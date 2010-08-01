Equi-News.de

Eine neue Location für die Longines Global Champions Tour: an diesem Wochenende gastiert sie im Herzen von London, und zwar im Royal Hospital Chelsea (Foto). Dort, wo Veteranen der British Army ihren Lebensabend verbringen, sind gegenwärtig die weltbesten Springreiter zu Gast. Über die ersten Siege konnten sich jedoch zwei Nicht-Briten freuen - Harrie Smolders und Nicola Philippaerts. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: A new location for the Longines Global Champions Tour: this weekend, they are on the scene directly in the heart of London - at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (pictured), to be precise. At the place, where the veterans of the British Army can enjoy their twilight years, currently world’s best showjumpers are live on the scene. But the first victories went on to two non-British riders - to Harrie Smolders and Nicola Philippaerts. Here are the results:

Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases

1: Harrie Smolders

NED

Zinius

0 / 26,39 Sec.

2: William Funnell

GBR

Billy Angelo

0 / 26,91 Sec.

3: Laura Renwick

GBR

Van de Vivaldi

0 / 27,05 Sec.

4: Martin Fuchs

SUI

Cristo

0 / 28,32 Sec.

5: John Whitaker

GBR

Argento

0 / 28,59 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m / 1,55m with jump-off

1:

Nicola Philippaerts

BEL

Aikido Z

0 / 39,12 Sec.

2: Denis Lynch IRL

All Star

0 / 39,61 Sec.

3: Christian Kukuk

GER

Limonchello

0 / 39,84 Sec.

4: Henrik von Eckermann

SWE

Mary Lou

0 / 41,19 Sec.

5: Pénélope Leprevost

FRA

Vagabond de la Pomme

0 / 44,14 Sec.

