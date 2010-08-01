Equi-News.de

Der Freitag in Aachen endete in “in style”. Emilio schenkte seiner Reiterin Isabell Werth den Sieg im Grand Prix Spécial zum Geburtstag. Tagsüber hatte Kent Farrington vor Christian Ahlmann den Preis von NRW gewonnen und Cian O’Connor konnte das Springen über Gräben und Wälle für sich entscheiden. The Friday in Aachen ended “in style”: Emilio gave the victory in the Grand Prix Spécial as a birthday present to his rider Isabell Werth. During the day, Kent Farrington claimed the victory in the NRW-Price ahead of Christian Ahlmann and Cian O’Connor was the winner in the hunting competition over ditches and banks.

Preis von NRW

1:

Kent Farrington

USA

Uceko

0 / 0 / 46,65 Sec.

2: Christian Ahlmann

GER

Taloubet Z

0 / 0 / 47,14 Sec.

3: Simone Blum GER

Alice

0 / 0 / 47,29 Sec.

4: Lorenzo de Luca

ITA

Limestone Grey

0 / 0 / 48,09 Sec.

5: Andreas Kreuzer

GER

Calvilot

0 / 0 / 48,24 Sec.



Jagdspringprüfung über Gräben und Wälle / Hunting Competition over ditches and banks

1:

Cian O’Connor

IRL

Copain du Perchet

0 / 68,42 Sec.

2: Philip Rüping

GER

Chalysa

0 / 68,70 Sec.

3: Samuel Parot

CHI

quick du Pottier

0 / 70,36 Sec.

4: Emanuele Gaudiano

ITA

Jasper P

0 / 70,87 Sec.

5: Martin Fuchs

SUI

Cristo

0 / 71,02 Sec.



Grand Prix Spécial CDI****