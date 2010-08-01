Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Freitag in Aachen: Geburtstags-Sieg für Isabell, NRW-Preis für Farrington

    aachen-4658.JPGDer Freitag in Aachen endete in “in style”. Emilio schenkte seiner Reiterin Isabell Werth den Sieg im Grand Prix Spécial zum Geburtstag. Tagsüber hatte Kent Farrington vor Christian Ahlmann den Preis von NRW gewonnen und Cian O’Connor konnte das Springen über Gräben und Wälle für sich entscheiden.  The Friday in Aachen ended “in style”: Emilio gave the victory in the Grand Prix Spécial as a birthday present to his rider Isabell Werth. During the day, Kent Farrington claimed the victory in the NRW-Price ahead of Christian Ahlmann and Cian O’Connor was the winner in the hunting competition over ditches and banks.

    Preis von NRW

             
     1:
    		 Kent Farrington
    		 USA
    		 Uceko
    		 0 / 0 / 46,65 Sec.
     2: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Taloubet Z
    		 0 / 0 / 47,14 Sec.
     3: Simone Blum GER
    		 Alice
    		 0 / 0 / 47,29 Sec.
     4: Lorenzo de Luca
    		 ITA
    		 Limestone Grey
    		 0 / 0 / 48,09 Sec.
     5: Andreas Kreuzer
    		 GER
    		 Calvilot
    		 0 / 0 / 48,24 Sec.
             
             

    Jagdspringprüfung über Gräben und Wälle / Hunting Competition over ditches and banks

             
     1:
    		 Cian O’Connor
    		 IRL
    		 Copain du Perchet
    		 0 / 68,42 Sec.
     2: Philip Rüping
    		 GER
    		 Chalysa
    		 0 / 68,70 Sec.
     3: Samuel Parot
    		 CHI
    		 quick du Pottier
    		 0 / 70,36 Sec.
     4: Emanuele Gaudiano
    		 ITA
    		 Jasper P
    		 0 / 70,87 Sec.
     5: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Cristo
    		 0 / 71,02 Sec.
             

    Grand Prix Spécial CDI****

             
     1: Isabell Werth
    		 GER
    		 Emilio
    		 78,275%
     2: Helen Langehanenberg
    		 GER
    		 Damsey
    		 76,686%
     3: Anna Kasprzak
    		 DEN
    		 Donnperginon
    		 74,824%
     4: Anna Zibrandtsen
    		 DEN
    		 Arlando
    		 72,510%
     5: Anabel Balkenhol
    		 GER
    		 Heuberger
    		 70,569%
             
             