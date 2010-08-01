Equi-News.de

Und sie hat es doch geschafft: Laura Graves (Fofo) schenkte sich selbst zum 30. Geburtstag einen Sieg - und zwar einen ganz besonderen. Sie siegte im Grand Prix Spécial in Aachen vor Isabell Werth mit Weihegold. Sönke Rothenberger wurde Dritter. And she did it: Laura Graves (pictured) gave the best possible present to her 30th birthday to herself. It was a quite special gift: she won the Grand Prix Spécial in Aachen - ahead of Isabell Werth with Weihegold. Sönke Rothenberger came in third.

Beim Worldcup-Finale in Omaha war sie Isabell Werth mit Weihegold unterlegen - und hatte seitdem auf Revanche gehofft. Diese Revanche gab es am Samstag in Aachen. Mit einem fehlerfreien Ritt auf einem Verdades, der weit besser mit der Atmosphäre im Aachener Dressurstadion zurecht kam als noch im Grand Prix, holte die US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves ein Ergebnis von 81,824% - und damit den Sieg. Am Tag ihres 30. Geburtstags. Und sie besiegte damit die Nummer 1 der Welt. Die Richter bewerteten die Trab-Traversalen von Verdades bis zur 9,5 und tolle Wechseltouren bis zur 9; auch die sehr gute Passage und die Pirouetten bekamen zu Recht hohe Noten. Diese Runde war der Grund dafür, dass erstmals seit 2009 wieder die amerikanische Hymne in der fünf Sterne-Dressur-Tour gespielt wurde - dieses Mal für Laura Graves (in 2009 hatten Steffen Peters und Ravel in der Soers triumphieren können).

Die Nummer 1 der Welt, Isabell Werth und ihr Goldpferd Weihegold, mussten im Spécial mit dem zweiten Rang vorlieb nehmen. Schon gleich zu Beginn der Prüfung gab es einen untypischen Taktfehler, der Schritt erwuchs nicht zur Paradelektion und ein Fehler in den Zweierwechsen drückte die Note. Dies konnte auch die traumhafte Passage der Stute (für die es mehrfach die 10 gab) nicht mehr kompensieren. Am Ende standen 81,059% fest - Rang 2. Wieso allerdings die britische Richterin Isobel Wessels die Weltranglistenerste mit mageren 77% auf dem 5. (!) Rang sah, wird wohl auf ewig ihr Geheimnis bleiben und muss wohl nicht wirklich verstanden werden .Auch der mit 78,314% Drittplatzierte, Sönke Rothenberger mit Cosmo, war nicht fehlerfrei durch den Spécial gekommen. Ein Erschrecken im starken Schritt, ein Fehler in den Einerwechseln und ein etwas hakeliger Übergang vom starken Trab in die Passage hatten wertvolle Punkte gekostet. Cosmo brillierte aber einmal mehr mit seinem starken Trab, der völlig korrekt bis zur 10 bewertet wurde.

Knapp hinter Sönke Rothenberger auf den vierten Rang kam erneut die Dänin Cathrine Dufour mit Atterupggaards Cassidy (78,118%), gefolgt von der einmal mehr brillanten Irin Judy Reynolds (Foto). Die Schülerin von Jo Hinnemann und ihr Vancouver erritten sich 75,784% und rangierten somit vor der sechstplatzierten Dorothee Schneider, die einmal mehr ihrem Nachwuchscrack Sammy Davis Jr. überzeugen konnte (75,216%).

Der Sieg im Nationenpreis ging an Deutschland (Isabell Werth / Weihegold, Sönke Rothenberger / Cosmo, Dorothee Schneider / Sammy Davis Jr., Hubertus Schmidt / Imperio) vor dem US-Team (Laura Graves / Verdades, Adrienne Lyle / Salvino, Kasey Perry-Glass / Dublet, Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir); die Dressurreiter aus Schweden (Patrik Kittel / Delaunay, Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino, Malin Nilsson / Bon Ami, Juliette Ramel / Buriel) wurden Dritte.

At the worldcup finals in Omaha, she had finished as runner-up behind Isabell Werth and Weihegold - and since then had hoped for a rematch. This rematch took place on Saturday in Aachen. With a faultfree round on Verdades, who had settled into the very special atmosphere in the Aachen dressage stadium, US-rider Laura Graves achieved a final score of 81,824% - and the victory. On her 30th birthday. And by this, she defeated world’s number 1. The judges scored Verdades’ trot half-passes up to 9,5 and super tempi changes up to 9, also the really nice passage and pirouettes got well-deserved high marks. This round was the reason for the fact, that for the first time since 2009, the American national anthem was played in the five-star dressage tour - this time for Laura Graves. (In 2009, it was Steffen Peters and the great Ravel who could triumph in Aachen).

World’s no. 1, Isabell Werth and her golden mount Weihegold, had to accept the runner-up spot in the Spécial. Directly at the beginning of the test, Weihegold had a quite atypical tact fault, the walk wasn’t at it’s best and a mistake in the two-tempis came on top. This couldn’t be compensated by the picture-book-like passage of Weihegold (for which she got scores up to 10). At the end, the final score of 81,059% was the second place “only”. However, it will be a miracle forever (and does not need to be understood), why British judge Isobel Wessels had Isabell Werth on 5th (!) place only with a poor 77%.

A lso the third-placed rider, Sönke Rothenberger with Cosmo, had mistakes in his test. There was a little spooking in the extended walk, a mistake in the one-tempis and a small hook in the transition from extended trot into the passage. Cosmo, however, again showed his super extended trot, for which he got marks upto ten. At the end, his final score was 78,314%.

With a tiny margin behind Sönke Rothenberger, again Danish rider Cathrine Dufour and Atterupggaards Cassidy finished fourth (78,118%), followed by Judy Reynolds from Ireland, who again produced a brillant test with Vancouver. The student of Jo Hinnemann rode a final score of 75,784% and by this placed ahead of Dorothee Schneider, who again could convince with her up-and-coming Sammy Davis Jr. (75,216%).

The nations’ cup victory went on to Germany (Isabell Werth / Weihegold, Sönke Rothenberger / Cosmo, Dorothee Schneider / Sammy Davis Jr., Hubertus Schmidt / Imperio) ahead of the riders from the US (Laura Graves / Verdades, Adrienne Lyle / Salvino, Kasey Perry-Glass / Dublet, Olivia Lagoy-Weltz / Lonoir); the dressage riders from Sweden (Patrik Kittel / Delaunay, Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino, Malin Nilsson / Bon Ami, Juliette Ramel / Buriel) finished third.