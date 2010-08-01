Equi-News.de

Aachen - Vielseitigkeit: Ingrid Klimke siegt vor Michi Jung
Das CICO*** endete mit einem deutschen Doppelerfolg: Ingrid Klimke siegte im Sattel von Hale Bob vor Michi Jung mit seinem Top-Crack Sam. Shane Rose aus Australien wurde Dritte. The three-star CICO ended with a German triumph: Ingrid Klimke, riding Hale Bob, claimed the victory ahead of Michael Jung with his super crack Sam. Shane Rose from Australia finished on third place.
CICO*** Einzelwertung / individual ranking
| 1:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Hale Bob
|34,50 Pts.
|34,5 + 0 + 0,0
|2:
|Michael Jung
|GER
|Sam
|34,70 Pts.
|34,7 + 0 + 0,0
|3.
|Shane Rose
|AUS
|Qualified
|37,50 Pts.
|36,7 + 0 + 0,8
| 4:
|Sandra Auffarth
|GER
|Opgun Louvo
|37,80 Pts.
|31,8 + 4 + 2,0
|5:
|Sir Mark Todd
|NZL
|Leonidas
|38,10 Pts.
|37,1 + 1 + 0,0
|
Photos: bmp - J. Stils