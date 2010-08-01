Equi-News.de

Bei der Weltmeisterschaft der jungen Dressurpferde im niederländischen Ermelo schaffte Fiontini das Triple: Die dänische Stute von Fassbinder x Blue Hors Romanov sicherte sich nach den Titeln im Lager der Fünf- und Sechsjährigen nun auch den Titel bei den 7-jährigen Dressurpferden und zog damit mit Sezuan gleich, dem im vergangenen Jahr erstmals dieser Triumph gelang. Dies war auch ein weiterer Triumph für Andreas Helgstrand, der mit seinem Team insgesamt 10 Pferde in allen Altersklassen in Ermelo vorstellte. At the World Championships of young dressage horses in Ermelo (NED), Fiontini gained the triple: After having won the titles as a five- and six-year old dressage horse, the Danish-bred mare by Fassbinder x Blue Hors Romanov also gained the title as a 7-year old. By doing this, she matched Sezuan, who for the first time gained the triple in 2016. This also was another triumph for Andreas Helgstrand, who presented - together with his team - a total of 10 horses within all age classes.

Finale 7-jährige Pferde / 7-year old horses - final