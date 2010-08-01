Equi-News.de

Welcome to London: Die Global Champions Tour gastiert im Vereinigten Königreich
Eine neue Location für die Longines Global Champions Tour: an diesem Wochenende gastiert sie im Herzen von London, und zwar im Royal Hospital Chelsea (Foto). Dort, wo Veteranen der British Army ihren Lebensabend verbringen, sind gegenwärtig die weltbesten Springreiter zu Gast. Über die ersten Siege konnten sich jedoch zwei Nicht-Briten freuen - Harrie Smolders und Nicola Philippaerts. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: A new location for the Longines Global Champions Tour: this weekend, they are on the scene directly in the heart of London - at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (pictured), to be precise. At the place, where the veterans of the British Army can enjoy their twilight years, currently world’s best showjumpers are live on the scene. But the first victories went on to two non-British riders - to Harrie Smolders and Nicola Philippaerts. Here are the results:
Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases
|1:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Zinius
|0 / 26,39 Sec.
|2:
|William Funnell
|GBR
|Billy Angelo
|0 / 26,91 Sec.
|3:
|Laura Renwick
|GBR
|Van de Vivaldi
|0 / 27,05 Sec.
|4:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Cristo
|0 / 28,32 Sec.
|5:
|John Whitaker
|GBR
|Argento
|0 / 28,59 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m / 1,55m with jump-off
| 1:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Aikido Z
|0 / 39,12 Sec.
|2:
|Denis Lynch
|IRL
|All Star
|0 / 39,61 Sec.
|3:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Limonchello
|0 / 39,84 Sec.
|4:
|Henrik von Eckermann
|SWE
|Mary Lou
|0 / 41,19 Sec.
|5:
|Pénélope Leprevost
|FRA
|Vagabond de la Pomme
|0 / 44,14 Sec.
Photo: Copyright Stefano Grasso / LGCT