
    		 70,474%
             
             