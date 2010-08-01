Equi-News.de

Das CICO*** endete mit einem deutschen Doppelerfolg: Ingrid Klimke siegte im Sattel von Hale Bob vor Michi Jung mit seinem Top-Crack Sam. Shane Rose aus Australien wurde Dritte. The three-star CICO ended with a German triumph: Ingrid Klimke, riding Hale Bob, claimed the victory ahead of Michael Jung with his super crack Sam. Shane Rose from Australia finished on third place.

CICO*** Einzelwertung / individual ranking