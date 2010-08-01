Equi-News.de

Das Finale der 6-jährigen in Ermelo wurde von einem Wahnsinns-Pferd dominiert: Der Hannoveraner-Wallach Lordswood Dancing Diamond machte seinem Namen alle Ehre und präsentierte sich wirklich als ein tanzender Diamant. Für den Trab und die Perspektive gab’s eine glatte 10,0; die 9,3 für den Schritt war die schlechteste Note des schwarzen Tänzers. Peinlich war die Verleihung der Bronzemedaille: hier hatte man sich zunächst verrechnet und Frederic Wandres mit Sir Skyfall geehrt, bis man den Irrtum auf einmal bemerkte und Schärpe und Medaille dem Stallreiter von Andreas Helgstrand, dem Spanier Severo Jurado Lopez umhängte. Das war eine Szene, die man schon auf einem kleinen unbedeutenden lokalen Stallturnier für peinlich empfunden hätte, die aber ganz sicher nicht der Weltmeisterschaft der jungen Dressurpferde würdig war. The final of the 6-year old horses in Ermelo was clearly dominated by a dream horse: The Hannoverian gelding Lordswood Dancing Diamond lived up to his name and presented himself clearly as a dancing diamond. The trot and the perspective were awarded with a 10,0; the 9,3 for the walk was the lowest score for the black dancer. Quite embarrassing, however, was the presentation of the bronze medal: the final results were wrongly calculated and due to this, Frederic Wandres and Sir Skyfall first were honoured. Suddenly, the mistake was deteced and Andreas Helgstrand’s stable rider, Spanish Severo Jurado Lopez was given the medal. This was a scene which would be embarrassing at a small local barn competition, but it was unworthy for the world championships.

Finale 6-jährige Pferde / 6-year old horses - final