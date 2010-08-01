Equi-News.de

Nach zwei schweren Umläufen und einem vierköpfigen Stechen hat sich der Belgier Gregory Wathelet seinen Traum erfüllt: Im Sattel von Coree siegte er im Großen Preis von Aachen vor Luciana Diniz / Fit for Fun und Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Calimero. After two heavy rounds and a jump-off of four, Belgian showjumper Gregory Wathelet had made his dream coming true: Riding Coree, he claimed the victory in the Grand Prix of Aachen ahead of Luciana Diniz / Fit for Fun and Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Calimero.

Der Große Preis von Aachen ist etwas ganz Besonderes. Ihn zu gewinnen ist nicht nur äußerst lukrativ (der Rolex Grand Prix ist mit 1.000.000 Euro dotiert), sondern auch ein Sieg für die Ewigkeit. Nicht umsonst erinnert die große Siegertafel an alle Gewinner des Großen Preises seit Beginn des Turniers in Aachen.

Seit Sonntagabend steht auch der Name Gregory Wathelet auf der Siegertafel. Im Sattel von Coree, einer 11-jährigen Westfalenstute von Cornet Obolensky, überwandt Wathelet nicht nur die beiden höllenschweren Umläufe fehlerfrei, sondern auch den entscheidenden Stechparcours. Nach 46,40 Sekunden galoppierte er als vorletzter Stechreiter über die Ziellinie - schneller die vor ihm gestartete Luciana Diniz und der erste Reiter im Stechen, Marc Houtzager. Nun konnte ihm nur noch US-Amazone Laura Kraut mit Zeremonie gefährlich werden - doch die Zeit reichte nicht und am letzten Hindernis fiel auch noch eine Stange. Somit stand Gregory Wathelet als Sieger fest und konnte sich über das Siegerpreisgeld in Höhe von € 330.000 freuen. Zudem hat Wathelet jetzt die Chance auf den Rolex Grand Slam, der von Aachen aus über die Turniere in Spruce Meadows (September 2017), Genf (Dezember 2017) und s’Hertogenbosch (März 2018) geht und einen Bonux von 500.000 EUR für zwei aufeinander folgende gewonnene Großen Preise. Schafft es ein Reiter, drei aufeinander folgende Große Preise des Grand Slam zu gewinnen, beträgt der Bonus 1 Million EUR.

Zweite mit einer Stechzeit von 47,40 Sekunden wurde die für Portugal reitende Luciana Diniz mit der 13-jährigen For Pleasure-Tochter Fit for Fun - und das, obwohl Fit for Fun in der Wendung auf den Mercedes-Oxer kurz weggerutscht war. Marc Houtzager, der das Stechen im Sattel von Sterrehof’s Calimero (10-jähriger KWPN-Wallach von Quidam de Revel) mit einer auf Sicherheit gerittenen Runde in 53,66 Sekunden eröffnet hatte, wurde Dritter. Laura Kraut beendete nach ihrem Abwurf die Prüfung auf Rang vier - vielleicht hat sie ja im nächsten Jahr die Gelegenheit, mit ihrem Lebenspartner Nick Skelton gleichzuziehen, der in Aachen in 2013 triumphieren konnte.

Der 26 Jahre junge Andreas Kreuzer, der mit Calvilot ohne Abwurf durch die beiden Umläufe gekommen war, hatte jedoch zwei Zeitstrafpunkte kassiert, wurde Fünfter und war somit bester deutscher Reiter; die erst 23 Jahre junge Laura Klaphake, Shooting Star in Aachen, rangierte als zweitbeste Deutsche auf Rang 13.

The Grand Prix of Aachen is something very special. It’s not only highly profitable to win (the Rolex Grand Prix has a pricemoney of EUR 1.000.000), but also an eternal victory. Not for nothing, there is the big winner’s board in Aachen which lists all winners of the Grand Prix of Aachen since the first days of the competition in Aachen.

Since sunday night, also the name Gregory Wathelet is shown on the winner’s board. Riding Coree, an 11-year old Westfalian-bred mare by Cornet Obolensky, Wathelet not only stayed clear in the two heavily built rounds, but also in the decision-making jump-off course. After 46,40 seconds, Wathelet - being the next-to-last in the jump-off - finished his round - and was faster than Luciana Diniz who had started directly before Gregory and also faster than Marc Houtzager who had opened the jump-off. Only US-rider Laura Kraut still had the possibility to claim the victory - but the time didn’t fit and in addition, Laura had one fence down on the last jump. Due to this, Wathelet was the winner and could enjoy the winner’s pricemoney of EUR 330.000. In addition, Gregory Wathelet now has the chance to win the Rolex Grand Slam, which goes from Aachen to the competitions in Spruce Meadows (in September 2017), Geneva (in December 2017) and Den Bosch (in March 2018). If he can claim two victories in a row in the Grand Prices, he will get a bonus of EUR 500.000, if he can even claim three victories in a row, the bonus will be EUR 1.000.000.

After a jump-off time of 47,40 seconds, Luciana Diniz, who is riding for Portugal, and her 13-year old For Pleasure-daughter Fit for Fun finished as runner-ups - and this despite the fact that Fit for Fun slipped in the turn to the Mercedes-oxer. Marc Houtzager, who was the first to go in the jump-off, and Sterrehof’s Calimero (10-year old KWPN-gelding by Quidam de Revel) had shown a very safe round in 53,66 seconds and finished on third place at the end. After having had the fence down, Laura Kraut came in fourth - maybe next year she will have another chance to claim this very special victory, which her life partner Nick Skelton had won in 2013.

26-years young gun Andreas Kreuzer stayed clear in both rounds but had collected two time penalty points, which was the fifth place at the end. By this, Kreuzer finished as the best-placed German rider. Shooring Star Laura Klaphake, who is 23 years ýoung only, finished as second-best German rider on 13th place.