Equi-News.de

Mit einer großartigen Vorstellung sicherte sich der Hannoveraner-Hengst Don Martillo unter seiner Reiterin Ann-Christin Wienkamp die Goldmedaille im Lager der Fünfjährigen. Dass es sich in dieser Altersklasse um hochkarätige Konkurrenz handelte, zeigte schon ein Blick auf die Ergebnisliste: Fünf Pferde hatten das Finale mit einem Ergebnis von 9,0 und besser abgeschlossen. In den Top Ten war gleich drei Mal Andreas Helgstrand vertreten - auf dem Silberrang sowie den Plätzen 4 und 6. Und noch ein großer des Dressursports hatte einen Schützling in den Top Ten: der schwedische Tullstorp Dressage Stable von Jan Brink hatte den Hannoveraner Hengst Dragon Welt in’s Rennen geschickt und landete mit einer Endnote von 8,72 auf dem 9. Rang, knapp an den Top Ten vorbei war Stefanie Wolf mit Johann Hinnemann’s Matchball (Oldenburger von Millenium x De Niro) geschrammt - 8,26 und Rang 11. With a super test, the Hannoverian-bred stallion Don Martillo and his rider Ann-Christin Wienkamp claimed the gold medal at the five-year olds. That during this class the starting field had an extraordinary quality was clearly visible when having a look at the final result list: five horses had managed to finish the final with a score of 9,0 and better. Andreas Helgstrand had placed three horses within the top ten - on the silver medal spot as well as on 4th and 6th place. And another big name of top dressage had a charge among the top ten: Swedish Tullstorp Dressage Stable, owned by Jan Brink, had sent the Hannoverian stallion Dragon Welt and finished on 9th place with a final score of 8,72. Stefanie Wolf slightly missed out the top ten with Johann Hinnemann’s Matchball (Oldenburg-bred by Millenium x De Niro) and finished on 11th place with a final score of 8,26.

Finale 5-Jährige Pferde / 5-year old horses - final