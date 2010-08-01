Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Welcome to London: Die Global Champions Tour gastiert im Vereinigten Königreich

    gct_london.jpgEine neue Location für die Longines Global Champions Tour: an diesem Wochenende gastiert sie im Herzen von London, und zwar im Royal Hospital Chelsea (Foto). Dort, wo Veteranen der British Army ihren Lebensabend verbringen, sind gegenwärtig die weltbesten Springreiter zu Gast. Über die ersten Siege konnten sich jedoch zwei Nicht-Briten freuen - Harrie Smolders und Nicola Philippaerts. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: A new location for the Longines Global Champions Tour: this weekend, they are on the scene directly in the heart of London - at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (pictured), to be precise. At the place, where the veterans of the British Army can enjoy their twilight years, currently world’s best showjumpers are live on the scene. But the first victories went on to two non-British riders - to Harrie Smolders and Nicola Philippaerts. Here are the results:

    Int. 2-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with 2 phases

             
     1: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Zinius
    		 0 / 26,39 Sec.
     2: William Funnell
    		 GBR
    		 Billy Angelo
    		 0 / 26,91 Sec.
     3: Laura Renwick
    		 GBR
    		 Van de Vivaldi
    		 0 / 27,05 Sec.
     4: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Cristo
    		 0 / 28,32 Sec.
     5: John Whitaker
    		 GBR
    		 Argento
    		 0 / 28,59 Sec.
             
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m / 1,55m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Aikido Z
    		 0 / 39,12 Sec.
     2: Denis Lynch IRL
    		 All Star
    		 0 / 39,61 Sec.
     3: Christian Kukuk
    		 GER
    		 Limonchello
    		 0 / 39,84 Sec.
     4: Henrik von Eckermann
    		 SWE
    		 Mary Lou
    		 0 / 41,19 Sec.
     5: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Vagabond de la Pomme
    		 0 / 44,14 Sec.
             
             

    Photo: Copyright Stefano Grasso / LGCT