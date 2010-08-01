Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Aachen - Vielseitigkeit: Ingrid Klimke siegt vor Michi Jung

    klimke-hale-bob.jpgDas CICO*** endete mit einem deutschen Doppelerfolg: Ingrid Klimke siegte im Sattel von Hale Bob vor Michi Jung mit seinem Top-Crack Sam. Shane Rose aus Australien wurde Dritte. The three-star CICO ended with a German triumph: Ingrid Klimke, riding Hale Bob, claimed the victory ahead of Michael Jung with his super crack Sam. Shane Rose from Australia finished on third place.

    CICO*** Einzelwertung / individual ranking

               
     1:
    		 Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Hale Bob
    		 34,50 Pts.
    		 34,5 + 0 + 0,0
     2: Michael Jung
    		 GER
    		 Sam
    		 34,70 Pts.
    		 34,7 + 0 + 0,0
     3. Shane Rose
    		 AUS
    		 Qualified
    		 37,50 Pts. 36,7 + 0 + 0,8
     4:
    		 Sandra Auffarth
    		 GER
    		 Opgun Louvo    37,80 Pts.
    		 31,8 + 4 + 2,0
     5: Sir Mark Todd
    		 NZL
    		 Leonidas
    		 38,10 Pts.
    		 37,1 + 1 + 0,0
               
       

     

    Photos: bmp - J. Stils

    		        