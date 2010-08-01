Equi-News.de

Die Geländeprüfung bei den Europameisterschaften der Vielseitigkeitsreiter im polnischen Strzegom bot so einige Dramen: Die nach der Dressur in Führung liegende Bettina Hoy stürzte mit ihrem Pferd Seigneur Medicott und schied aus; es führt Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob vor Michi Jung mit Rocana. Das deutsche Team liegt nach dem Gelände jedoch nur noch auf Rang 2 hinter Groß-Britannien. The cross country test at the European Championships Eventing in Strzegom (Poland) was pure drama: Germany’s Bettina Hoy, being in the lead after dressage, suffered a fall together with her horse Seigneur Medicott and was eliminated, Ingrid Klimke with Hale Bob is now in leading position ahead of her team-mate Michael Jung with Rocana. The German team is ranking second behind the riders from Great-Britain.

Im heutigen Gelände von Strzegom hätte Bettina Hoy ihrem zweiten EM-Einzelgold (20 Jahre nach dem Gold mit Watermill Stream) einen riesigen Schritt näher kommen können, doch das Schicksal wollte es anders: An Sprung 10 stürzte Bettina Hoy zusammen mit ihrem Seigneur Medicott. Pferd und Reiterin überstanden den Sturz unverletzt, waren aber damit ausgeschieden.

Nur vier ReiterInnen schafften es, den von Rüdiger Schwarz designten Geländekurs in der erlaubten Zeit zu absolvieren; zwei davon kommen aus Deuschland und rangieren nun nach dem Gelände auf den Plätzen eins und zwei: Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob und Michael Jung mit Rocana. Auf den dritten Rang konnte sich mit minimalen 0,8 Zeitstrafpunkten die Schwedin Sarah Algotsson-Ostolt mit Reality vorschieben; danach folgen drei Reiterinnen aus Groß-Britannien: Nicola Wilson mit Bulana, Gemma Tattersall mit Quicklook und Kristina Cook mit Billy the Red.

In der Mannschaftswertung liegt Deutschland nach der Weltrekord-Dressur nur noch auf dem zweiten Rang - die dritte Team-Reiterin Julia Krajewski hatte mit ihrem Samourai du Thot eine Verweigerung kassiert und addierte insgesamt 23,6 Strafpunkte zum deutschen Mannschaftsergebnis von 123 Punkten. Das britische Team rangiert gegenwärtig mit 113,9 Punkten in Führung, Schweden liegt mit 128,5 Punkten auf Rang 3.

14 ReiterInnen schieden im Gelände aus; davon 8 Starter nach Stürzen. Übel sah der Sturz des Polen Michal Knap mit Bob the Builder aus - die Veranstalter aus Strzegom teilten nur via Facebook und Twitter mit, das Bob the Builder von den Tierärzten behandelt würde. Zum weitere Zustand von Pferd und Reiter gibt es noch keine Informationen.

In the today’s cross country test, Bettina Hoy had all the chances for a big step towards her second individual gold at the Europeans (20 years after her gold medal with Watermill Stream), but the fate was not at her side today: At fence no. 10, Bettina suffered a fall together with her horse Seigneur Medicott. Horse and rider gott off lightly, but naturally were eliminated.

Only four riders had managed to stay in the time allowed in this cross country course which was designed by Ruediger Schwarz; two of them come from Germany and are now ranking 1st and 2nd after the cross: Ingrid Klimke with Hale Bob and Michael Jung with Rocana. After having finished the cross with tiny 0,8 time penalty pts, Sweden’s Sarah Algotsson-Ostholt moved up to third place so far, with three lady riders from Great-Britain following on her heels: Nicola Wilson withBulana, Gemma Tattersall with Quicklook and Kristina Cook with Billy the Red.

In the team ranking, Germany is now in runner-up position after having finished the dressage with a world-record score - the third team rider Julia Krajewski and her Samourai du Thot have had a refusal in the cross and added 23,6 penalty points to the German team score of 123 pts. The British team is currently in the lead with 113,9 pts, Sweden is ranking third with 128,5 pts.

14 riders were eliminated in the cross country test, out of which 8 riders had suffered falls. Polish rider Michal Knap and Bob the Builder had suffered a really bad fall - the organizers in Strzegom announced via Facebook and Twitter that Bob the Builder would be treated by the vets; there are no further infos on the condition of horse and rider yet.

Dies sind die Top Ten nach Dressur und Gelände: These are the top ten after dressage and cross country: