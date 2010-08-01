Equi-News.de

Freitag in Aachen: Geburtstags-Sieg für Isabell, NRW-Preis für Farrington
Der Freitag in Aachen endete in “in style”. Emilio schenkte seiner Reiterin Isabell Werth den Sieg im Grand Prix Spécial zum Geburtstag. Tagsüber hatte Kent Farrington vor Christian Ahlmann den Preis von NRW gewonnen und Cian O’Connor konnte das Springen über Gräben und Wälle für sich entscheiden. The Friday in Aachen ended “in style”: Emilio gave the victory in the Grand Prix Spécial as a birthday present to his rider Isabell Werth. During the day, Kent Farrington claimed the victory in the NRW-Price ahead of Christian Ahlmann and Cian O’Connor was the winner in the hunting competition over ditches and banks.
Preis von NRW
| 1:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Uceko
|0 / 0 / 46,65 Sec.
|2:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Taloubet Z
|0 / 0 / 47,14 Sec.
|3:
|Simone Blum
|GER
|Alice
|0 / 0 / 47,29 Sec.
|4:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Limestone Grey
|0 / 0 / 48,09 Sec.
|5:
|Andreas Kreuzer
|GER
|Calvilot
|0 / 0 / 48,24 Sec.
Jagdspringprüfung über Gräben und Wälle / Hunting Competition over ditches and banks
| 1:
|Cian O’Connor
|IRL
|Copain du Perchet
|0 / 68,42 Sec.
|2:
|Philip Rüping
|GER
|Chalysa
|0 / 68,70 Sec.
|3:
|Samuel Parot
|CHI
|quick du Pottier
|0 / 70,36 Sec.
|4:
|Emanuele Gaudiano
|ITA
|Jasper P
|0 / 70,87 Sec.
|5:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Cristo
|0 / 71,02 Sec.
Grand Prix Spécial CDI****
|1:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Emilio
|78,275%
|2:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey
|76,686%
|3:
|Anna Kasprzak
|DEN
|Donnperginon
|74,824%
|4:
|Anna Zibrandtsen
|DEN
|Arlando
|72,510%
|5:
|Anabel Balkenhol
|GER
|Heuberger
|70,569%